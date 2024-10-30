Smart beta investing with Invesco ETFs

Invesco ETFs
The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) launched in 2003, becoming the first smart beta ETF. We continue to offer a diverse selection of ETFs with a forward-thinking approach.
We offer a broad selection of smart beta ETF solutions. Our comprehensive smart beta strategies expand across asset classes, sizes, and sectors to help investors optimize their portfolios.
Smart beta investing can help meet specific investment goals, such as mitigating risk, adding diversification, avoiding overconcentration, and generating income potential.
Market cap equals stock price multiplied by the number of outstanding shares.
Market-capitalization weighting is an investing strategy in which the weight of each security is determined by its [Callout word in:] market cap. This approach favors larger companies. [Callout word out:]
Factor groups
Smart beta investing, sometimes called factor investing, offers an alternative approach to weighting by market cap. This rules-based investing style seeks to identify the stocks of companies with certain quantifiable characteristics that have been shown to contribute meaningfully to higher returns over time. These characteristics, known as rewarded factors, can be organized into different groups based on their historical characteristics during different market environments. Factor groups: Offensive factors - The offensive group contains factors that tend to be more aggressive, risky, and volatile. Offensive factors aim to outperform the broad market during periods of strong equity returns or accelerating economic growth. Defensive factors - The defensive group contains factors that seek to mitigate downside risk and produce a tempered risk profile. Defensive factors aim to outperform in down markets or decelerating economic growth and tend to have lower volatility. Trending factors - And trending factors can be offensive or defensive but lean toward benefiting from consistent market trends.
Factor groups
Value - The value reward factor looks at stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value based on measures such as price-to-earnings or sales. Size - Size involves stocks with smaller market capitalizations. Quality - Quality concerns stocks with low leverage and high return on equity, cash flow, and profitability. Low volatility - Low volatility means stocks with lower-than-average volatility or risk. Dividend yield - Dividend yield identifies stocks with higher yields. Momentum - And momentum describes stocks with strong recent performance.
Single-factor strategy
Our smart beta ETFs can help investors reduce concentration risk and enhance diversification in a transparent and cost-effective way by using a single-factor strategy or multi-factor strategy.
Single-factor ETFs should attribute significant weighting to the targeted factor, like size, and they may help investors focus on a specific outcome, such as improving potential returns, reducing risk, or helping to generate income.
The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Let's look at an example using the size factor. The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF is based on the S&P 500® Equal Weight Index, which equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500® Index. This approach results in an exposure that tilts toward smaller companies. When smaller companies outperform larger companies, investors have greater exposure to them in their portfolio versus a market-cap-weighted strategy, leading to potential outperformance.
Multi-factor strategy
On the other hand, multi-factor ETFs blend two or more factors to achieve desired outcomes.
Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multifactor ETF (QVML)
For example, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multifactor ETF incorporates quality, value, and momentum to possibly provide a range of potential benefits to investors' portfolios, including increased diversification and improved risk-adjusted returns.
In summary, as we continue to see a few large companies dominate market-capitalization-weighted investments, smart beta investing may offer investors an alternative weighting strategy to reduce concentration risk and better diversify their equity exposures.
Types of rewarded factors
Investors can access rewarded factors, like value, size, quality, low volatility, dividend yield, and momentum, to generate potential excess returns.1 Each rewarded factor can be categorized into a factor type: Oﬀensive, defensive, or trending.
Aim to outperform the broad market during periods of strong equity returns or accelerating economic growth.
Stocks trading at discount compared to intrinsic value based on measures, such as price-to-earnings ratio or sales.
Stocks with smaller market capitalization.
Aim to outperform in down markets or decelerating economic growth and tend to have lower volatility.
Stocks with low leverage and high return on equity (ROE), cash flows, and profitability.
Stocks with lower-than-average volatility (standard deviation) or beta.
Stocks with higher dividend payouts.
Can be offensive or defensive but lean toward benefiting from consistent market trends.
