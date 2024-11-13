Digital assets: Easy investor access to blockchain and crypto

Important Information

Invesco is not affiliated with Galaxy or Alerian.

Companies engaged in the development, enablement and acquisition of blockchain technologies are subject to a number of risks. Blockchain technology is new and many of its uses may be untested. There is no assurance that widespread adoption will occur. The extent to which companies held by the Fund utilize blockchain technology may vary.

As blockchain technology is new, there is a risk that companies developing applications of this technology may be subject to additional risks including, but not limited to, intellectual property claims and legal action. Furthermore, blockchain technology may be subject to future law and regulation that may adversely impact adoption.

Companies transacting on the blockchain are required to manage a user’s account (or “wallet”) which is accessed via cryptographic keys. Mismanagement, theft, or loss of the keys can adversely affect the companies operations on the blockchain.

Blockchain technology relies on the internet, the disruption of which may adversely affect companies involved with the technology or even the blockchain itself.

While the Fund will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies, the value of a Fund’s investments in cryptocurrency-linked assets (including private trusts and ETPs) is subject to fluctuations in the value of the cryptocurrency, which have been and may in the future be highly volatile. The price of a digital currency could drop precipitously (including to zero) for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, regulatory changes, a crisis of confidence, flaw or operational issue in a digital currency network or a change in user preference to competing cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies trade on exchanges, which are largely unregulated and, therefore, are more exposed to fraud and failure than established, regulated exchanges for securities, derivatives and other currencies.

Currently, there is relatively limited use of cryptocurrency in the retail and commercial marketplace, which contributes to price volatility.

QETH and BTCO Risks

The Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund.

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

BTCO Risks

See the prospectus for more information.

The Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund. That the underlying holding is very volatile. The investment is not suitable for all investors

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.



Bitcoin has historically exhibited high price volatility relative to more traditional asset classes, which may be due to speculation regarding potential future appreciation in value. The value of the Trust’s investments in bitcoin could decline rapidly, including to zero.

The further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network, which is part of a new and rapidly changing industry, is subject to a variety of factors that are difficult to evaluate. The slowing, stopping or reversing of the development or acceptance of the network may adversely affect the price of bitcoin and therefore an investment in the Shares.

Currently, there is relatively limited use of bitcoin in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to relatively extensive use as a store of value, contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

Regulatory changes or actions may alter the nature of an investment in bitcoin or restrict the use of bitcoin or the operations of the Bitcoin network or venues on which bitcoin trades. For example, it may become difficult or illegal to acquire, hold, sell or use bitcoin in one or more countries, which could adversely impact the price of bitcoin.

The Trust’s returns will not match the performance of bitcoin because the Trust incurs the Sponsor Fee and may incur other expenses.

The Market Price of shares may reflect a discount or premium to NAV.

The price of bitcoin may be impacted by the behaviour of a small number of influential individuals or companies.

Bitcoin faces scaling obstacles that can lead to high fees or slow transaction settlement times, and attempts to increase the volume of transactions may not be effective.

Miners could act in collusion to raise transaction fees, which may affect the usage of the Bitcoin network.

Competition from central bank digital currencies (“CDBCs”) and other digital assets could adversely affect the value of bitcoin and other digital assets.

Prices of bitcoin may be affected due to stablecoins, the activities of stablecoin users and their regulatory treatment.

The open-source structure of the Bitcoin network protocol means that certain core developers and other contributors may not be directly compensated for their contributions in maintaining and developing the Bitcoin network protocol. A failure to properly monitor and upgrade the Bitcoin network protocol could damage the network.

Lack of clarity in the corporate governance of bitcoin may lead to ineffective decision-making that slow development or prevents the Bitcoin network from overcoming important obstacles.

If the award of new bitcoin for solving blocks and transaction fees for recording transactions are not sufficiently high to incentivize miners, miners may reduce or cease processing power to solve blocks which could lead to confirmations on the Bitcoin blockchain being temporarily slowed. Significant delays in transaction confirmations could result in a loss of confidence in the Bitcoin network, which could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

A temporary or permanent “fork” in the blockchain network could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

Flaws in the source code of Bitcoin, or flaws in the underlying cryptography, could leave the Bitcoin network vulnerable to a multitude of attack vectors.

