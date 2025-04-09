Navigate market volatility

Invesco ETFs

Minimize market downturns

It can take a lot to make up for losses. If an investment loses 20% of its value, it’ll need to gain 25% to make it even. A low volatility ETF can potentially reduce the amount of a loss.

  • Data presented is provided for illustrative purposes and is not representative of any particular fund or strategy. Performance, actual or hypothetical, is not a guarantee of future results.

Explore our low volatility ETFs

Fund Ticker Description Asset class Learn more
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF QQA Like QQQ, QQA tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential — all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation. Hedged equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF RSPA Like RSP, RSPA tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential —all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation. Hedged equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV Exposure to stocks of 100 companies within the S&P 500 Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF SPHQ Reduce volatility and mitigate downside risk by investing in stocks in the S&P 500® Index that have the highest quality scores. US equity  Fact sheet

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Common stocks do not assure dividend payments and the amount of a dividend if any, may vary over time. There can be no guarantee or assurance that companies will declare dividends in the future of that if declared, they will remain at current levels or increase over time.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

There is no assurance that such ETFs will provide low volatility.