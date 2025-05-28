Invesco ETFs
Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can be cost-eﬀective, tax-efficient tools for maximizing investments and building long-term wealth.
Incorporating commodities can help diversify1 a traditional investment portfolio of stocks and bonds.
Allocating to commodities can offer a hedge against elevated inflation.2
Given its global reach and wide usage, commodities may offer attractive return potential.
Title: Tide has turned for US dollar
While the US dollar had an exceptional rally at the of end 2024, the tide has turned with the factors that had supported it now driving it lower. After hitting more than a two-year high in early January, the dollar is down, and we think it could go even lower because of three key factors:
1. Heightened macro uncertainty: Global tariff gyrations and mounting stagflation fears have upended market confidence in the US and we don’t see this ending in the near term.
2. Federal reserve rate cuts: The Fed still has 50 basis points of cuts penciled in for this year, and lower rates will likely reduce demand for the dollar. Plus, President Trump has been putting pressure on the Fed Chair to lower interest rates.
3. Currency strength across the globe: Some analysts believe the era of US exceptionalism is ending as countries look to reduce their reliance on the US dollar. European currencies are being propped up by major defense and infrastructure spending plans, notably in Germany, the UK, and the European Union. The outlook also seems a lot less bleak for the Japanese yen, with the Bank of Japan in a rate hiking cycle as the rest of the world’s major economies cut rates. And finally, while China is deeply intertwined in the US’s tariff games, expectations for supportive stimulus can serve as a buffer.
For investors looking to play into the above-mentioned themes and gain foreign currency exposure, consider UDN, FXE, or FXY.
UDN seeks to replicate the performance of shorting the US dollar against a basket of the six major world currencies, including the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc. FXE and FXY seek to track the spot rate between the euro and Japanese yen, respectively, versus the US dollar, and hold physical currency deposits. They offer a more targeted currency exposure, compared to UDN.
Learn more about these funds below this video.
Important Information
Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency
All data from Bloomberg as of April 2025 unless otherwise stated.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. 04/25 NA 4430718
Following its two-year high in January, the dollar has begun to decline, influenced by increased macro uncertainty, Federal Reserve rate cuts, and the strengthening of global currencies. These factors suggest potential weakness for the dollar. Invesco offers solutions that can help hedge against currency fluctuations, inflation, and market uncertainty.
|Ticker
|Fund name
|Total expense ratio
|Net expense ratio
|How to invest
|PDBC
|Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
|0.67%
|0.59%*
|Invest in PDBC
Fact sheet
|PDBA
|Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
|0.74%
|0.59%*
|Invest in PDBA
Fact sheet
|EVMT
|Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
|0.73%
|0.59%*
|Invest in EVMT
Fact sheet
|DBC
|Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
|0.87%
|0.87%
|Invest in DBC
Fact sheet
|DBA
|Invesco DB Agriculture Fund
|0.92%
|0.92%
|Invest in DBA
Fact sheet
|DBB
|Invesco DB Base Metals Fund
|0.79%
|0.79%
|Invest in DBB
Fact sheet
|DBE
|Invesco DB Energy Fund
|0.77%
|0.77%
|Invest in DBE
Fact sheet
|DBO
|Invesco DB Oil Fund
|0.76%
|0.76%
|Invest in DBO
Fact sheet
|DBP
|Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund
|0.76%
|0.76%
|Invest in DBP
Fact sheet
The Adviser has contractually agreed to waive fees and/or pay certain Fund expenses through at least Aug. 31, 2025.
Our commodity experts provide a monthly review of the commodity market and key drivers going forward.
Our specialists reflect on PDBC’s performance, highlights, and potential benefits in celebration of it’s anniversary on November 7th, 2024.
Commodities can be attractive for investors seeking diversification,1 an inflation hedge,2 or simply attractive return potential.
In addition to the benefits of commodities in general, investing through ETFs can also provide increased benefits like convenience, ease of access, and transparency.
Some of the most heavily traded global commodities include Brent crude oil, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, natural gas, gold, silver, copper, and agricultural commodities, such as corn and sugar. While the broader universe is significantly more expansive, the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return provides exposure to 14 of the most widely traded commodities in the world.
The commodities landscape is comprised of four primary sub-sectors: Agriculture, energy, industrial metals, and precious metals.
As measured by inflation beta5 from 1998 to 2022, commodities are historically the most efficient hedge for inflation of any major asset class, even when compared to common inflation-fighting instruments, like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS),6 real estate investments trusts (REITs),7 and gold.8 This is because commodities are raw materials used as inputs in housing, transportation, and food, all components of the CPI. In addition, inflation shocks are usually the byproduct of stronger-than-expected demand and/or supply uncertainty, all of which may boost the price of goods.
