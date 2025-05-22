NA4437954

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

The Fund is subject to management risk because it is an actively managed portfolio. The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Stock and other equity securities values fluctuate in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

Although the characteristics of MLPs closely resemble a traditional limited partnership, a major difference is that MLPs may trade on a public exchange or in the over-the-counter market. Although this provides a certain amount of liquidity, MLP interests may be less liquid and subject to more abrupt or erratic price movements than conventional publicly traded securities. The risks of investing in an MLP are similar to those of investing in a partnership and include more flexible governance structures, which could result in less protection for investors than investments in a corporation. MLPs are generally considered interest-rate sensitive investments. During periods of interest rate volatility, these investments may not provide attractive returns.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.

Because the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in companies that are domiciled in Canada, it’s particularly sensitive to political, economic and social conditions in that country.

The fund is considered non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 80,000, 100,000 or 150,000 Shares.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.

DBA

This Fund is not suitable for all investors due to the speculative nature of an investment based upon the Fund's trading which takes place in very volatile markets. Because an investment in futures contracts is volatile, such frequency in the movement in market prices of the underlying future contracts could cause large losses. See the prospectus for additional risks.

Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.

The value of the Shares of the Fund relate directly to the value of the futures contracts and other assets held by the Fund and any fluctuation in the value of these assets could adversely affect an investment in the Fund's Shares.

The Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund.

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

Please review the prospectus for break-even figures for the Fund.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by DBA prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

This Fund issues a Schedule K-1.

Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Distributors, Inc. are not affiliated with Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

BTCO Risks

See the prospectus for more information.

The Trust is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). That shares of the Trust are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. As a result, shareholders of BTCO do not have the protections associated with ownership of shares in an investment company registered under the 1940 Act.

The Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund.

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.

Bitcoin has historically exhibited high price volatility relative to more traditional asset classes, which may be due to speculation regarding potential future appreciation in value. The value of the Trust’s investments in bitcoin could decline rapidly, including to zero.

The further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network, which is part of a new and rapidly changing industry, is subject to a variety of factors that are difficult to evaluate. The slowing, stopping or reversing of the development or acceptance of the network may adversely affect the price of bitcoin and therefore an investment in the Shares.

Currently, there is relatively limited use of bitcoin in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to relatively extensive use as a store of value, contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

Regulatory changes or actions may alter the nature of an investment in bitcoin or restrict the use of bitcoin or the operations of the Bitcoin network or venues on which bitcoin trades. For example, it may become difficult or illegal to acquire, hold, sell or use bitcoin in one or more countries, which could adversely impact the price of bitcoin.

The Trust’s returns will not match the performance of bitcoin because the Trust incurs the Sponsor Fee and may incur other expenses.

The Market Price of shares may reflect a discount or premium to NAV.

The price of bitcoin may be impacted by the behaviour of a small number of influential individuals or companies.

Bitcoin faces scaling obstacles that can lead to high fees or slow transaction settlement times, and attempts to increase the volume of transactions may not be effective.

Miners could act in collusion to raise transaction fees, which may affect the usage of the Bitcoin network.

Competition from central bank digital currencies (“CDBCs”) and other digital assets could adversely affect the value of bitcoin and other digital assets.

Prices of bitcoin may be affected due to stablecoins, the activities of stablecoin users and their regulatory treatment.

The open-source structure of the Bitcoin network protocol means that certain core developers and other contributors may not be directly compensated for their contributions in maintaining and developing the Bitcoin network protocol. A failure to properly monitor and upgrade the Bitcoin network protocol could damage the network.

Lack of clarity in the corporate governance of bitcoin may lead to ineffective decision-making that slow development or prevents the Bitcoin network from overcoming important obstacles.

If the award of new bitcoin for solving blocks and transaction fees for recording transactions are not sufficiently high to incentivize miners, miners may reduce or cease processing power to solve blocks which could lead to confirmations on the Bitcoin blockchain being temporarily slowed. Significant delays in transaction confirmations could result in a loss of confidence in the Bitcoin network, which could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

A temporary or permanent “fork” in the blockchain network could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

Flaws in the source code of Bitcoin, or flaws in the underlying cryptography, could leave the Bitcoin network vulnerable to a multitude of attack vectors.

A disruption of the internet may affect the use of bitcoin and subsequently the value of the Shares.

Risks of over or under regulation in the digital asset ecosystem could stifle innovation, which could adversely impact the value of the Shares.

Shareholders do not have the protections associated with ownership of Shares in an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) or the protections afforded by the Commodity Exchange Act (the “CEA”).

Future regulations may require the Trust and the Sponsor to become registered, which may cause the Trust to liquidate.

The tax treatment of bitcoin and other digital assets is uncertain and may be adverse, which could adversely affect the value of an investment in the Shares.

Intellectual property rights claims may adversely affect the operation of the Bitcoin network.

The venues through which bitcoin trades are relatively new and may be more exposed to operations problems or failure than trading venues for other assets.

Ownership of bitcoin is pseudonymous, and the supply of accessible bitcoin is unknown. Entities with substantial holdings in bitcoin may engage in large-scale sales or distributions, either on nonmarket terms or in the ordinary course, which could result in a reduction in in the price of bitcoin.

