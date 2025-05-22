Alternatives

SteelPath commentary on the midstream energy infrastructure industry

May 22, 2025
Latest SteelPath commentary on the Midstream energy infrastructure industry

Each month, the Invesco SteelPath team provides an update and insight on the most recent midstream industry happenings. Each monthly commentary provides:

  • Market performance update
  • Recent news
  • Chart of the month

This month’s overview

Midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs), as measured by the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), ended April down 9.21% on price basis and down 8.8% after distributions are considered. The AMZ underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s 0.7% total return loss for the month. The best performing midstream subsector for April was the Marine group, while the Diversified subsector underperformed, on average.

Download May Commentary

Related products

  • MLPs

    MLPZX

    Mutual Fund

    Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund

    Alternative
  • MLPs

    MLPTX

    Mutual Fund

    Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund

    Alternative
  • MLPs

    MLPOX

    Mutual Fund

    Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund

    Alternative
  • MLPs

    MLPNX

    Mutual Fund

    Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund

    Alternative
  • Sector Equity

    PIPE

    ETF

    Invesco SteelPath MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

    Equity

Commentary archives

  • *

    Source: All data sourced from Bloomberg L.P. as of 4/30/2025 unless otherwise stated.
success failure

Fresh insights, delivered

Get the latest information and insights from our portfolio managers, market strategists, and investment experts.  

Fresh insights, delivered
Topic preference Please select one or more topics

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.