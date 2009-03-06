OPIGX
$91 billion
We manage $91 billion in global investment grade credit assets.¹
23 years
Our portfolio managers average 23 years of experience.¹
182 team members
Our experienced fixed income team is made up of 182 investment professionals across the globe.¹
Investment grade portfolios built on collaboration
We bring the vast resources of a global asset manager while remaining agile enough to potentially add value through security selection. Dive into our breadth of solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs.
Gain access to a suite of actively managed, high-conviction portfolios driven by in-depth proprietary research and continuous idea sharing.
ACPSX
US Fixed Income Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund
|Fund
|
Ticker
|
Duration
|
Fact Sheet
|Invesco Core Bond Fund
|OPIGX
|
Intermediate
|Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund
|ACPSX
|
Intermediate
|Invesco Corporate Bond Fund
|ACCBX
|
Intermediate
|Invesco Short Term Bond Fund
|STBAX
|
Short
Our exchange-traded funds offer exposure to diverse fixed income sectors through active and index-based management styles, while our mutual funds are powered by a rigorous, repeatable process that consistently identifies new themes and opportunities.
|
Fund
|Ticker
|
Duration
|
Fact Sheet
|Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
|GTO
|
Intermediate
|Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF
|GTOS
|
Short
|
N/A
|Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
|VRIG
|Ultrashort
|Fact sheet
Learn more about our SMA offerings
Build customized, tax-smart fixed income portfolios that align with your investors' unique goals.
Looking for income opportunities beyond traditional fixed income offerings? Explore these alternatives.
-
Fixed IncomeFixed Income
Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
Diversify away from equities and traditional investment grade fixed income securities but with lower historic default rates relative to Investment Grade corporate bonds.
-
BULLETSHARES®BULLETSHARES®
BulletShares ETFs
Make managing bonds easier with ETFs designed to take the hard work out of bond laddering.
Why choose Invesco?
Investors turn to Invesco for differentiated bond strategies designed to deliver strong risk-adjusted performance across the investment grade spectrum. Learn more about our investment grade bonds strategies or view the videos below to learn more about fixed income solutions to help meet your needs.
- High-conviction portfolios: The continuous sharing of actionable investment ideas across our global fixed income platform leads to nimble and distinctive portfolios.
- A rigorous, repeatable process for actively managed ETFs: Our portfolio construction is powered by a disciplined approach that integrates top-down and bottom-up insights from across Invesco’s expert fixed income team.
- A commitment to client success: Our relentless focus on empowering clients includes providing thought leadership, timely market insights, and high-touch service.
Invesco Investment Grade Capabilities
Discover how Invesco can help investors generate income and add stability to their portfolios with our investment grade bond offerings.
Transcript
- Investment grade bonds can help investors generate income and add stability to their portfolios.
- But in an asset class as large and competitive as investment grade fixed income, choosing the right manager can be a challenge.
- Here are three reasons why we believe that Invesco is uniquely suited to deliver the investment grade solutions you need.
- First, we combine the resources of global asset manager and the agility to pursue our best ideas.
- We have extensive global research capabilities, as well as direct knowledge of bond markets around the world.
- Our team is constantly sharing actionable ideas about how to capitalize on new opportunities for our clients.
- Second, we focus on constructing high-conviction portfolios.
- We’re constantly seeking to add value through security selection.
- We seek to capitalize on market inefficiencies and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns across the credit cycle.
- Third, we provide investors with broad solutions.
- We manage an extensive lineup of mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs across the investment grade spectrum.
- This allows investors to choose the vehicle that best fits their unique goals in terms of potential outperformance, liquidity, customization, and tax-efficiency.
- Let’s continue the conversation about how our solutions and commitment to client service can elevate your total client experience and strength your portfolio’s core.
- To learn more about our investment grade capabilities, contact your Invesco representative.
Invesco Fixed income ETFs
The growing universe of fixed income ETFs gives investors more options for accessing bond markets.
Transcript
- ETFs are fast-becoming a go-to tool for fixed income investors who are focused on fees, taxes, transparency, and liquidity.
- And the growing universe of fixed income ETFs gives investors more options for accessing bond markets.
- But not all ETF providers offer the solutions investors may need for their income-generation and risk-management goals.
- Here are three reasons to consider Invesco for your fixed income ETFs.
- First, our broad suite of fixed income ETFs helps investors accomplish a diverse set of objectives.