The Trust is subject to the risks due to its concentration in a single asset.

Bitcoin spot trading venues are not subject to the same regulatory oversight as traditional equity exchanges.

Bitcoin transactions are irrevocable and stolen or incorrectly transferred bitcoin may be irretrievable. As a result, any incorrectly executed bitcoin transactions could adversely affect an investment in the Trust.

QETH - Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF

The Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund.

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such,

investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.

The Trust will not participate in the proof-of-stake validation mechanism of the Ethereum network (i.e., the Trust will not “stake” its ether) to earn additional ether or seek other means of generating income from its ether holdings.

Ether has historically exhibited high price volatility relative to more traditional asset classes, which may be due to speculation regarding potential future appreciation in value. The value of the Trust’s investments in bitcoin could decline rapidly, including to zero.

The further development and acceptance of the Ethereum network, which is part of a new and rapidly changing industry, is subject to a variety of factors that are difficult to evaluate. The slowing, stopping or reversing of the development or acceptance of the network may adversely affect the price of ether and therefore an investment in the Shares.

Currently, there is relatively limited use of ether in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to relatively extensive use as a store of value, contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

Regulatory changes or actions may alter the nature of an investment in bitcoin or restrict the use of ether or the operations of the Ethereum network or venues on which bitcoin trades. For example, it may become difficult or illegal to acquire, hold, sell or use ether in one or more countries, which could adversely impact the price of ether.

In the past, flaws in the source code for ether have been discovered, including those that resulted in the theft of users’ ether. Several errors and defects have been publicly found and corrected, including those that disabled some functionality for users and exposed users’ personal information. Discovery of flaws in or exploitations of the source code that allow malicious actors to take or create money in contravention of known network rules has occurred.

The Trust’s returns will not match the performance of ether because the Trust incurs the Sponsor Fee and may incur other expenses.

The Market Price of shares may reflect a discount or premium to NAV.

The price of ether may be impacted by the behavior of a small number of influential individuals or companies.

The Ethereum network and ether face scaling obstacles that can lead to high fees or slow transaction settlement times and attempts to increase the volume of transactions may not be effective.

Competition from central bank digital currencies (“CDBCs”) and other digital assets could adversely affect the value of ether and other digital assets.

Prices of ether may be affected due to stablecoins, the activities of stablecoin users and their regulatory treatment.

A temporary or permanent “fork” in the Ethereum network could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

A disruption of the internet may affect the use of Ethereum and subsequently the value of the Shares.

Future regulations may require the Trust and the Sponsor to become registered, which may cause the Trust to liquidate.

The tax treatment of ether and other digital assets is uncertain and may be adverse, which could adversely affect the value of an investment in the Shares.

The venues through which ether trades are relatively new and may be more exposed to operations problems or failure than trading venues for other assets.

The Trust is subject to the risks due to its concentration in a single asset.

Ether spot trading venues are not subject to the same regulatory oversight as traditional equity exchanges.

Ethereum transactions are irrevocable and stolen or incorrectly transferred bitcoin may be irretrievable. As a result, any incorrectly executed bitcoin transactions could adversely affect an investment in the Trust.

Fund Description and Risks for IMF

Fund Objective:

The Invesco Managed Futures Strategy ETF seeks long term capital appreciation.

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by taking both long and short positions in derivative contracts linked to over fifty global markets, including stock indices, bond indices and currencies. The derivative contracts in which the Fund may invest include futures contracts, foreign currency forward contracts and swaps.

Fund Risks

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Managed Futures Strategy Risk – In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Sub-Adviser utilizes various investment strategies that involve the use of complex investment techniques, and there is no guarantee that these strategies will succeed. Thus use of such strategies and techniques may subject the Fund to volatility and loss. There can be no assurance that utilizing a certain approach or model will achieve a particular level of return or level of volatility.

Market Risk - Securities held by the Fund are subject to market fluctuations. You should anticipate that the value of the Shares will decline, more or less, in correlation with any decline in value of the securities in the Fund’s portfolio. Additionally, natural or environmental disasters, widespread disease or other public health issues, war, military conflicts, acts of terrorism, economic crises or other events could result in increased premiums or discounts to the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”)

Management Risk - The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

Derivatives - Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Futures Contract - Risks of futures contracts include: an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying commodity; possible lack of a liquid secondary market; inability to close a futures contract when desired; losses due to unanticipated market movements; obligation for the Fund to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin; failure to close a position may result in the Fund receiving an illiquid commodity; and unfavorable execution prices.

Commodity-Linked Derivatives Risk - Investments linked to prices of commodities may be considered speculative. Significant exposure to commodities may subject the Fund to greater volatility than traditional investments. The value of such instruments may be volatile and fluctuate widely based on a variety of factors. Prices fluctuations may be quick and significant and may not correlate to price movements in other asset classes.

Forward Contracts Risk – The market for forward contracts is substantially unregulated and can experience lengthy periods of illiquidity or volatility. Forward contracts can increase the Fund’s risk exposure to underlying investments and their attendant risks while also exposing the Fund to counterparty risk, liquidity risk and valuation risk.

