Making your cash work harder
Whether you invest in municipal bonds or taxable bonds, today’s higher rate environment means investors can make their money work harder.Learn More
Institutional strategy for individual investors
Think of cash segmentation as asset allocation for your cash, a strategy that sophisticated institutions use to separate cash balances by investment horizon and liquidity needs. The same approach can help individual investors increase income potential while ensuring the primary objective of their cash holdings—stability—is appropriately maintained.
Day-to-day needs
0-3 months horizon
These funds invest in high-quality securities, offer daily liquidity, and have a weighted average maturity of 60 days or less. Prime funds invest in corporate debt while government funds invest in treasury and agency debt. Government and retail funds transact at a constant $1 net asset value
Excess cash
3-12 months horizon
These funds serve as the first step out of the yield curve, with durations of less than a year. They offer the potential for increased yield relative to money market funds, with low sensitivity to interest rates.
Strategic cash
12+ months horizon
With durations usually between one and three years, short-term funds may further improve yields. Rate sensitivity increases slightly compared to other buckets but may still be lower than core bond funds with longer durations.
