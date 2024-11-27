Fixed income investing with ETFs

ETFs are fast-becoming a go-to tool for fixed income investors who are focused on fees, taxes, transparency, and liquidity.

And the growing universe of fixed income ETFs gives investors more options for accessing bond markets.

But not all ETF providers offer the solutions investors may need for their income-generation and risk-management goals.

Here are three reasons to consider Invesco for your fixed income ETFs.

First, our broad suite of fixed income ETFs helps investors accomplish a diverse set of objectives.

We offer both index-based and actively managed fixed income ETFs, giving investors multiple ways to seek additional income and access diverse sources of return potential across the credit risk spectrum and capital structure.

Whether you’re focused on reducing your portfolio’s sensitivity to changing interest rates, enhancing your after-tax yield potential, accessing alpha1 drivers that are missing from aggregate bond indexes, or looking for a cost-effective, convenient way to build bond ladders, our fixed income ETF lineup has what you’re looking for.





Second, our ETFs are powered by our experience as an ETF leader and pioneer.

We have been in the ETF business for more than 2 decades, and most of our fixed income ETFs have track records of more than five years.

This allows investors to potentially benefit from our experience navigating the complexity of fixed income markets through the ETF structure.





Third, our ETFs are backed by the resources of our global fixed income platform.

The insights that fuel our fixed income ETFs come from our knowledge of bond markets around the world and our extensive global macro and credit research capabilities.

We invite you to explore our lineup of fixed income ETFs.



And if you’re interested in learning more about how ETFs can bring efficiency, transparency, liquidity, and flexibility to your fixed income portfolio, please reach out to your Invesco representative.

1) Alpha – Excess returns earned on an investment above the benchmark return.

About Risk:

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The funds’ return may not match the return of the index. The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the funds.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investment.

ETFs disclose their full portfolio holdings daily.

An investment cannot be made in an index.

Invesco does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation.

ETF Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the fund(s), investors should ask their financial professional for a prospectus/summary prospectus or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus.

invesco/us.com 800 983 0903 01/23 NA-2700385 Invesco Distributors, Inc.