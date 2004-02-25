OPCAX
State of the State
Get an overview from our Municipal Bond team on the credit fundamentals in California, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania and the impact on municipal bond shareholders in each state.
California credit fundamentals overview
Get a deep-dive on California credit fundamentals including:
- State overview and Invesco’s view
- Fiscal Update: revenue and expenses
- Economic update
- Issuer Spotlight: State General Obligation bond rating
- Issuer Spotlight: State Revenue bond rating
OLCAX
Invesco Limited Term California Municipal Fund
|Invesco California Municipal Fund
|The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal and California personal income taxes.
|Invesco Limited Term California Municipal Fund
|The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal and California personal income taxes.
New Jersey credit fundamentals overview
Get a deep-dive on New Jersey credit fundamentals including:
- State overview and Invesco’s view
- Fiscal update: revenue and expenses
- Economic update
- Issuer Spotlight: State General Obligation bond rating
- Issuer Spotlight: State Revenue bond rating
|Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund
|The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes.
New York credit fundamentals overview
Get a deep-dive on New York credit fundamentals including:
- State overview and Invesco’s view
- Fiscal update: revenue and expenses
- Economic update
- Issuer Spotlight: State General Obligation bond rating
- Issuer Spotlight: State Revenue bond rating
|Invesco Rochester® New York Municipals Fund
|The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal personal income taxes.
|Invesco Rochester® AMT-Free New York Municipal Fund
|The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City personal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax.
|Invesco Rochester® Limited Term New York Municipal Fund
|The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City personal income taxes.
Pennsylvania credit fundamentals overview
Get a deep-dive on Pennsylvania credit fundamentals including:
- State overview and Invesco’s view
- Fiscal Update: revenue and expenses
- Economic update
- Issuer Spotlight: State General Obligation bond rating
- Issuer Spotlight: State Revenue bond rating
|Invesco Pennsylvania Municipal Fund
|The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal, Pennsylvania and, where applicable, local personal income taxes.
