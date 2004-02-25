Municipal Bonds

State of the State

Get an overview from our Municipal Bond team on the credit fundamentals in California, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania and the impact on municipal bond shareholders in each state.

Fund name Description Fact Sheet Infographic Commentary
Invesco California Municipal Fund The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal and California personal income taxes. Download Download Download
Invesco Limited Term California Municipal Fund The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal and California personal income taxes. Download Download Download

Fund name Description Fact Sheet Infographic
Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes. Download N/A

Fund name Description Fact Sheet Infographic Commentary
Invesco Rochester® New York Municipals Fund The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal personal income taxes. Download Download Download
Invesco Rochester® AMT-Free New York Municipal Fund The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City personal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax. Download Download Download
Invesco Rochester® Limited Term New York Municipal Fund The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City personal income taxes. Download Download Download

Fund name Description Fact Sheet Infographic
Invesco Pennsylvania Municipal Fund The Fund seeks tax-free income. The strategy typically seeks investment-grade bonds the income of which is exempt from federal, Pennsylvania and, where applicable, local personal income taxes. Download N/A