Invest for long-term growth

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

QQQM

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

RPG

Invesco S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF

Choosing an equal weight strategy, like Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), can provide access to S&P 500 companies in a cost-efficient and tax-efficient way. A $10,000 investment in RSP since it's inception would have provided attractive growth and has the potential to outperform the S&P 500 Index.

Learn more

  • Source: Morningstar Direct, data begins at RSP inception date of Apr. 24, 2003 through Dec. 31, 2024. Fund performance shown at NAV. The total expense ratio for RSP is 0.20%. The results assume that no cash was added to or assets withdrawn from the Index. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future results; current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. See invesco.com to find the most recent month-end performance numbers. Market returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4 p.m. ET and do not represent the returns an investor would receive if shares were traded at other times. Fund performance reflects fee waivers, absent which performance data quoted would have been lower. An investment cannot be made directly into an index. Index returns do not represent fund returns. For standardized performance, click here.

  • As the result of a reorganization on Apr. 6, 2018, the returns presented for RSP reflect performance of the Guggenheim predecessor fund. Invesco is not affiliated with Guggenheim.

Fund Ticker Description Asset class Learn more
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP Equal weight exposure to the largest 500 companies in the US as defined by S&P. US Equity Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQM Exposure to the 100 largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq. US Equity Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
Invesco S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF RPG Exposure to stocks in the S&P 500 Index that exhibit strong growth characteristics. US Equity Fact sheet

Factor investing (as known as smart beta or active quant) is an investment strategy in which securities are chosen based on certain characteristics and attributes that may explain differences in returns. Factor investing represents an alternative and selection index based methodology that seeks to outperform a benchmark or reduce portfolio risk, both in active or passive vehicles. There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced or risk will be reduced for strategies that seek to provide exposure to certain factors. Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in some market environments, perhaps for extended periods. Factor investing may underperform cap-weighted benchmarks and increase portfolio risk.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

Most ETFs disclose their portfolio holdings daily.