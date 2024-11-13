ETF tax benefits: Why ETFs can be efficient investments

Many investors may turn to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for more transparency1 or lower costs2. But ETFs are also tax efficient3. They typically generate fewer capital gains than mutual funds due to how they’re structured and traded in the marketplace. Fewer capital gains to tax means investors potentially get to keep more of their returns.

How are ETFs created?

ETF creation and redemption typically avoid the cash transactions that may trigger capital gains distributions. Generally, an ETF issuer creates and redeems ETF shares through an “in-kind” process involving large institutional investors and market makers called authorized participants (APs). The APs have an agreement with the ETF manager that lets them create or redeem ETF shares in large blocks known as creation units. A creation unit typically consists of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 80,000, 100,000, or 150,000 shares.

During the creation process, when demand for the ETF exceeds supply, the AP delivers a basket of securities held in the ETF to the issuer in exchange for a creation unit. In a redemption, however, the process is reversed. The AP receives a basket of securities while the ETF manager takes back a creation unit. ETF shares can be quickly created or redeemed elastically without cash transactions to help meet supply and demand in the marketplace.

Why do ETFs have fewer tax implications?

Since these transactions happen in shares (in-kind) and not in cash, there are typically no capital gains. What’s more, current tax law states that capital gains are not recognized at the time of the transaction and thereby not considered a taxable sale. The ETF creation and redemption structure may create meaningfully different after-tax returns between an ETF and an index-tracking mutual fund — even if both track the same index.