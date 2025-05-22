Capabilities

Adding alternative assets across public and private markets to an investment portfolio may help improve growth, potential income, and diversification.

$180B+ AUM

Our entrepreneurial teams manage more than $180 billion in global alternative assets.1

170+ Professionals

More than 170 professionals dedicated to alternative assets.1

10 Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.1

Invesco provides investors exposure to private capital, private credit, real estate, real assets, and commodities by leveraging our institutional investment expertise, deep resources, and global investment platform.

Invesco Real Estate

For 40 years, Invesco Real Estate (IRE) has leveraged a rigorous investment process to uncover attractive opportunities across the real estate investment spectrum. 

Invesco Private Credit

Invesco Private Credit

One of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers leveraging a consistent, disciplined fundamental credit process to pursue attractive opportunities.

Commodity ETFs

Investing in commodities comes with several potential benefits that investors should consider, especially during periods of inflation and supply-demand imbalances.

Listed Real Assets

Providing investors access to high value physical assets that may offer competitive income, portfolio diversification and the potential to hedge inflation.

Senior Secured Loans

Offering investors unique access to attractive investment opportunities by leveraging deep private credit expertise.

Digital assets

Digital Assets

Get access to bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets using a familiar investment vehicle that's easy to own and trade.

Learn more

Ticker Fund Name Category Download
PIPE Invesco SteelPath MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Energy infrastructure  N/A
INREIT Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. Alternative Income N/A
BTCO* Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Digital assets Fact sheet
QETH* Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF Digital assets Fact sheet
PDBC Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Real assets Fact sheet
DBA Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF Real assets Fact sheet
IMF Invesco Managed Futures Strategy ETF Alternative income  N/A
DCO Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund Alternative income  Fact sheet

*The Fund is not registered, does not intend to register or will be required to register, as investment companies under the Investment Company Act; therefore investors will not be provided any protections under such Act.

Frequently asked questions

Alternative investments are investments in assets that are not traditional stocks or bonds. They can be purchased in the private markets—examples include private equity, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure—or they are publicly traded, frequently in the form of hedged strategies, commodities, or digital assets. 

Investors often include alternatives in their portfolios to diversify from the classic “60/40” split of equities and fixed income. The addition of alternatives to an investment portfolio may help improve growth, potential income, and diversification. In some cases, investors will capture the illiquidity premium (the potential for higher returns in exchange for committing to a longer investment period) of private markets assets such as real estate or private equity.

Invesco has been investing in alternatives for more than 17 years and currently has $180 billion of AUM in alternatives, making us an experienced and qualified provider. We offer individual investors access to alternatives across public and private markets, in fund structures that can meet investors’ varying needs. 

Alternatives can be accessed through several Invesco vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds or, in some cases, separately managed accounts. They can be purchased through personal brokerage accounts, with the help of a financial advisor, or they may be offered as part of a company retirement plan’s investment lineup. 

Alternatives are often managed by the industry’s top investment managers and can provide exposure to unique or esoteric opportunities. This diversifying and uncorrelated nature of alternative funds can make them an attractive investment strategy and a complement to an existing fixed income allocation.

  • 1

    As of March 31, 2025