Fixed income investing with ETFs

Potential Expansive Solution

Help enhance investment portfolios with differentiated solutions of innovative, targeted, and active exposures based on your parameters.

Income opportunity

Leverage our strategies when replacing cash and money market investments with potentially higher yielding approaches.

Industry leader

We’ve been in the ETF business for more than two decades, and most of our fixed income ETFs have track records of more than five years.

Transcript

  • ETFs are fast-becoming a go-to tool for fixed income investors who are focused on fees, taxes, transparency, and liquidity.
  • And the growing universe of fixed income ETFs gives investors more options for accessing bond markets.
  • But not all ETF providers offer the solutions investors may need for their income-generation and risk-management goals.
  • Here are three reasons to consider Invesco for your fixed income ETFs.

 

  • First, our broad suite of fixed income ETFs helps investors accomplish a diverse set of objectives.
  • We offer both index-based and actively managed fixed income ETFs, giving investors multiple ways to seek additional income and access diverse sources of return potential across the credit risk spectrum and capital structure.
  • Whether you’re focused on reducing your portfolio’s sensitivity to changing interest rates, enhancing your after-tax yield potential, accessing alpha1 drivers that are missing from aggregate bond indexes, or looking for a cost-effective, convenient way to build bond ladders, our fixed income ETF lineup has what you’re looking for.

  Second, our ETFs are powered by our experience as an ETF leader and pioneer.
  • We have been in the ETF business for more than 2 decades, and most of our fixed income ETFs have track records of more than five years.
  • This allows investors to potentially benefit from our experience navigating the complexity of fixed income markets through the ETF structure.

  • Third, our ETFs are backed by the resources of our global fixed income platform.
  • The insights that fuel our fixed income ETFs come from our knowledge of bond markets around the world and our extensive global macro and credit research capabilities.
  • We invite you to explore our lineup of fixed income ETFs.
  • And if you’re interested in learning more about how ETFs can bring efficiency, transparency, liquidity, and flexibility to your fixed income portfolio, please reach out to your Invesco representative.

 

1) Alpha – Excess returns earned on an investment above the benchmark return.

 

Fixed income ETFs for diverse investing goals

Our fixed income suite offers exposure to both index-based and actively managed fixed income ETFs, providing potential expansive solutions to help reach clients’ investing goals, whether seeking additional income or accessing diverse sources of return potential across the credit risk spectrum and capital structure.

Featured ETFs

Ticker Fund name Effective duration (years) 30-Day SEC yield* Total expense ratio Net  expense ratio Download
GTO Invesco Total Return Bond ETF 6.24 4.71% 0.35% 0.25% Invest in GTO
Fact sheet
BKLN Invesco Senior Loan ETF 0.10 6.90% 0.67% 0.65% Invest in BKLN
Fact sheet
ICLO Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF 0.10 5.64% 0.19% 0.19% Invest in ICLO
Fact sheet
GSY Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF 0.60  4.66% 0.22% 0.22% Invest in GSY
Fact sheet
GOVI Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF 10.78 4.30% 0.15% 0.15% Invest in GOVI
Fact sheet
VRIG Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF 0.04 4.87% 0.30% 0.30% Invest in VRIG
Fact sheet
VRP Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF 2.33 5.47% 0.50% 0.50% Invest in VRP
Fact sheet
BAB Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF 7.87 4.90% 0.28% 0.28% Invest in BAB
Fact sheet
PGX Invesco Preferred ETF 8.17 5.95% 0.50% 0.50% Invest in PGX
Fact sheet
PZA Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF 8.61 3.78% 0.28% 0.28% Invest in PZA
Fact sheet
  *30-Day SEC yield as of 3/21/2025

    GTO:Effective after close of business February 20, 2025, the Adviser has agreed to waive a portion of its unitary management fee for the Fund through August 31, 2025. After giving effect to such waiver, the net unitary management fee will be 0.25%.

    ICLO:Effective May 1, 2024, the Fund’s unitary management fee was reduced to 0.19% of the Funds average daily net assets. Prior to May 1, 2024, the Fund's Advisory Fee was 0.26% of its average daily net assets though the Adviser waived 100% of the Advisory Fee between June 28, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

    BKLN:Through August 31, 2025, Invesco Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”) has contractually agreed to waive a portion of the Fund’s management fee in an amount equal to 100% of the net advisory fees an affiliate of the Adviser receives that are attributable to certain of the Fund’s investments in money market funds managed by that affiliate. 

    This waiver will have the effect of reducing the Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses that are indirectly borne by the Fund. The Adviser cannot discontinue this waiver prior to its expiration.

    Performance quoted is past performance and cannot guarantee comparable future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment return and principal value will vary so that you may have a gain or a loss when you sell shares. If applicable the shares performance reflects fee waivers, absent which, performance would have been lower.

    For standardized performance, please click here: Standardized Performance

Fixed income has grown fast

The chart below shows the growth of equity ETFs over time versus fixed income ETFs based on the number of years in the market. Fixed income ETFs may have a similar trajectory based on recent growth trends.

Growth of equity ETFs over time versus fixed income ETFs

Frequently asked questions

Fixed income ETFs give investors access to bonds and other fixed income securities, such as US Treasuries, corporate debt, municipal bonds, and floating rate notes. Some potential benefits of fixed income ETFs include liquidity, portfolio transparency¹ , and diversification. ²

Since bonds are generally not as volatile as other assets, like stocks³ , they can serve as ballast for an overall portfolio. In particular, ETFs that invest in high quality bonds, like US Treasuries and investment grade rated debt, may help provide portfolio stability. When market uncertainty leads to disruption in the equity markets, fixed income ETFs may provide diversification benefits. Within fixed income ETFs, strategies with lower duration may help preserve capital when interest rates rise.

As their name suggests, many investors use fixed income ETFs to generate income. Some of the bond asset classes that fixed income ETFs hold are traditionally used to seek overall portfolio stability because when market uncertainty leads to disruption in the equity markets, bonds may provide some diversification. Investors can also use specialized fixed income ETFs to help diversify their sources of income as well as help tailor their exposure to credit and duration risk.

Although fixed-rate bonds generally involve greater inflation risk than stocks, there are fixed income ETFs that invest in asset classes that are traditional inflation hedges, such as US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) . Also, ETFs that invest in debt securities with floating rates may benefit from rising interest rates in an inflationary environment. Finally, investors worried about rising rates and inflation can use ETFs that invest in short-duration bonds to potentially mitigate rate risk.

  • 1

    Most ETFs disclose their portfolio holdings daily.
  • 2

    Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss
  • 3

    Investing in stock involves risks, including the loss of principal and changes in dividend policies of companies and the capital resources available for dividend payments. Although bonds generally present less short-term risk and volatility than stocks, investing in bonds involves interest rate risk; as interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. Bonds also entail credit risk and the risk of default, as well as greater inflation risk than stocks. Treasury bills are guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the US government as to the timely payment of principal and interest; however, this guarantee does not eliminate market risk. Corporate bonds may offer a higher yield than government bonds but are often considered riskier because they’re not issued by the government. The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.
  • 4

    Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates.
  • 5

    TIPS - Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities are a type of Treasury security issued by the U.S. Government.

