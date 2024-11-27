Fixed income investing with ETFs

Invesco ETFs
Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can be cost-eﬀective, tax-efficient tools for maximizing investments and building long-term wealth.
Help enhance investment portfolios with differentiated solutions of innovative, targeted, and active exposures based on your parameters.
Leverage our strategies when replacing cash and money market investments with potentially higher yielding approaches.
We’ve been in the ETF business for more than two decades, and most of our fixed income ETFs have track records of more than five years.
1) Alpha – Excess returns earned on an investment above the benchmark return.
About Risk:
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The funds’ return may not match the return of the index. The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the funds.
Investments focused in a particular industry or sector, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investment.
ETFs disclose their full portfolio holdings daily.
An investment cannot be made in an index.
Invesco does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation.
ETF Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.
Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the fund(s), investors should ask their financial professional for a prospectus/summary prospectus or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus.
invesco/us.com 800 983 0903 01/23 NA-2700385 Invesco Distributors, Inc.
Our fixed income suite offers exposure to both index-based and actively managed fixed income ETFs, providing potential expansive solutions to help reach clients’ investing goals, whether seeking additional income or accessing diverse sources of return potential across the credit risk spectrum and capital structure.
|Ticker
|Fund name
|Effective duration (years)
|30-Day SEC yield*
|Total expense ratio
|Net expense ratio
|Download
|GTO
|Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
|6.24
|4.71%
|0.35%
|0.25%
|Invest in GTO
Fact sheet
|BKLN
|Invesco Senior Loan ETF
|0.10
|6.90%
|0.67%
|0.65%
|Invest in BKLN
Fact sheet
|ICLO
|Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
|0.10
|5.64%
|0.19%
|0.19%
|Invest in ICLO
Fact sheet
|GSY
|Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
|0.60
|4.66%
|0.22%
|0.22%
|Invest in GSY
Fact sheet
|GOVI
|Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
|10.78
|4.30%
|0.15%
|0.15%
|Invest in GOVI
Fact sheet
|VRIG
|Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
|0.04
|4.87%
|0.30%
|0.30%
|Invest in VRIG
Fact sheet
|VRP
|Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF
|2.33
|5.47%
|0.50%
|0.50%
|Invest in VRP
Fact sheet
|BAB
|Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
|7.87
|4.90%
|0.28%
|0.28%
|Invest in BAB
Fact sheet
|PGX
|Invesco Preferred ETF
|8.17
|5.95%
|0.50%
|0.50%
|Invest in PGX
Fact sheet
|PZA
|Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
|8.61
|3.78%
|0.28%
|0.28%
|Invest in PZA
Fact sheet
The chart below shows the growth of equity ETFs over time versus fixed income ETFs based on the number of years in the market. Fixed income ETFs may have a similar trajectory based on recent growth trends.
Since bonds are generally not as volatile as other assets, like stocks³ , they can serve as ballast for an overall portfolio. In particular, ETFs that invest in high quality bonds, like US Treasuries and investment grade rated debt, may help provide portfolio stability. When market uncertainty leads to disruption in the equity markets, fixed income ETFs may provide diversification benefits. Within fixed income ETFs, strategies with lower duration⁴ may help preserve capital when interest rates rise.
As their name suggests, many investors use fixed income ETFs to generate income. Some of the bond asset classes that fixed income ETFs hold are traditionally used to seek overall portfolio stability because when market uncertainty leads to disruption in the equity markets, bonds may provide some diversification. Investors can also use specialized fixed income ETFs to help diversify their sources of income as well as help tailor their exposure to credit and duration risk.
Although fixed-rate bonds generally involve greater inflation risk than stocks, there are fixed income ETFs that invest in asset classes that are traditional inflation hedges, such as US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)⁵ . Also, ETFs that invest in debt securities with floating rates may benefit from rising interest rates in an inflationary environment. Finally, investors worried about rising rates and inflation can use ETFs that invest in short-duration bonds to potentially mitigate rate risk.
