Money market and liquidity

Fixed income

Money market and short duration strategies

Our suite of money market and ultrashort duration strategies is backed by a 40-year legacy as a leading cash management provider.

Why choose Invesco for cash management?

Investors turn to Invesco for our deep expertise and 40-plus year history navigating money markets and the front end of the yield curve through numerous market environments, interest rate regimes, and credit events. We manage $195 billion in assets globally2 and offer solutions spanning the money market and ultrashort duration spectrum.

Deep expertise

Our 40 years of experience and diversified team has protected client assets through varying market environments seeking to generate attractive yields while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity.

Disciplined process

With a focus on liquidity and capital preservation, we tap into Invesco’s global macro research while employing rigorous, bottom-up credit research to build portfolios and manage risk.

Diverse solutions

We offer a full suite of cash management solutions. Clients benefit from a broad range of solutions to meet varied cash management needs across time horizons and risk preferences. 

Transcript

All global liquidity managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, offering ample liquidity, and generating competitive yields.

But not all cash management providers are alike. Here are three reasons to partner with Invesco for your liquidity needs.

First, we have a seasoned team of cash management experts.

We’ve been managing cash for more than 40 years, spanning recessions, wars, a global pandemic, and multiple monetary tightening cycles.

Our rigorous process combines top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection using deep sector expertise.

We do all this by leveraging Invesco’s global fixed income platform.

Second, we offer a range of cash management solutions for a diverse client base.

Whether your priority is preserving principle or generating yield, we have solutions to fit your needs, including money market funds and ultrashort and short duration funds.

For individual investors and their financial professional, we offer our solutions through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

And for institutional clients, we can construct custom portfolios to help meet specific liquidity and income needs.

Third, we help financial professionals deliver an institutional approach to cash management for their clients.

Many sophisticated institutional investors use a strategy called cash segmentation, which involves separating their cash holdings into “buckets” by investment horizon and liquidity needs.

Cash segmentation can help investors of all sizes generate more income while still seeking to preserve capital.

We invite you to learn more about our cash management solutions.

Invesco Global Liquidity Capabilities

All global liquidity managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, offering ample liquidity, and generating competitive yields. Find out how Invesco can help meet your liquidity needs.

Money Market Funds offerings

Across our money market funds, we seek to leverage our team’s experience, knowledge, and relationships to generate performance while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity. Funds invest in high-quality securities, offer daily liquidity, and have a weighted average maturity of 60 days or less.

Government funds

These funds invest primarily in US Treasury obligations and government securities, as well as repurchase agreements collateralized fully by US Treasury obligations and government securities. These funds transact at a constant net asset value of $1.

Fund

 Ticker

Vehicle

Duration

Download

Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio 

AGPXX

Money market fund

Cash

Fact sheet

Invesco Government Money Market Fund 

AIMXX

Money market fund

Cash

Fact sheet

Invesco Premier U.S. Government Money Portfolio

IUGXX

Money market fund

Cash

Fact sheet

Invesco U.S. Government Money Portfolio

GMQXX

Money market fund

Cash

N/A

Treasury funds

These funds invest primarily in US Treasury obligations backed by the full faith and credit of the US government. In addition, TRPXX invests in repurchase agreements fully collateralized by US Treasury obligations. These funds transact at a constant net asset value of $1.

Fund

 Ticker

Vehicle

Duration

Download

Invesco Treasury Portfolio

 TRPXX

Money market fund

Cash

Fact sheet

Invesco Treasury Obligations Portfolio 

 TSPXX

Money market fund

Cash

Fact sheet

Prime funds

These funds invest primarily in high-quality, US dollar-denominated, short-term debt obligations, including securities issued by the US government or its agencies, certificates of deposit and time deposits from US or foreign banks, repurchase agreements, commercial paper, and municipal securities.

Fund

Ticker

Vehicle

Duration

Download
Invesco Premier Portfolio IPPXX

Money market fund

Cash

Fact sheet

Ultrashort and short-term bond fund offerings

Combining active, top-down analysis and rigorous, bottom-up credit research, we seek to enhance yields and proactively manage risk for investors stepping further out on the yield curve. Funds have durations of less than a year.

Ultrashort bond

These mutual funds and ETFs typically serve as the first step out of the yield curve for excess cash. With a duration of less than once year, the offer the potential for increased yield relative to money market funds, with low sensitivity to interest rates. 

Fund

 Ticker

Vehicle

Duration

Download

Invesco Conservative Income Fund 

ICIVX

Mutual fund

Ultrashort

 Fact sheet

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

GSY

ETF

Ultrashort

Fact sheet

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

TBLL

ETF

Ultrashort

Fact sheet

Short-term bond

With duration usually between one and three years, short-term bond funds may further improve yield and return potential. Rate sensitivity increases slightly compared to ultrashort funds but may be lower than core bond funds with longer duration profiles.

Fund

 Ticker

Vehicle

Duration

Download

Invesco Short Term Bond Fund

STBAX

Mutual Fund

Short

Fact sheet

Invesco Short Term Municipal Fund

ORSTX

Mutal Fund

Short

Fact sheet

Latest Global Liquidity insights

  • Money market and liquidity
    Money market and liquidity

    The Fed Minute video series

    By Laurie Brignac

    Laurie Brignac, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Invesco Global Liquidity, offers her short take on the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting and what it may mean for liquidity investors looking ahead.

    May 9, 2025

Discover more from Invesco

