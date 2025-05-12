ETF insights

ETF An innovative way to hedge exposure to the Nasdaq-100
Hedged equity strategies seek to mitigate market risk while participating in gains by combining long equity positions with hedging instruments such as options.
Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) may offer a unique and compelling investment proposition, providing exposure to a dynamic, and often resilient, leveraged loan market. Here's why.
Five key factors suggest cryptocurrencies may continue their 2024 momentum and see positive performance in 2025.
Invesco’s ETF team offers investment ideas for the year ahead, aligning with our 2025 expectations for a supportive environment for risk assets.
Our experts address the critical questions that arose following the news of DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence model and the market’s volatile reaction.
Investing in tax-efficient ETFs can reduce capital gains taxes and help you keep more of what you earn.
A bond ladder strategy buys a portfolio of bonds with sequential maturity dates to reduce interest rate risk and add flexibility and predictable income.
The fair market of an ETF may be gauged by its net asset value (NAV), which is based on its underlying assets, leading to premiums and discounts.
Invesco's ETFs and ETPs give investors access to digital assets, including cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and blockchains like Ethereum.
