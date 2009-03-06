Investment grade bonds can help investors generate income and add stability to their portfolios.



But in an asset class as large and competitive as investment grade fixed income, choosing the right manager can be a challenge.

Here are three reasons why we believe that Invesco is uniquely suited to deliver the investment grade solutions you need.

First , we combine the resources of global asset manager and the agility to pursue our best ideas.

We have extensive global research capabilities, as well as direct knowledge of bond markets around the world.

Our team is constantly sharing actionable ideas about how to capitalize on new opportunities for our clients.





Second, we focus on constructing high-conviction portfolios.



We’re constantly seeking to add value through security selection.

We seek to capitalize on market inefficiencies and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns across the credit cycle.





Third, we provide investors with broad solutions.



We manage an extensive lineup of mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs across the investment grade spectrum.

This allows investors to choose the vehicle that best fits their unique goals in terms of potential outperformance, liquidity, customization, and tax-efficiency.





Let’s continue the conversation about how our solutions and commitment to client service can elevate your total client experience and strength your portfolio’s core.

To learn more about our investment grade capabilities, contact your Invesco representative.

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

This information is intended for US residents.

This should not be considered a recommendation to purchase any investment product.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. There is no guarantee these strategies will be able to meet their objectives. Past performance cannot guarantee future comparable results.

Before investing carefully read and consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and more in the prospectus at invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. 03/23 NA2737468 FIINVSTGRD-VID-1-E