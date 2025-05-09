Money market and liquidity

All global liquidity managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, offering ample liquidity, and generating competitive yields.

But not all cash management providers are alike. Here are three reasons to partner with Invesco for your liquidity needs.

First, we have a seasoned team of cash management experts.

We’ve been managing cash for more than 40 years, spanning recessions, wars, a global pandemic, and multiple monetary tightening cycles.

Our rigorous process combines top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection using deep sector expertise.

We do all this by leveraging Invesco’s global fixed income platform.

Second, we offer a range of cash management solutions for a diverse client base.

Whether your priority is preserving principle or generating yield, we have solutions to fit your needs, including money market funds and ultrashort and short duration funds.

For individual investors and their financial professional, we offer our solutions through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

And for institutional clients, we can construct custom portfolios to help meet specific liquidity and income needs.

Third, we help financial professionals deliver an institutional approach to cash management for their clients.

Many sophisticated institutional investors use a strategy called cash segmentation, which involves separating their cash holdings into “buckets” by investment horizon and liquidity needs.

Cash segmentation can help investors of all sizes generate more income while still seeking to preserve capital.

We invite you to learn more about our cash management solutions.

Let’s start the conversation today!

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. There is no guarantee these strategies will be able to meet their objectives. Past performance cannot guarantee future comparable results.



Institutional Separate Accounts and Separately Managed Accounts are offered by affiliated investment advisers, which provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. These firms, like Invesco Distributors, Inc., are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.



Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.



Invesco Distributors, Inc. 03/23 NA2731442 FIGLLIQ-VID-1-E

