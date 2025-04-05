Investment strategy

Is your fixed income diversified? Rethinking your DC menu with core plus

April 5, 2025
Matt Brill
Matthew Brill
Head of North America Investment Grade Credit
Greg Jenkins
Greg Jenkins
Head of Institutional DC

Key takeaways

1

With a diversified core plus strategy, participants don’t need to worry about managing multiple sectors themselves.

2

When evaluating core plus strategies, it’s important to consider the approach and philosophy behind each option. The way managers approach sector allocations can vary significantly.

3

Stock funds typically dominate core investment menus – versus standalone bonds funds – and may disproportionately affect older participants who tend to be more focused on investment risk and have more conservative allocations.

Reassessing fixed income in DC plans

In today's evolving investment landscape, plan sponsors must reassess the fixed income options available in their defined contribution (DC) plans, particularly as more participants approach retirement and seek to enhance their income and diversification. Traditionally, many DC plans have relied heavily on core bond strategies tied to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index.1 However, a well-constructed active core plus strategy can help provide participants with a broader set of fixed income sectors beyond traditional core bonds.

Ignoring core plus sectors may be a missed opportunity

Core Plus 
  • Treasury bonds
  • Mortgage related debt 
  • Corporate debt
  • Federal agency securities 
  • Asset-backed securities (ABS)
  • High-yield corporate bonds 
  • Emerging market bonds 
  • Floating rate bonds
  • Convertible bonds
  • Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS) 
  • Commercial mortgages

Plus sectors make up nearly half of the U.S.fixed income universe

US fixed income

$55.3 trillion

Core

$29.1 trillion

Plus

$26.2 trillion

Sources: SIFMA and Bloomberg L.P., as of 12/31/2024

Streamline your fixed income menu

Fixed income investments are an essential component for generating income and serving as a counterweight to equities, particularly during periods of market volatility. For participants, a core plus strategy can help simplify their fixed income allocation by offering a comprehensive solution that covers multiple sectors without requiring them to manage complex portfolios.

When evaluating core plus strategies, it’s important to consider the approach and philosophy behind each option. The way managers approach sector allocations can vary significantly. Some strategies may take large, concentrated bets on specific sectors, potentially leading to unintended risks for participants.

Explore how an active core plus strategy can help enhance your DC plan.

Download the full article Opens in a new tab

  • 1

    The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, an unmanaged index considered representative of the US investment-grade, fixed-rate bond market.

Related insights