Stocks with recent strong performance.
|Ticker
|Fund name
|Inception date
|Capitalization
|Total expense ratio
|Net expense ratio
|Download
|RWL
|Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
|2/19/2008
|Large cap
|0.39%
|0.39%
|Invest in RWL
Fact sheet
|RWK
|Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
|2/20/2008
|Mid cap
|0.39%
|0.39%
|Invest in RWK
Fact sheet
|RWJ
|Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
|2/19/2008
|Small cap
|0.39%
|0.39%
|Invest in RWJ
Fact sheet
|RPV
|Invesco S&P 500® Pure Value ETF
|3/1/2006
|Large cap
|0.35%
|0.35%
|Invest in RPV
Fact sheet
|RFV
|Invesco S&P MidCap 400® Pure Value ETF
|3/1/2006
|Mid cap
|0.35%
|0.35%
|Invest in RFV
Fact sheet
|RZV
|Invesco S&P SmallCap 600® Pure Value ETF
|3/1/2006
|Small cap
|0.35%
|0.35%
|Invest in RZV
Fact sheet
|SPVU
|Invesco S&P 500® Enhanced Value ETF
|10/9/2015
|Large cap
|0.13%
|0.13%
|Invest in SPVU
Fact sheet
|PWV
|Invesco Large Cap Value ETF
|3/3/2005
|Large cap
|0.53%
|0.53%
|Invest in PWV
Fact sheet
|Ticker
|Fund name
|Inception date
|Capitalization
|Total expense ratio
|Net expense ratio
|Download
|RSP
|Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF
|4/24/2003
|Large cap
|0.20%
|0.20%
|Invest in RSP
Fact sheet
|EQAL
|Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF
|12/23/2014
|Large cap
|0.20%
|0.20%
|Invest in EQAL
Fact sheet
|EQWL
|Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF
|12/1/2006
|Large cap
|0.30%
|0.25%*
|Invest in EQWL
Fact sheet
|Ticker
|Fund name
|Inception date
|Capitalization
|Total expense ratio
|Net expense ratio
|Download
|SPHQ
|Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
|12/6/2005
|Large cap
|0.21%
|0.15%*
|Invest in SPHQ
Fact sheet
|XMHQ
|Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
|12/1/2006
|Mid cap
|0.31%
|0.25%*
|Invest in XMHQ
Fact sheet
|XSHQ
|Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
|4/6/2017
|Small cap
|0.29%
|0.29%
|Invest in XSHQ
Fact sheet
|IDHQ
|Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF
|6/13/2007
|Large & mid cap
|0.29%
|0.29%
|Invest in IDHQ
Fact sheet
|QOWZ
|Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
|12/6/2023
|Large cap
|0.39%
|0.39%
|Invest in QOWZ
Fact sheet
|Ticker
|Fund name
|Inception date
|Capitalization
|Total expense ratio
|Net expense ratio
|Download
|XRLV
|Invesco S&P 500® ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF
|4/9/2015
|Large cap
|0.25%
|0.25%
|Invest in XRLV
Fact sheet
|XMLV
|Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
|2/15/2013
|Mid cap
|0.25%
|0.25%
|Invest in XMLV
Fact sheet
|XSLV
|Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF
|2/15/2013
|Small cap
|0.25%
|0.25%
|Invest in XSLV
Fact sheet
|SPLV
|Invesco S&P 500® Low Volatility ETF
|5/5/2011
|Large cap
|0.25%
|0.25%
|Invest in SPLV
Fact sheet
|EELV
|Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
|1/13/2012
|Large & mid cap
|0.29%
|0.29%
|Invest in EELV
Fact sheet
|IDLV
|Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF
|1/13/2012
|Large & mid cap
|0.25%
|0.25%
|Invest in IDLV
Fact sheet
|Ticker
|Fund
|Inception date
|Capitalization
|Total expense ratio
|Net expense ratio
|Download
|SPHD
|Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
|10/18/2012
|Large cap
|0.30%
|0.30%
|Invest in SPHD
Fact sheet
|DIVG
|Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF
|12/6/2023
|Large cap
|0.39%
|0.39%
|Invest in DIVG
Fact sheet
|PFM
|Invesco Dividend Achievers™ ETF
|9/15/2005
|Other
|0.52%
|0.52%
|Invest in PFM
Fact sheet
|PEY
|Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers™ ETF
|12/9/2004
|Other
|0.53%
|0.53%
|Invest in PEY
Fact sheet
|PID
|Invesco International Dividend Achievers™ ETF
|9/15/2005
|Other
