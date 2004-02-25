State of the State

About Risk

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating. The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.

Municipal insurance doesn't protest against losses in the Fund.

Because the funds invest primarily in a portfolio of one state's municipal securities, the funds are more susceptible to political, economic, regulatory or other factors affecting that state than funds that do not limit its investments to such issuers.

The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the funds.