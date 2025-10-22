New era of growth for US liquefied natural gas exports

Demand drivers

The US is likely to see a decade-long step up in power demand. It’s a global phenomenon, too. In 2024, data centers consumed 373 terawatt-hours of electricity globally, with 38% of that from the US. By 2035, it’s expected that data centers will consume 1,596 terawatt-hours of electricity.11 This quadrupling in demand is estimated to be mostly powered by natural gas, with a twelvefold growth in global combined cycle gas turbine and gas peaker demand from 2025 to 2035.11

In fact, despite the substantial growth in US LNG export capacity, it’s likely that demand will outpace supply in the next decade, based on operating and under-construction LNG facilities.12 While power generation demand plays a large role in this estimate, demand is also being driven by global switching from coal to gas, increasing use of natural gas for transportation in shipping and trucking, and, increasingly, industrialization.

Bring in the pipelines

The US can support this magnitude of LNG growth for two reasons. First, since 2011, it has been the largest producer of natural gas in the world. In 2023, it produced nearly double the natural gas of its closest competitor, Russia.13 Second, the US has the existing midstream infrastructure and the capability to build more facilities to meet the growing global demand.

Almost all of the currently operating and under-construction US LNG export facilities are along the Texas Gulf Coast and in Louisiana. While there’s existing significant natural gas infrastructure there, more pipelines are needed to move natural gas from the Permian Basin, Haynesville Shale, and other shale basins to meet the area’s natural gas needs. These recently completed or currently under construction pipelines are expected to move more than 13 Bcf/d of natural gas and help meet the demand:

Blackcomb Pipeline : Designed to move 2.5 bcf/d from the Permian Basin to the Agua Dulce area of south Texas, it’s expected to be in service in the second half of 2026.

: Designed to move 2.5 bcf/d from the Permian Basin to the Agua Dulce area of south Texas, it’s expected to be in service in the second half of 2026. Eiger Pipeline : Designed to move 2.5 bcf/d from the Permian Basin to the Katy, Texas area near Houston, it’s expected to be in service in mid-2028.

: Designed to move 2.5 bcf/d from the Permian Basin to the Katy, Texas area near Houston, it’s expected to be in service in mid-2028. Trident Pipeline : Designed to move 2.0 Bcf/d from Katy, Texas to near Port Arthur, Texas, it’s expected to be in service in the first quarter of 2027.

: Designed to move 2.0 Bcf/d from Katy, Texas to near Port Arthur, Texas, it’s expected to be in service in the first quarter of 2027. Rio Bravo Pipeline : Designed to move 4.5 Bcf/d from the Agua Dulce Hub in south Texas to Next Decade’s Rio Grade LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, it’s expected to be in service in 2026.

: Designed to move 4.5 Bcf/d from the Agua Dulce Hub in south Texas to Next Decade’s Rio Grade LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, it’s expected to be in service in 2026. Louisiana Energy Gateway: Designed to move 1.8 Bcf/d from the Haynesville Basin to south Louisiana, it began service in July 2025.

LNG demand-pull will benefit more than just the large, long-distance pipelines. The entire midstream logistics chain from wellhead gathering to processing, treating, compression, and storage is required to complete the movement of natural gas from producing basins to facilities. To meet this demand, new assets will need to be constructed. Even better, in some cases, existing assets with spare capacity may benefit from new capital. The growing LNG-driven demand should be healthy for many midstream providers.

Outlook

The midstream sector offers investors an attractive distribution yield and an improving outlook for cash flow and distribution growth, in our view. These fundamentals are supported by our expectation of significant natural gas volume growth for many years. Roughly 75% of the midstream sector is focused on natural gas production.14 Plus, natural gas demand appears set to potentially grow 25%–34% by the end of the decade, along with growing visibility into an additional 10% of demand growth from recent LNG commitments.15

While US natural gas demand experienced significant growth over the previous two decades, today’s demand growth is remarkable for its visibility and that it’s occurring in an environment of upstream and midstream capital discipline. As a result, we believe today’s natural demand growth may be particularly healthy for midstream investors.