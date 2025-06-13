Financial literacy
A wealth of information for every generation
4.9% Personal savings rate¹
25% Percentage of income wasted on little expenses²
76% Percent of Americans without a will³
Start talking and keep learning
Our financial literacy program is designed to make talking about money easier. It's organized by three key phases people go through when managing their wealth — accumulating it, protecting it from risk, and distributing it. In straightforward, easy-to-understand terms, the program addresses money issues people will need to consider at every major stage of their lives.