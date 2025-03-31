Mark Paris:



Municipal bonds can be appealing options for a wide range of investors, especially those looking for tax-exempt income, but not all municipal bond managers are created equal. Here are three reasons to partner with Invesco for your municipal bond needs.



First, we offer a broad suite of municipal bond strategies from short-term high-grade portfolios to long-term high-yield strategies and everything in between. We offer potential solutions for a variety of investor needs, and you can access these strategies through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

Second, we have an expert team with access to unique opportunities. Our municipal credit analysts average more than 20 years of experience, making them some of the industry's most seasoned analysts. They use a bottom-up in-depth credit research process. Every bond is thoroughly vetted and receives an internal rating before making it into one of our portfolios. Our portfolio managers make informed investment decisions by combining experience-based knowledge with market trends to discover attractive relative value opportunities.

Our size is another advantage. We're one of the five largest municipal bond managers by assets, a position that allows us the ability to access preferred market opportunities and gain valuable market insight. As a result, we tend to be a first call to over 120 national and regional municipal bond dealers.

These established relationships allow us to achieve superior execution in our daily transactions. This value-oriented combination of proprietary research and integrated risk management allows us to create highly diversified portfolios that aim to maximize risk adjusted returns

Third, we're here to enhance your total client experience. Helping your clients generate competitive tax-exempt income through municipal bonds is just one way we can strengthen your total client experience. At Invesco, we're committed to helping you connect with your clients, enhance your business, and optimize your portfolios through our full suite of solutions across asset classes. Let's start the conversation today. Reach out to your Invesco representative to learn more about Invesco's municipal bond solutions.

