INFOGRAPHIC Invesco QQQ™ Tax-Optimized SMA
Inception Date: 12/31/2023
Continuously harvest losses, defer gains, and implement other techniques to enhance your after-tax returns.
Tailor your portfolio to reflect your values and your views on sectors, factors, or other criteria.
Build equity portfolios using the investment ideas and strategies of one of the world’s largest asset management firms.
We build customized separately managed accounts that seek to deliver tax alpha using a highly systematic, quantitative research-driven investment process via a state-of-the-art portfolio management platform.
Strategy
Description
Fact sheets
|Invesco QQQ Tax-Optimized SMA
|Based on the Nasdaq-100® Index, which provides access to some of today’s most innovative companies.
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Tax-Optimized SMA
|Based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, which equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500 Index.
|Invesco Enhanced Tax-Optimized Large Cap Equity SMA
|US large-cap common-stock portfolio with long/short exposure and a custom tax-management overlay.
|Invesco Tax-Optimized Total Market Equity SMA
|All-cap US equity portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay.
|Invesco Tax-Optimized Large Cap Equity SMA
|US large-cap common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay.
|Invesco Tax-Optimized ESG Large Cap Equity SMA
|ESG-focused US large and mid-cap common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay.
|Invesco Tax-Optimized Large Cap Growth Equity SMA
|Growth oriented US large and mid-cap common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay.
|Invesco Tax-Optimized International Developed Markets ADR SMA
|Large and mid-cap international developed markets portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay. May include ADRs, GDRs, common stock traded on domestic exchanges, and ETFs.
|Invesco Tax-Optimized Broad International ADR SMA
|Large and mid-cap international developed and emerging markets common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay. May include ADRs, GDRs, common stock traded on domestic exchanges, and ETFs.
|Invesco Tax-Optimized ESG International Developed Markets ADR SMA
|ESG-focused large and mid-cap international developed and emerging markets common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay. May include ADRs, GDRs, common stock traded on domestic exchanges, and ETFs.
Access Invesco’s fundamental active equity strategies while still benefitting from more streamlined levels of customization.
Whether you’re looking for active or passive, fixed income or equities, Custom SMAs by Invesco let you create customized, tax-smart portfolios for any goal.
Custom SMAs by Invesco help you build tailored, tax-smart portfolios across asset classes.
Create tax-smart fixed income portfolios that align with your values and unique cash-flow and diversification goals.