|0.53%
|0.53%
|Invest in PID
Fact sheet
|DJD
|Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF
|12/16/2015
|Large cap
|0.07%
|0.07%
|Invest in DJD
Fact sheet
|Ticker
|Fund name
|Inception date
|Capitalization
|Total expense ratio
|Net expense ratio
|Download
|IDMO
|Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF
|2/24/2012
|Large & mid cap
|0.25%
|0.25%
|Invest in IDMO
Fact sheet
|EEMO
|Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
|2/24/2012
|Large & mid cap
|0.29%
|0.29%
|Invest in EEMO
Fact sheet
|SPMO
|Invesco S&P 500® Momentum ETF
|10/9/2015
|Large cap
|0.13%
|0.13%
|Invest in SPMO
Fact sheet
|XMMO
|Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
|3/3/2005
|Mid cap
|0.39%
|0.39%
|Invest in XMMO
Fact sheet
|XSMO
|Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
|3/3/2005
|Small cap
|0.40%
|0.39%*
|Invest in XSMO
Fact sheet
|Ticker
|Fund name
|Inception date
|Capitalization
|Total expense ratio
|Net expense ratio
|Download
|SPGP
|Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
|6/16/2011
|Large cap
|0.36%
|0.36%
|Invest in SPGP
Fact sheet
|GRPM
|Invesco S&P MidCap 400® GARP ETF
|12/3/2010
|Mid cap
|0.35%
|0.35%
|Invest in GRPM
Fact sheet
|GRPZ
|Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF
|3/27/2024
|Small cap
|0.35%
|0.35%
|Invest in GRPZ
Fact sheet
|OMFL
|Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF
|11/8/2017
|Large cap
|0.29%
|0.29%
|Invest in OMFL
Fact sheet
|OMFS
|Invesco Russell 2000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF
|11/8/2017
|Small cap
|0.39%
|0.39%
|Invest in OMFS
Fact sheet
|IMFL
|Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF
|2/24/2021
|Large & mid cap
|0.34%
|0.34%
|Invest in IMFL
Fact sheet
|QVML
|Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF
|6/30/2021
|Large cap
|0.11%
|0.11%
|Invest in QVML
Fact sheet
|QVMM
|Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF
|6/30/2021
|Mid cap
|0.15%
|0.15%
|Invest in QVMM
Fact sheet
|QVMS
|Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF
|6/30/2021
|Small cap
|0.15%
|0.15%
|Invest in QVMS
Fact sheet
|BMVP
|Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
|5/1/2003
|Large cap
|0.29%
|0.29%
|Invest in BMVP
Fact sheet
It’s a portfolio weighting approach that provides an alternative to weighting by market cap — stock price multiplied by outstanding shares. Two examples are equal weight and revenue weight.
An equal weight approach can help diversify portfolios by reducing concentration risk in market-capitalization-weighted indexes. Learn more about our equal weight funds:
A fundamental weight approach utilizes fundamental measures, such as sales, cash flow, dividends, or book value, to help eliminate pricing errors and provide broad-based exposure. Learn more about our fundamental weight funds:
Factor investing is technically a subset of smart beta investing. Factor strategies select a group of stocks with similar characteristics and weight the stocks by the factor. Examples of factors are value, size, quality, low volatility, momentum, and dividend yield.
Our smart beta ETF lineup attempts to offer concentrated factor exposure through a methodical stock selection process with either unconstrained or wide-sector constraints. We offer a variety of equal weight and revenue-weighted smart beta ETFs.
As we continue to see a few large names dominate the weight of traditional market-cap indexes, a smart beta approach may offer investors a transparent way to reduce concentration risk and better diversify their equity exposures based on an alternative weighting approach. Factor investing helps investors access risk management strategies and can help them meet their financial objectives.