- We offer both index-based and actively managed fixed income ETFs, giving investors multiple ways to seek additional income and access diverse sources of return potential across the credit risk spectrum and capital structure.
- Whether you’re focused on reducing your portfolio’s sensitivity to changing interest rates, enhancing your after-tax yield potential, accessing alpha1 drivers that are missing from aggregate bond indexes, or looking for a cost-effective, convenient way to build bond ladders, our fixed income ETF lineup has what you’re looking for.
- Second, our ETFs are powered by our experience as an ETF leader and pioneer.
- We have been in the ETF business for more than 2 decades, and most of our fixed income ETFs have track records of more than five years.
- This allows investors to potentially benefit from our experience navigating the complexity of fixed income markets through the ETF structure.
- Third, our ETFs are backed by the resources of our global fixed income platform.
- The insights that fuel our fixed income ETFs come from our knowledge of bond markets around the world and our extensive global macro and credit research capabilities.
- We invite you to explore our lineup of fixed income ETFs.
- And if you’re interested in learning more about how ETFs can bring efficiency, transparency, liquidity, and flexibility to your fixed income portfolio, please reach out to your Invesco representative.
1) Alpha – Excess returns earned on an investment above the benchmark return.
Latest Investment Grade insights
Learn more about the opportunities we see in today’s market.
-
Investment gradeInvestment grade
What’s going on with Treasury rates?
Longer-term Treasury yields are higher than they were before the “Liberation Day” tariffs. Why are rates behaving this way, and what does this mean for investment grade bond investors?April 17, 2025
-
Investment gradeInvestment grade
What’s driving investment grade and where might it be headed?
Investment grade bonds have had solid performance this year. Get insights about various market drivers, and where we think they may be headed.April 2, 2025
-
Markets and EconomyMarkets and Economy
Market experts take a deep dive into DeepSeek
Our experts address the critical questions that arose following the news of DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence model and the market’s volatile reaction.January 30, 2025
-
Fixed IncomeFixed Income
What will ongoing Fed rate cuts mean for fixed income?
With the Fed poised to continue cutting rates, investors have the all-clear signal to move off the sidelines, perhaps into intermediate term bonds.October 25, 2024
-
Investment gradeInvestment grade
Beyond August volatility: Outlook from our investment grade experts
If our soft-landing base case plays out, our investment experts see credit and fixed income opportunities ahead and believe they may be able to achieve high single-digit yearly returns. Read why.September 6, 2024
Discover more
Learn about the additional investment solutions and support Invesco can provide.
Invesco Fixed Income
Invesco has many fixed income strategies to help you meet your goals, including taxable bonds, tax-free municipals, mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs.
Portfolio Playbook
Get timely investment ideas, an overview of what’s happening in the markets, and tips to help optimize your portfolios in our monthly playbook.
|Fund Details
|Description
|Fact Sheet
|Infographic
|Invesco Core Bond Fund
|Seeks income and typically invests in US investment-grade fixed income instruments.
|View
|n/a
|Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund
|Seeks total return comprised of current income and capital appreciation.
|View
|View
|Invesco Corporate Bond Fund
|Seeks current income with preservation of capital by investing primarily in corporate debt securities
|View
|n/a
|Invesco Conservative Income Fund
|Seeks to provide capital preservation and current income while maintaining liquidity.
|View
|View
|Invesco Short Term Bond Fund
|A short-term bond strategy for investors seeking monthly income, limited interest rate risk, and total return opportunities.
|View
|n/a
|Fund Details
|Description
|Fact Sheet
|Infographic
|Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
|This actively managed intermediate-term bond ETF is for investors seeking monthly income and total return opportunities.
|View
|View
|Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
|This actively managed ETF seeks to generate current income while maintaining low portfolio duration as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
|View
|View
|Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
|This actively managed ETF seeks to maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity.
|View
|View
|Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF
|Based on the ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index. The fund will generally invest at least 90% of its total assets in fixed rate preferred securities in the US market by financial companies.
|View
|n/a
|Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
|Based on the ICE BofAML US Taxable Municipal Securities Plus Index. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.
|View
|n/a
|Invesco Investment Grade BulletShares ETF
|A suite of fixed-term ETFs that enables investors to build customized portfolios tailored to specific maturity profiles, risk preferences, and investment goals.
|n/a
|n/a