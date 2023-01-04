green building

Institutional strategy for individual investors

Think of cash segmentation as asset allocation for your cash, a strategy that sophisticated institutions use to separate cash balances by investment horizon and liquidity needs. The same approach can help individual investors increase income potential while ensuring the primary objective of their cash holdings—stability—is appropriately maintained.

Determine

How much cash do you need for day-to-day spending (your personal “operating cash”) and how much can be invested over a longer horizon.

Define

How much should you allocate to each asset class to meet your specific needs?
Decide

Select the right investment solutions for your investment objectives and timeline.

Day-to-day needs

0-3 months horizon

Money market funds

These funds invest in high-quality securities, offer daily liquidity, and have a weighted average maturity of 60 days or less. Prime funds invest in corporate debt while government funds invest in treasury and agency debt. Government and retail funds transact at a constant $1 net asset value

Excess cash

3-12 months horizon

Ultrashort duration funds

These funds serve as the first step out of the yield curve, with durations of less than a year. They offer the potential for increased yield relative to money market funds, with low sensitivity to interest rates. 

Strategic cash

12+ months horizon

Short-duration funds

With durations usually between one and three years, short-term funds may further improve yields. Rate sensitivity increases slightly compared to other buckets but may still be lower than core bond funds with longer durations.

Learn about the additional investment solutions and support Invesco can provide.

    Invesco Government Money Market Fund

    You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress. 

     

    Invesco Premier Portfolio

    You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund may impose a fee upon the sale of your shares. The Fund's sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

    Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

    There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks.