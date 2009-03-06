Fixed income

Capitalize on investment grade thinking

Our investment grade bond strategies are fueled by collaboration, rigor, and agility.

members talking

$91 billion

We manage $91 billion in global investment grade credit assets.¹

23 years

Our portfolio managers average 23 years of experience.¹

182 team members

Our experienced fixed income team is made up of 182 investment professionals across the globe.¹

Investment grade portfolios built on collaboration

We bring the vast resources of a global asset manager while remaining agile enough to potentially add value through security selection. Dive into our breadth of solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs.

 

Fixed income mutual funds

Gain access to a suite of actively managed, high-conviction portfolios driven by in-depth proprietary research and continuous idea sharing.

Fund

Ticker

Duration

Fact Sheet
Invesco Core Bond Fund OPIGX

Intermediate

Fact sheet
Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund ACPSX

Intermediate

Fact sheet
Invesco Corporate Bond Fund ACCBX

Intermediate

Fact sheet
Invesco Short Term Bond Fund STBAX

Short

Fact sheet

Fixed Income ETFs

Our exchange-traded funds offer exposure to diverse fixed income sectors through active and index-based management styles, while our mutual funds are powered by a rigorous, repeatable process that consistently identifies new themes and opportunities.

Fund

 Ticker

Duration

Fact Sheet
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF GTO

Intermediate

Fact sheet
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF GTOS

Short

N/A
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF VRIG

 Ultrashort Fact sheet

Learn more about our SMA offerings

Build customized, tax-smart fixed income portfolios that align with your investors' unique goals.

More income options

Looking for income opportunities beyond traditional fixed income offerings? Explore these alternatives.

Why choose Invesco?

Investors turn to Invesco for differentiated bond strategies designed to deliver strong risk-adjusted performance across the investment grade spectrum. Learn more about our investment grade bonds strategies or view the videos below to learn more about fixed income solutions to help meet your needs.

  • High-conviction portfolios: The continuous sharing of actionable investment ideas across our global fixed income platform leads to nimble and distinctive portfolios.
  • A rigorous, repeatable process for actively managed ETFs: Our portfolio construction is powered by a disciplined approach that integrates top-down and bottom-up insights from across Invesco’s expert fixed income team.
  • A commitment to client success: Our relentless focus on empowering clients includes providing thought leadership, timely market insights, and high-touch service.

Invesco Investment Grade Capabilities

Discover how Invesco can help investors generate income and add stability to their portfolios with our investment grade bond offerings.

Transcript

  • Investment grade bonds can help investors generate income and add stability to their portfolios. 
  • But in an asset class as large and competitive as investment grade fixed income, choosing the right manager can be a challenge.
  • Here are three reasons why we believe that Invesco is uniquely suited to deliver the investment grade solutions you need.
  • First, we combine the resources of global asset manager and the agility to pursue our best ideas.
  • We have extensive global research capabilities, as well as direct knowledge of bond markets around the world.
  • Our team is constantly sharing actionable ideas about how to capitalize on new opportunities for our clients.

  • Second, we focus on constructing high-conviction portfolios.
  • We’re constantly seeking to add value through security selection.
  • We seek to capitalize on market inefficiencies and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns across the credit cycle.

  • Third, we provide investors with broad solutions.
  • We manage an extensive lineup of mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs across the investment grade spectrum.
  • This allows investors to choose the vehicle that best fits their unique goals in terms of potential outperformance, liquidity, customization, and tax-efficiency.

  • Let’s continue the conversation about how our solutions and commitment to client service can elevate your total client experience and strength your portfolio’s core.
  • To learn more about our investment grade capabilities, contact your Invesco representative.

Invesco Fixed income ETFs

The growing universe of fixed income ETFs gives investors more options for accessing bond markets.

Transcript

  • ETFs are fast-becoming a go-to tool for fixed income investors who are focused on fees, taxes, transparency, and liquidity.
  • And the growing universe of fixed income ETFs gives investors more options for accessing bond markets.
  • But not all ETF providers offer the solutions investors may need for their income-generation and risk-management goals.
  • Here are three reasons to consider Invesco for your fixed income ETFs.

 

  • First, our broad suite of fixed income ETFs helps investors accomplish a diverse set of objectives.
  • We offer both index-based and actively managed fixed income ETFs, giving investors multiple ways to seek additional income and access diverse sources of return potential across the credit risk spectrum and capital structure.
  • Whether you’re focused on reducing your portfolio’s sensitivity to changing interest rates, enhancing your after-tax yield potential, accessing alpha1 drivers that are missing from aggregate bond indexes, or looking for a cost-effective, convenient way to build bond ladders, our fixed income ETF lineup has what you’re looking for.

  • Second, our ETFs are powered by our experience as an ETF leader and pioneer.
  • We have been in the ETF business for more than 2 decades, and most of our fixed income ETFs have track records of more than five years.
  • This allows investors to potentially benefit from our experience navigating the complexity of fixed income markets through the ETF structure.

  • Third, our ETFs are backed by the resources of our global fixed income platform.
  • The insights that fuel our fixed income ETFs come from our knowledge of bond markets around the world and our extensive global macro and credit research capabilities.
  • We invite you to explore our lineup of fixed income ETFs.
  • And if you’re interested in learning more about how ETFs can bring efficiency, transparency, liquidity, and flexibility to your fixed income portfolio, please reach out to your Invesco representative.

 

1) Alpha – Excess returns earned on an investment above the benchmark return.

 

About Risk:

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The funds’ return may not match the return of the index. The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the funds.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investment.

ETFs disclose their full portfolio holdings daily.

An investment cannot be made in an index.

Invesco does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation.

ETF Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

