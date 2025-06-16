Unlike mutual funds, CITs are exempt from the SEC investment company registration requirements. Therefore, CITs aren’t subject to the same fund registration fees and expenses as mutual funds, such as the requirement to produce a prospectus. They don’t charge 12b-1 fees or any fees in connection to the purchase or sale of units of funds.

To qualify for this exemption, CITs are only available as investment vehicles within a qualified retirement plan, such as a 401(k) plan or pension plan. Since they aren’t available to the general public, they aren’t advertised.

Because CIT investors are all institutional retirement plans, CITs generally keep much lower cash balances than retail mutual funds since retirement plan participants usually leave their money where it is longer and tolerate market fluctuations better than retail investors. At the same time, retirement plan cash flows tend to be rather predictable, mainly consisting of regularly scheduled contributions, withdrawals, and rebalance activity.

This predictability allows CIT portfolio managers to reduce cash flow volatility because they don’t have to raise cash to meet redemptions as often and can typically predict their cash flow needs in advance. Since cash balances are generally very low, more of an investor's contributions remain fully invested in the market rather than diluting performance by remaining as uninvested cash in a CIT.

There is no prospectus or statement of additional information for Invesco’s CITs. Instead, the offering document for them is the declaration of trust, which contains a description of each fund and the provisions governing its operation. Each investing plan executes a standard participation agreement prior to investing, in which the plan represents that it’s eligible to invest in the CIT. The participation agreement also contains the fee schedule for the plan's fund investments.