The optimum yield methodology is a key feature of Invesco’s commodity suite. This approach seeks to maximize the roll yield during backwardation markets and minimize roll costs during contango markets, reducing the burden for investors to monitor and understand changing futures curve shapes. During backwardation markets, rolling further out the curve can potentially allow the funds to realize roll yield as the contracts appreciate as they move toward expiry.
Given the global reach of commodities, commodity prices have many drivers. However, some of the key influencing factors include:
Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can be cost-eﬀective, tax-efficient tools for maximizing investments and building long-term wealth.
Access our latest insights on investment opportunities and ways to use ETFs in your portfolio.
We have a deep expertise and experience in real estate, private credit, macro, and hedged strategies and a range of solutions.
NA4269933
Investors should be aware of the material differences between mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas, mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges. Investors should talk with their financial professional regarding their situation before investing.
Important information about PDBC, EVMT, and PDBA
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
Important Information about DB Funds
These Funds are not suitable for all investors due to the speculative nature of an investment based upon the Funds’ trading which takes place in very volatile markets. Because an investment in futures contracts is volatile, such frequency in the movement in market prices of the underlying future contracts could cause large losses. See the Prospectus for risk disclosures.
Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.
The value of the Shares of the Funds relate directly to the value of the futures contracts and other assets held by the Funds and any fluctuation in the value of these assets could adversely affect an investment in the Funds’ Shares.
Please review the prospectus for break-even figures for the Funds.
The Funds are speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Funds.
The Funds are not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.
This material must be accompanied or preceded by a DBA, DBB, DBC, DBE, DBO, and DBP prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
These Funds issue a Schedule K-1.
Invesco Capital Management LLC, investment adviser and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Distributors, Inc. are not affiliated with Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.
The Shares of the Fund are not deposits, interests in or obligations of any Deutsche Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or any other bank (collectively, the "DB Parties") and are not guaranteed by the DB Parties.
|
DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess ReturnTM, DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Total ReturnTM, Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity IndexTM and Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index–Optimum Yield Diversified Excess ReturnTM (the "Indices") are products of Deutsche Bank AG and/or its affiliates. Information regarding these Indices is reprinted with permission. ©Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Deutsche Bank® DBTM, DBIQ® Optimum YieldTM, DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess ReturnTM, DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Total ReturnTM, Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity IndexTM and Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index–Optimum Yield Diversified Excess ReturnTM are trademarks of Deutsche Bank AG. The Indices and trademarks have been licensed for use for certain purposes by Invesco Capital Management LLC, an affiliate of Invesco Distributors, Inc. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by DB Parties or their third party licensors and none of such parties makes any representation, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund, nor do such parties have any liability for errors, omissions, or interruptions in the Indices. As the Index Provider, Deutsche Bank AG is licensing certain trademarks, the underlying Index and trade names which are composed by Deutsche Bank AG without regard to Index, this product or any investor.
The DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index is a rule-based index composed of futures contracts of the 14 most heavily-traded and important global commodities.
The S&P GSCI Commodity Index is an unmanaged index used as a measurement of change in commodity market conditions based on the performance of a basket of commodities. S&P GSCI Commodity Index Total Return is a trademark of Standard & Poor's, a Division of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.
The Bloomberg US Treasury Index is an unmanaged index of public obligations of the US Treasury with remaining maturities of one year or more.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures change in consumer prices as determined by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Real Estate Investment Trusts are companies that own and/or operate income-producing real estate. The FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of US REITs.
XAU is the gold spot price quoted in US dollars.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities are Treasury bonds indexed to inflation to protect investors against a decline in purchasing power. The Bloomberg US Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index index measures the performance of the US TIPS market.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800-983-0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus. This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Click here for a UDN prospectus. Click here for a FXE prospectus. Click here for a FXY prospectus. Please read these carefully before investing.
This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Click here for a UDN prospectus. Click here for a FXE prospectus. Click here for a FXY prospectus. Please read these carefully before investing.
UDN
This Fund is not suitable for all investors due to the speculative nature of an investment based upon the Fund's trading which takes place in very volatile markets. Because an investment in futures contracts is volatile, such frequency in the movement in market prices of the underlying future contracts could cause large losses. See {Important Considerations or Risk and Other Information} and the Prospectus for risk disclosures.
The value of the Shares of the Fund relate directly to the value of the futures contracts and other assets held by the Fund and any fluctuation in the value of these assets could adversely affect an investment in the Fund’s Shares.
The Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund.
Short selling theoretically exposes the Fund to unlimited losses, which may result in the total loss of your investment.
Currencies and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.
