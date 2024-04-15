CUSTOM SMAS BY INVESCO

Equity SMAs

Bring the power of personalization to your equity portfolio across investment styles, sectors, and regions.

Tax optimization

Continuously harvest losses, defer gains, and implement other techniques to enhance your after-tax returns.

Customization

Tailor your portfolio to reflect your values and your views on sectors, factors, or other criteria.

Investment access

Build equity portfolios using the investment ideas and strategies of one of the world’s largest asset management firms.

Fully customized, tax-optimized SMAs

We build customized separately managed accounts that seek to deliver tax alpha using a highly systematic, quantitative research-driven investment process via a state-of-the-art portfolio management platform.

Strategy

Description

Fact sheets

  
Invesco QQQ Tax-Optimized SMA Based on the Nasdaq-100® Index, which provides access to some of today’s most innovative companies. Download  
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Tax-Optimized SMA Based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, which equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500 Index. Download  
Invesco Enhanced Tax-Optimized Large Cap Equity SMA US large-cap common-stock portfolio with long/short exposure and a custom tax-management overlay. Download  
Invesco Tax-Optimized Total Market Equity SMA     All-cap US equity portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay. Download
Invesco Tax-Optimized Large Cap Equity SMA US large-cap common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay.

Download

  
Invesco Tax-Optimized ESG Large Cap Equity SMA ESG-focused US large and mid-cap common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay.

Download

  
Invesco Tax-Optimized Large Cap Growth Equity SMA Growth oriented US large and mid-cap common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay.

Download

  
Invesco Tax-Optimized International Developed Markets ADR SMA Large and mid-cap international developed markets portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay. May include ADRs, GDRs, common stock traded on domestic exchanges, and ETFs.

Download

  
Invesco Tax-Optimized Broad International ADR SMA Large and mid-cap international developed and emerging markets common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay. May include ADRs, GDRs, common stock traded on domestic exchanges, and ETFs.

Download

  
Invesco Tax-Optimized ESG International Developed Markets ADR SMA ESG-focused large and mid-cap international developed and emerging markets common-stock portfolio with long-only exposure and a custom tax-management overlay. May include ADRs, GDRs, common stock traded on domestic exchanges, and ETFs.

Download

  

Fundamental active SMAs

Access Invesco’s fundamental active equity strategies while still benefitting from more streamlined levels of customization.

International and Global Equity

Sector/US Equity