A disruption of the internet may affect the use of bitcoin and subsequently the value of the Shares.

Risks of over or under regulation in the digital asset ecosystem could stifle innovation, which could adversely impact the value of the Shares.

Shareholders do not have the protections associated with ownership of Shares in an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) or the protections afforded by the Commodity Exchange Act (the “CEA”).

Future regulations may require the Trust and the Sponsor to become registered, which may cause the Trust to liquidate.

The tax treatment of bitcoin and other digital assets is uncertain and may be adverse, which could adversely affect the value of an investment in the Shares.

Intellectual property rights claims may adversely affect the operation of the Bitcoin network.

The venues through which bitcoin trades are relatively new and may be more exposed to operations problems or failure than trading venues for other assets.

Ownership of bitcoin is pseudonymous, and the supply of accessible bitcoin is unknown. Entities with substantial holdings in bitcoin may engage in large-scale sales or distributions, either on nonmarket terms or in the ordinary course, which could result in a reduction in in the price of bitcoin.

The Trust is subject to the risks due to its concentration in a single asset.

Bitcoin spot trading venues are not subject to the same regulatory oversight as traditional equity exchanges.

Bitcoin transactions are irrevocable and stolen or incorrectly transferred bitcoin may be irretrievable. As a result, any incorrectly executed bitcoin transactions could adversely affect an investment in the Trust.

QETH Risks

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.



Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Trust will not participate in the proof-of-stake validation mechanism of the Ethereum network (i.e., the Trust will not “stake” its ether) to earn additional ether or seek other means of generating income from its ether holdings.

Ether has historically exhibited high price volatility relative to more traditional asset classes, which may be due to speculation regarding potential future appreciation in value. The value of the Trust’s investments in bitcoin could decline rapidly, including to zero.

The further development and acceptance of the Ethereum network, which is part of a new and rapidly changing industry, is subject to a variety of factors that are difficult to evaluate. The slowing, stopping or reversing of the development or acceptance of the network may adversely affect the price of ether and therefore an investment in the Shares.

Currently, there is relatively limited use of ether in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to relatively extensive use as a store of value, contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

Regulatory changes or actions may alter the nature of an investment in bitcoin or restrict the use of ether or the operations of the Ethereum network or venues on which bitcoin trades. For example, it may become difficult or illegal to acquire, hold, sell or use ether in one or more countries, which could adversely impact the price of ether.

In the past, flaws in the source code for ether have been discovered, including those that resulted in the theft of users’ ether. Several errors and defects have been publicly found and corrected, including those that disabled some functionality for users and exposed users’ personal information. Discovery of flaws in or exploitations of the source code that allow malicious actors to take or create money in contravention of known network rules has occurred.

The Trust’s returns will not match the performance of ether because the Trust incurs the Sponsor Fee and may incur other expenses.

The Market Price of shares may reflect a discount or premium to NAV.

The price of ether may be impacted by the behavior of a small number of influential individuals or companies.

The Ethereum network and ether face scaling obstacles that can lead to high fees or slow transaction settlement times and attempts to increase the volume of transactions may not be effective.

Competition from central bank digital currencies (“CDBCs”) and other digital assets could adversely affect the value of ether and other digital assets.

Prices of ether may be affected due to stablecoins, the activities of stablecoin users and their regulatory treatment.

A temporary or permanent “fork” in the Ethereum network could adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

A disruption of the internet may affect the use of Ethereum and subsequently the value of the Shares.

Future regulations may require the Trust and the Sponsor to become registered, which may cause the Trust to liquidate.

The tax treatment of ether and other digital assets is uncertain and may be adverse, which could adversely affect the value of an investment in the Shares.

The venues through which ether trades are relatively new and may be more exposed to operations problems or failure than trading venues for other assets.

The Trust is subject to the risks due to its concentration in a single asset.

Ether spot trading venues are not subject to the same regulatory oversight as traditional equity exchanges.

Ethereum transactions are irrevocable and stolen or incorrectly transferred bitcoin may be irretrievable. As a result, any incorrectly executed bitcoin transactions could adversely affect an investment in the Trust.