Investors should be aware of the material differences between mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas, mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges. Investors should talk with their financial professional regarding their situation before investing.

Important information about PDBC, EVMT, and PDBA

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Important Information about DB Funds

These Funds are not suitable for all investors due to the speculative nature of an investment based upon the Funds’ trading which takes place in very volatile markets. Because an investment in futures contracts is volatile, such frequency in the movement in market prices of the underlying future contracts could cause large losses. See the Prospectus for risk disclosures.

Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.

The value of the Shares of the Funds relate directly to the value of the futures contracts and other assets held by the Funds and any fluctuation in the value of these assets could adversely affect an investment in the Funds’ Shares.

Please review the prospectus for break-even figures for the Funds.

The Funds are speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Funds.

The Funds are not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a DBA, DBB, DBC, DBE, DBO, and DBP prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

These Funds issue a Schedule K-1.

Invesco Capital Management LLC, investment adviser and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Distributors, Inc. are not affiliated with Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

The Shares of the Fund are not deposits, interests in or obligations of any Deutsche Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or any other bank (collectively, the "DB Parties") and are not guaranteed by the DB Parties.

DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess ReturnTM, DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Total ReturnTM, Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity IndexTM and Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index–Optimum Yield Diversified Excess ReturnTM (the "Indices") are products of Deutsche Bank AG and/or its affiliates. Information regarding these Indices is reprinted with permission. ©Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Deutsche Bank® DBTM, DBIQ® Optimum YieldTM, DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess ReturnTM, DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Total ReturnTM, Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity IndexTM and Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index–Optimum Yield Diversified Excess ReturnTM are trademarks of Deutsche Bank AG. The Indices and trademarks have been licensed for use for certain purposes by Invesco Capital Management LLC, an affiliate of Invesco Distributors, Inc. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by DB Parties or their third party licensors and none of such parties makes any representation, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund, nor do such parties have any liability for errors, omissions, or interruptions in the Indices. As the Index Provider, Deutsche Bank AG is licensing certain trademarks, the underlying Index and trade names which are composed by Deutsche Bank AG without regard to Index, this product or any investor.

The DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index is a rule-based index composed of futures contracts of the 14 most heavily-traded and important global commodities.

The S&P GSCI Commodity Index is an unmanaged index used as a measurement of change in commodity market conditions based on the performance of a basket of commodities. S&P GSCI Commodity Index Total Return is a trademark of Standard & Poor's, a Division of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.

The Bloomberg US Treasury Index is an unmanaged index of public obligations of the US Treasury with remaining maturities of one year or more.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures change in consumer prices as determined by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Real Estate Investment Trusts are companies that own and/or operate income-producing real estate. The FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of US REITs.

XAU is the gold spot price quoted in US dollars.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities are Treasury bonds indexed to inflation to protect investors against a decline in purchasing power. The Bloomberg US Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index index measures the performance of the US TIPS market.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800-983-0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus. This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Click here for a UDN prospectus. Click here for a FXE prospectus. Click here for a FXY prospectus. Please read these carefully before investing.

UDN

This Fund is not suitable for all investors due to the speculative nature of an investment based upon the Fund's trading which takes place in very volatile markets. Because an investment in futures contracts is volatile, such frequency in the movement in market prices of the underlying future contracts could cause large losses. See {Important Considerations or Risk and Other Information} and the Prospectus for risk disclosures.

The value of the Shares of the Fund relate directly to the value of the futures contracts and other assets held by the Fund and any fluctuation in the value of these assets could adversely affect an investment in the Fund’s Shares.

The Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund.

Short selling theoretically exposes the Fund to unlimited losses, which may result in the total loss of your investment.

Currencies and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.

Investment in foreign exchange related products is subject to many factors that contribute to or increase volatility, such as national debt levels & trade deficits, changes in domestic & foreign interest rates, & investors' expectations concerning interest rates, currency exchange rates & global/regional political, economic/financial events & situations.

Leveraged investments are likely to be more volatile than an unleveraged investment. There is also a greater risk of loss of principal associated with a leveraged investment than with an unleveraged investment.

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

Please review the prospectus for break-even figures for the Fund.

This Fund issues a Schedule K-1.

FXE

CurrencyShares are subject to risks similar to those of stocks and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of the Shares relates directly to the value of the euro held by the Trust. Fluctuations in the price of the euro could materially and adversely affect the value of the Shares.

The euro/USD exchange rate, like foreign exchange rates in general, can be volatile and difficult to predict. This volatility could materially and adversely affect the performance of the Shares. Investment in foreign exchange related products is subject to many factors that contribute to or increase volatility, such as national debt levels and trade deficits, changes in domestic and foreign interest rates, and investors' expectations concerning interest rates, currency exchange rates and global or regional political, economic or financial events and situations.

If interest earned by the Trust does not exceed the Trust’s expenses, the Trustee will withdraw euro from the Trust to pay these excess expenses, which will reduce the amount of euro represented by each Share on an ongoing basis and may result in adverse tax consequences for Shareholders.

The interest rate paid by the Depository, if any, may not be the best rate available. If the Sponsor determines that the interest rate is inadequate, then its sole recourse is to remove the Depository and terminate the Deposit Accounts.

If the Trust incurs expenses in USD, the Trust would be required to sell euro to pay these expenses. The sale of the Trust’s euro to pay expenses in USD at a time of low euro prices could adversely affect the value of the Shares.

Substantial sales of euro by the official sector could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

FXY

CurrencyShares are subject to risks similar to those of stocks and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of the Shares relates directly to the value of the Japanese Yen held by the Trust. Fluctuations in the price of the Japanese Yen could materially and adversely affect the value of the Shares.

If the Trust incurs expenses in USD, the Trust would be required to sell Japanese Yen to pay these expenses. The sale of the Trust's Japanese Yen to pay expenses in USD at a time of low Japanese Yen prices could adversely affect the value of the Shares.

If interest earned by the Trust does not exceed the Trusts expenses, the Trustee will withdraw Japanese Yen from the Trust to pay these excess expenses, which will reduce the amount of Japanese Yen represented by each Share on an ongoing basis and may result in adverse tax consequences for Shareholders.

The Japanese Yen/USD exchange rate, like foreign exchange rates in general, can be volatile and difficult to predict. This volatility could materially and adversely affect the performance of the Shares. Investment in foreign exchange related products is subject to many factors that contribute to or increase volatility, such as national debt levels and trade deficits, changes in domestic and foreign interest rates, and investors' expectations concerning interest rates, currency exchange rates and global or regional political, economic or financial events and situations.

Substantial sales of Japanese Yen by the official sector could adversely affect an investment in the Shares. The interest rate paid by the Depository, if any, may not be the best rate available. If the Sponsor determines that the interest rate is inadequate, then its sole recourse is to remove the Depository and terminate the Deposit Accounts.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.