Counterparty Risk - Counterparty risk is the risk that the other party to the contract will not fulfill its contractual obligations, which may cause losses or additional costs.

Geographic Concentration - The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.

Commodity Pool Risk - The Fund's investments in futures contracts will cause it to be deemed to be a commodity pool, subjecting it to regulation under the Commodity Exchange Act and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) rules. The Adviser, a registered Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) and commodity trader advisor (CTA), and the Fund will be operated in accordance with CFTC rules. Registration as a CPO or CTA subjects the Adviser to additional laws, regulations and enforcement policies; all of which could increase compliance costs, affect the operations and financial performance. Registration as a commodity pool may have negative effects on the ability of the Fund to engage in its planned investment program.

Tax Risk - To qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”), the Fund must meet a qualifying income test each taxable year. Failure to comply with the test would have significant negative tax consequences for shareholders. The Fund believes that income from futures should be treated as qualifying income for purposes of this test, thus qualifying the Fund as a RIC. If the IRS were to determine that the Fund’s income is derived from the futures did not constitute qualifying income, the Fund likely would be required to reduce its exposure to such investments in order to maintain its RIC status.

Liquidity Risk - The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

Subsidiary Risk - Because the Subsidiary is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act), the Fund, as the sole investor in the Subsidiary, will not have the protections offered to investors in U.S. registered investment companies.

Short Exposure Risk – The Fund may lose value quite rapidly in a rising market if the reference asset increases substantially in value. The risk of loss in a short position is potentially unlimited, unlike the risk of loss on a long position, which is limited to the amount paid for the investment plus transaction costs.

Leveraging Risk - Leverage created from borrowing or certain types of transactions or instruments may impair liquidity, cause positions to be liquidated at an unfavorable time, lose more than the amount invested, or increase volatility.

Non-diversified - The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

Issuer-Specific Changes - The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

Cash Transaction - The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.

Market Trading Risk - The Fund is subject to numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market, losses from trading in secondary markets, and disruption in the creation/redemption process. During stressed market conditions, Shares may become less liquid as result of deteriorating liquidity which could lead to differences in the market price and the underlying value of those Shares.

Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for these and other risks.

DCO

Not all share classes are available to all investors. Please see the prospectus for more information.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company that is operated as an interval fund, and should be considered a speculative, long-term investment of limited liquidity that entails substantial risks, and you should only invest in the Fund if you can sustain a complete loss of your investment. As a result, you may receive little or no return on your investment or may lose part or all of your investment.

The Fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the Fund's limited liquidity. The Fund does not currently intend to list its Shares for trading on any national securities exchange. The Shares are, therefore, not readily marketable and no market is expected to develop. Liquidity for the Shares will be provided only through quarterly repurchase offers between 5% and 25% of the Shares at NAV, and there's no guarantee that you will be able to sell all of the Shares you desire to sell in the repurchase offer. As a result, you should consider an investment in the Fund to be of limited liquidity.

There is no assurance that annual distributions paid by the Fund will be maintained at the targeted level or that dividends will be paid at all. Although the Fund does not intend to use offering proceeds to fund distributions, the Fund's distributions may be funded from unlimited amounts of offering proceeds or borrowings, which may constitute a return of capital and reduce the amount of capital available to the Fund for investment. Any capital returned to Shareholders through distributions will be distributed after payment of fees and expenses.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

There are risks associated with borrowing or issuing preferred shares, including that the costs of the financial leverage exceed the income from investments made with such leverage, the higher volatility of the net asset value of the common shares, and that fluctuations in the interest rates on the borrowing or dividend rates on preferred shares may affect the yield and distributions to the common shareholders. Use of leverage also may impair the fund's ability to maintain its qualification for federal income taxes as a regulated investment company.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Junk bonds involve a greater risk of default or price changes due to changes in the issuer’s credit quality. The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high-quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

Leverage created from borrowing or certain types of transactions or instruments may impair the fund’s liquidity, cause it to liquidate positions at an unfavorable time or lose more than it invested, increase volatility or otherwise not achieve its intended objective.

The fund is a closed-end investment company designed primarily for long-term investors and not as a trading vehicle. While there is no restriction on transferring the shares, the fund does not intend to list the shares for trading on any national securities exchange. There is no secondary trading market for shares. An investment in the shares is illiquid. There is no guarantee that you will be able to sell all of the shares that you desire to sell in any repurchase offer by the fund.

There is less readily available, reliable information about most senior loans than there is for many other types of securities. In addition, there is no minimum rating or other independent evaluation of a borrower or its securities limiting the fund's investments, and the adviser relies primarily on its own evaluation of borrower credit quality rather than on any available independent sources.

Senior Loans, like most other debt obligations, are subject to the risk of default. Default in the payment of interest or principal on a Senior Loan will result in a reduction in income to the Fund, a reduction in the value of the Senior Loan and a potential decrease in the Fund’s net asset value. The risk of default will increase in the event of an economic downturn or a substantial increase in interest rates.

The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund.