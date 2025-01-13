Invesco ETFs and ETPs

Invesco and Galaxy Partnership

Invesco and Galaxy — leaders in ETFs and digital assets — have merged our strengths and expertise. Our strategic partnership provides secure and efficient access to the world’s largest cryptocurrencies in a traditional ETF or ETP structure.

Competitive pricing

Leveraging Galaxy’s extensive experience in digital assets trading, our products seek to offer a low total cost of ownership. 

Simpler access

Access, transparency, and liquidity through an ETF or ETP wrapper can be less risky than directly holding cryptocurrency.

Differentiated structure

Our combined experience informs the unique product structure, potentially improving trading efficiency and liquidity.1

Digital asset ETF and ETP suite

Ticker Fund name Expense ratio Description Download
BTCO Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF 0.25% Learn more Fact sheet
QETH
 Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF 0.25% Learn more
 Fact sheet
BLKC Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF 0.60% Learn more Fact sheet
SATO Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF 0.60% Learn more Fact sheet

BTCO and QETH are not Investment Companies within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder.

Digital assets education

Improve your understanding of digital assets, their importance in the future of finance, and growth of bitcoin. Learn more with Galaxy’s Digital Assets Academy, a masterclass for investors.

6 videos

Frequently asked questions

There are many benefits to owning bitcoin, ether, and other cryptocurrencies through ETPs like BTCO and QETH: 

  1. Simplicity – Investing directly in crypto can be complicated, which may discourage the crypto curious. With ETPs, managing wallets, keys, and other arcane details falls to the issuer and its custodian.
  2. Security – ETPs hold cryptocurrencies in institutional-grade custody, which helps reduce hacking and fraud risks. ETPs also trade on regulated exchanges overseen by regulatory authorities like the SEC, providing increased protection for investors.
  3. Liquidity – ETPs trade on major exchanges, which generally make them easier to buy and sell than investments like trusts and private funds. With the rise of crypto adoption, we expect liquidity to continue to improve.
  4. Support – Investing through ETPs gives investors access to expert educational resources that can help them make informed decisions. 

Cryptocurrencies offer several potential benefits to an investment portfolio. 

  1. Growing opportunity – Digital assets may be in the early stages of transforming businesses through financial services, information sharing, payments, and storage of value. This alternative asset class has already seen significant growth. Since bitcoin’s 2009 launch, cryptocurrencies as a group have reached a value above $2 trillion. Bitcoin and ether account for approximately 70% of that value.
  2. Investment potential – Bitcoin has shown little correlation with traditional asset classes, making it a viable portfolio diversifier and potential longer-term inflation hedge. Ether, like bitcoin, can be used for payment. But Ethereum also comes with a growing range of applications that point to the future of the internet. We see significant growth potential.
  3. Get off zero – Portfolios have enjoyed the strongest marginal growth when moving from 0% to 1% bitcoin allocation, according to Galaxy’s research. Funding with equities reduced a portfolio’s volatility and increased returns. Please see Galaxy’s full asset allocation research paper for more details.

Invesco has a 15-year track record in the ETF space, with expertise that’s led to a diverse range of innovative solutions. Invesco’s spot bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs grew out of our strategic partnership with Galaxy, a leading financial services innovator in the digital asset sector. Coupling Invesco’s extensive ETF experience and Galaxy’s deep crypto know-how gives us the tools to support investors every step of the way. Each partner is battle-tested over multiple crypto cycles and committed to building a bridge to the future of digital assets investing.

Galaxy is a leading financial services innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. It provides cutting-edge insights into investible opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem. Beyond research support and asset class expertise, Galaxy is the executing agent for Invesco’s crypto ETPs. Their strong network in this space allows for a more robust and efficient operating model, potentially enhancing liquidity and lowering the total cost of ownership.

  1. Security – Cryptocurrencies are backed by the security of blockchain technology. A blockchain is a widely shared public ledger (a complete record) or digital database of all transactions and balances. Its built-in consensus mechanism makes hacking or changing it nearly impossible. While concerns still exist around hacking and malware, bitcoin has never been hacked. And the blockchain is only getting stronger.
  2. Complexity – Digital assets come with a learning curve. (So did the internet, and look how far we’ve come.) Partnerships like Invesco’s with Galaxy give investors the tools and educational resources to navigate this new space. Managing keys and wallets and learning about the asset class is becoming easier.
  3. Volatility – Cryptocurrency adoption and acceptance have grown. As this continues, the growth asset’s volatility may trend lower and stabilize. More buyers and sellers of Spot ETPs may improve market liquidity and price stability. Investors can also limit their position size to control for volatility. As always, investments should be tailored to each client’s risk appetite.

  • 1

    For creates/redeems, BTCO will be leveraging Galaxy for institutional-quality bitcoin trade execution. In comparison, most competitor ETFs will need to rely on trades placed through their custodians, potentially leading to higher costs.
  • 2

    Miners could act in collusion to raise transaction fees, which may affect the usage of the Bitcoin network. If the award of new bitcoin for solving blocks and transaction fees for recording transactions are not sufficiently high to incentivize miners, miners may reduce or cease processing power to solve blocks which could lead to confirmations on the Bitcoin blockchain being temporarily slowed. Significant delays in transaction confirmations could result in a loss of confidence in the Bitcoin network.

    Proof of Stake is a consensus algorithm used in blockchain networks to determine which participant gets to validate the next block. While Proof of Work miners perform computational work and compete to determine who adds the next block and secures the network, Proof of Stake validators deposit collateral, or stake, to become eligible to produce the next block. There are many ways to design a Proof of Stake system, but often the size of the user’s stake determines the likelihood of being selected to add the next block and receive the associated block rewards. To become a validator, an ETH holder must "stake" a specific amount of ETH or, in other words, lock up a portion of collateral. Blocks are validated by multiple validators, and when a certain threshold of the number of total active validators verify that the block is accurate, the voting period is finalized and closed. Proof of Stake is less energy-intensive than Proof of Work since it doesn’t require competition based on computational power but rather random selection based on a pool of eligible validators. It is estimated that Ethereum’s switch from PoW to PoS has reduced the network’s energy consumption by more than 99%.
  • 3

    While the dollar is not backed by gold or other standards, it is backed by the full faith and credit of the US Government.