Invesco Solo 401(k) 2025 Plan Features and Requirements Mailing Materials: Mailed 10/30/2024. Invesco Solo 401(k) employers should use these documents to review several new retirement provisions that will become effective January 1, 2025. Please review the SECURE 2.0 Plan Features and Requirements document, sign if applicable, and keep with your plan records. Refer to the included FAQ for additional information.

Retirement Plans for Small Businesses: Referenced in Solo 401(k) 10/30/2024 mailing: Provides an overview and comparison of retirement plan options for small business owners. Includes SIMPLE and SEP IRAs and various 401(k) plan types: Solo 401(k), Safe Harbor, Age Weighted, and New Comparability. Please note, this brochure reflects SECURE 2.0 provisions available at the time of print.

SIMPLE IRA Annual Summary Description Mailing Materials: Use these documents to notify all eligible employees annually of their right to participate in the plan, enter into a salary reduction agreement or to modify a prior agreement, and to receive employer contributions. Employers must provide a copy of the Annual Summary Description of the plan to all eligible employees prior to the 60-day election period immediately preceding January 1, 2025. These documents were mailed to all Invesco SIMPLE employers on September 13, 2024.