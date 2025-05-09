Money market and liquidity

The Fed Minute video series
Investors turn to Invesco for our deep expertise and 40-plus year history navigating money markets and the front end of the yield curve through numerous market environments, interest rate regimes, and credit events. We manage $195 billion in assets globally2 and offer solutions spanning the money market and ultrashort duration spectrum.
All global liquidity managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, offering ample liquidity, and generating competitive yields.
But not all cash management providers are alike. Here are three reasons to partner with Invesco for your liquidity needs.
First, we have a seasoned team of cash management experts.
We’ve been managing cash for more than 40 years, spanning recessions, wars, a global pandemic, and multiple monetary tightening cycles.
Our rigorous process combines top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection using deep sector expertise.
We do all this by leveraging Invesco’s global fixed income platform.
Second, we offer a range of cash management solutions for a diverse client base.
Whether your priority is preserving principle or generating yield, we have solutions to fit your needs, including money market funds and ultrashort and short duration funds.
For individual investors and their financial professional, we offer our solutions through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.
And for institutional clients, we can construct custom portfolios to help meet specific liquidity and income needs.
Third, we help financial professionals deliver an institutional approach to cash management for their clients.
Many sophisticated institutional investors use a strategy called cash segmentation, which involves separating their cash holdings into “buckets” by investment horizon and liquidity needs.
Cash segmentation can help investors of all sizes generate more income while still seeking to preserve capital.
Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency
Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. There is no guarantee these strategies will be able to meet their objectives. Past performance cannot guarantee future comparable results.
Institutional Separate Accounts and Separately Managed Accounts are offered by affiliated investment advisers, which provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. These firms, like Invesco Distributors, Inc., are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.
Across our money market funds, we seek to leverage our team’s experience, knowledge, and relationships to generate performance while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity. Funds invest in high-quality securities, offer daily liquidity, and have a weighted average maturity of 60 days or less.
These funds invest primarily in US Treasury obligations and government securities, as well as repurchase agreements collateralized fully by US Treasury obligations and government securities. These funds transact at a constant net asset value of $1.
|
Fund
|Ticker
|
Vehicle
|
Duration
|
Download
|
Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio
|
Money market fund
|
Cash
|
Invesco Government Money Market Fund
|
Money market fund
|
Cash
|
Invesco Premier U.S. Government Money Portfolio
|
Money market fund
|
Cash
|
Invesco U.S. Government Money Portfolio
|
Money market fund
|
Cash
|
N/A
These funds invest primarily in US Treasury obligations backed by the full faith and credit of the US government. In addition, TRPXX invests in repurchase agreements fully collateralized by US Treasury obligations. These funds transact at a constant net asset value of $1.
|
Fund
|Ticker
|
Vehicle
|
Duration
|
Download
|
Invesco Treasury Portfolio
|TRPXX
|
Money market fund
|
Cash
|
Invesco Treasury Obligations Portfolio
|TSPXX
|
Money market fund
|
Cash
These funds invest primarily in high-quality, US dollar-denominated, short-term debt obligations, including securities issued by the US government or its agencies, certificates of deposit and time deposits from US or foreign banks, repurchase agreements, commercial paper, and municipal securities.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
Vehicle
|
Duration
|
Download
|Invesco Premier Portfolio
|IPPXX
|
Money market fund
|
Cash
Combining active, top-down analysis and rigorous, bottom-up credit research, we seek to enhance yields and proactively manage risk for investors stepping further out on the yield curve. Funds have durations of less than a year.
These mutual funds and ETFs typically serve as the first step out of the yield curve for excess cash. With a duration of less than once year, the offer the potential for increased yield relative to money market funds, with low sensitivity to interest rates.
|
Fund
|Ticker
|
Vehicle
|
Duration
|
Download
|
Invesco Conservative Income Fund
|
Mutual fund
|
Ultrashort
|Fact sheet
|
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
|
ETF
|
Ultrashort
|
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
|
ETF
|
Ultrashort
With duration usually between one and three years, short-term bond funds may further improve yield and return potential. Rate sensitivity increases slightly compared to ultrashort funds but may be lower than core bond funds with longer duration profiles.
|
Fund
|Ticker
|
Vehicle
|
Duration
|
Download
|
Invesco Short Term Bond Fund
|
Mutual Fund
|
Short
|
Invesco Short Term Municipal Fund
|
Mutal Fund
|
Short
The Fed Minute video series
Laurie Brignac, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Invesco Global Liquidity, offers her short take on the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting and what it may mean for liquidity investors looking ahead.
Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio, Invesco Treasury Obligations Portfolio, Invesco Premier U.S. Government Money Portfolio, Invesco Treasury Portfolio, Invesco Government Money Market Fund, Invesco U.S. Government Money Portfolio: You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
Invesco Premier Portfolio: You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund may impose a fee upon the sale of your shares. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the fund.