Investment in foreign exchange related products is subject to many factors that contribute to or increase volatility, such as national debt levels & trade deficits, changes in domestic & foreign interest rates, & investors' expectations concerning interest rates, currency exchange rates & global/regional political, economic/financial events & situations.
Leveraged investments are likely to be more volatile than an unleveraged investment. There is also a greater risk of loss of principal associated with a leveraged investment than with an unleveraged investment.
The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.
Please review the prospectus for break-even figures for the Fund.
This Fund issues a Schedule K-1.
Invesco Capital Management LLC, investment adviser and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Distributors, Inc. are not affiliated with Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.
The Shares of the Fund are not deposits, interests in or obligations of any Deutsche Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or any other bank (collectively, the "DB Parties") and are not guaranteed by the DB Parties.
Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index (USDX®) Futures Index-Excess ReturnTM and Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index (USDX®) Futures Index-Total ReturnTM (the "Indices") are products of Deutsche Bank AG and/or its
affiliates. Information regarding these Indices is reprinted with permission. ©Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Deutsche Bank®, DBTM, Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index (USDX®) Futures Index-Excess ReturnTM and Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index (USDX®) Futures Index-Total ReturnTM are trademarks of Deutsche Bank AG and/or its third party licensors. U.S. Dollar Index® and USDX® are trademarks or service marks of ICE Futures U.S., Inc., registered in the United States, Great Britain, the European Union and Japan and used under license. The Indices and trademarks have been licensed for use for certain purposes by Invesco Capital Management LLC, an affiliate of Invesco Distributors, Inc. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by DB Parties, or their third party licensors, or ICE Futures U.S., Inc. and none of such parties makes any representation, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund, nor do such parties have any liability for errors, omissions, or interruptions in the Index. As the Index Provider, Deutsche Bank AG is licensing certain trademarks, the underlying Index and trade names which are composed by Deutsche Bank AG without regard to Index, this product or any investor.
FXE
CurrencyShares are subject to risks similar to those of stocks and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of the Shares relates directly to the value of the euro held by the Trust. Fluctuations in the price of the euro could materially and adversely affect the value of the Shares.
The euro/USD exchange rate, like foreign exchange rates in general, can be volatile and difficult to predict. This volatility could materially and adversely affect the performance of the Shares. Investment in foreign exchange related products is subject to many factors that contribute to or increase volatility, such as national debt levels and trade deficits, changes in domestic and foreign interest rates, and investors' expectations concerning interest rates, currency exchange rates and global or regional political, economic or financial events and situations.
If interest earned by the Trust does not exceed the Trust’s expenses, the Trustee will withdraw euro from the Trust to pay these excess expenses, which will reduce the amount of euro represented by each Share on an ongoing basis and may result in adverse tax consequences for Shareholders.
The interest rate paid by the Depository, if any, may not be the best rate available. If the Sponsor determines that the interest rate is inadequate, then its sole recourse is to remove the Depository and terminate the Deposit Accounts.
If the Trust incurs expenses in USD, the Trust would be required to sell euro to pay these expenses. The sale of the Trust’s euro to pay expenses in USD at a time of low euro prices could adversely affect the value of the Shares.
Substantial sales of euro by the official sector could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.
The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.
Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured may lose value and have no bank guarantee.
FXY
CurrencyShares are subject to risks similar to those of stocks and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of the Shares relates directly to the value of the Japanese Yen held by the Trust. Fluctuations in the price of the Japanese Yen could materially and adversely affect the value of the Shares.
If the Trust incurs expenses in USD, the Trust would be required to sell Japanese Yen to pay these expenses. The sale of the Trust's Japanese Yen to pay expenses in USD at a time of low Japanese Yen prices could adversely affect the value of the Shares.
If interest earned by the Trust does not exceed the Trusts expenses, the Trustee will withdraw Japanese Yen from the Trust to pay these excess expenses, which will reduce the amount of Japanese Yen represented by each Share on an ongoing basis and may result in adverse tax consequences for Shareholders.
The Japanese Yen/USD exchange rate, like foreign exchange rates in general, can be volatile and difficult to predict. This volatility could materially and adversely affect the performance of the Shares. Investment in foreign exchange related products is subject to many factors that contribute to or increase volatility, such as national debt levels and trade deficits, changes in domestic and foreign interest rates, and investors' expectations concerning interest rates, currency exchange rates and global or regional political, economic or financial events and situations.
Substantial sales of Japanese Yen by the official sector could adversely affect an investment in the Shares. The interest rate paid by the Depository, if any, may not be the best rate available. If the Sponsor determines that the interest rate is inadequate, then its sole recourse is to remove the Depository and terminate the Deposit Accounts.
The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.
The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.