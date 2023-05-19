Brian Levitt

Welcome. This is the Invesco's Greater Possibilities Podcast, and today we are going to be, as always putting concerns into perspective and opportunities into focus. I'm Brian Levitt.

Jodi Phillips

And I'm Jodi Phillips. And today we have Brian Watson on the podcast. Brian is the senior portfolio manager of Invesco's Master Limited Partnership strategy, investing in midstream energy infrastructure.

Brian Levitt

All right, Jodi, I am going to put you on the spot immediately with a tough question.

Jodi Phillips

Oh. All right, go for it.

Brian Levitt

Okay. Since the pandemic, March 2020, you and I are fetal positions sitting in our homes, trying to figure out what the heck is going on in the world-

Jodi Phillips

Accurate.

Brian Levitt

... whether we'll ever travel, whether we'll ever shop, whether we'll ever do anything again. Since then, which has had the better performance, the Alerian MLP Index or the S&P 500 Index?

Jodi Phillips

All right. I'm going to use my context clues here, Brian. We have an MLP manager as our guest, so I'm going to have to go with the Alerian MLP Index.

Brian Levitt

Yeah, well there's a method to this. It's like lawyers in court. I would never ask my co-host a question that they don't know the answer to.

Jodi Phillips

Thank you for that. I appreciate it. Look, naturally I knew coming in today that MLPs have had a strong four-year period, but the S&P 500 has rallied nearly a 100% since March 2020. It is somewhat surprising, at least to me, that the MLP Index has beaten that. I wouldn't have guessed it otherwise.

Brian Levitt

Yeah. And since we're being candid, I will say the same. I did not recognize. I knew MLPs had had a nice turn. I did not realize that they had outperformed the broad equity market. I did run another screen to see if they beat the Mag Five or Mag Seven. We'll have to tell Brian sadly, no, they haven't beat the Mag Five or Mag Seven, but they certainly have outperformed the broad market

Jodi Phillips

Absolutely. Look, you pretty accurately described the atmosphere four years ago, sheltering in our homes, staying put, not traveling. A lot has changed in four years.

Brian Levitt

Yeah. Now, we're producing a record 13 million barrels of oil per day or something like that. Presumably, it's being transferred in pipelines throughout the country.

Jodi Phillips

Yep. And in addition to that, I imagine there could be a little bit of AI, artificial intelligence helping to fuel some of this. I understand it requires quite a bit of energy.

Brian Levitt

Well, you said the magic two letters. Our producers have said to us, "Have a podcast. Say artificial intelligence. Say AI as many times as you can and that's how we get more people to tune into this podcast."

Jodi Phillips

That's the key. That's the key. Just mention AI and the rest takes care of itself, I guess.

Brian Levitt

Yeah, we get those high ratings.

Jodi Phillips

Well, let's digress. Let's bring Brian on to discuss three different letters, MLPs. We can discuss AI, we can discuss Brian's expectations for the future, whether AI will play a role in a structural bull case for the asset class. Let's go ahead and bring him on now. Welcome, Brian.

Brian Watson

Thank you for having me.

Brian Levitt

Brian Watson, welcome.

Brian Watson

Thank you.

Brian Levitt

Brian I want to start, you and I have worked together for a long time, and we've had a bunch of different conversations, and we've worked together through some different environments for the MLP market. I wanted you to just give us a little history lesson on that last decade or so. We've seen oil price collapse in 2014. We had a pandemic that we talked about. And yet, the MLP market has, like Jodi and I talked about, has responded in the last four years. It seems to be that these partnerships are in better fundamental strength than they were perhaps in past times. Can you talk about that?

Brian Watson

Yeah, so I guess a little bit of a history of the asset class I think helps explain why it's been doing so well lately and why we're pretty optimistic going forward. But if you go back to the mid/late '90s, this is when I'm beginning to invest in midstream and energy. Midstream was really servicing all of these basins that had no real growth potential. This is pre shale, so midstream companies with these boring entities just maintaining assets, some of them even in slight declines, offset by per barrel tariff increases. They were just very boring, spent, no capital. All that free cash they were generating were dividend to out to their holders and it was a nice boring life. Then shale comes around and suddenly, these parts of the world, parts of the country that hadn't produced much ever or much in decades, suddenly we're producing massive amounts and beginning to compete amongst the globe's greatest producers for their production capacity.

Brian Levitt

That was about the time that I was being invited to North Dakota for the first time in my career because there was money in the state.

Brian Watson

Yeah. Yeah. Barnett, West Texas.

Brian Levitt

West Texas.

Brian Watson

Dakotas. Marcellus, all this stuff that had always been trickles became gushes of oil and gas. And so the sleepy companies that weren't really designed to spend a lot of capital, they were designed to provide these big dividends, were being asked by their customers to build them hundreds of billions of dollars of new pipelines, and storage facilities, and processing facilities, and all this stuff that's required. And so they did. For about a decade, they attempted to build all these new things and keep paying their dividends. They did that by issuing new equity into a fairly receptive market. They could do this without diluting shareholders or at least, I mean there's always dilution, but providing growth still on a per share basis.

And then as you mentioned, '14 comes along, and we end over a decade of oil essentially trading 90 plus very reliably, and gas of seven, eight bucks. The energy markets go through, in my experience, the worst cyclical break in history. And really, there was several cyclical breaks in a row, and so the equities didn't trade great. And suddenly, all these midstream guys realized that they couldn't issue equity, they had to become self-funding.

We went through a period where midstream company after midstream company set their sights on becoming self-funding. Another way to say that is everyone's distribution coverage, or the amount of cash they made versus what they paid out, it was always about 1.0. The cash you made, you paid out 1.0 coverage. Everybody wanted to get closer to two so it's a massive shift in just a structural way that these guys are operating their finances. They go about doing that. Really, that is achieved, I'd say shortly before COVID hits in 2020 COVID upsets everything and puts everything back another six months, but that had essentially been done as this great three years you were just talking about began to emerge.

And what you really saw was I think a confluence of events where you had A, the worst fears of COVID and its impact on the energy markets become alleviated. The market comes and looks at midstream and they see now companies with hefty distribution coverages, so dividends that have been de-risked quite a lot. They see balance sheets that are repaired or quickly repairing, and they see companies actually that started this process of becoming self-funding, finding themselves with room to begin to grow dividends again. That's really what we saw the last three years I think, is the market coming to realize the asset class had really de-risked itself.

Jodi Phillips

All right, so then summarize it for me. We definitely have been through a journey here, but today, how do midstream companies as a whole look in terms of debt levels and free cash flow?

Brian Watson

Free cash is still healthy. We're high single digits. Leverage is on average now below four, which is for a midstream or pipeline company, pretty healthy. And obviously, a lot of names better than that. Coverages are right around two times. Now, I think since COVID, you've had about half of the group move to raise their dividend, and the average of those increases is about 15% We think over the next couple of years you'll get a good portion of that other half that's still concentrating on de-leveraging or in some cases, buyback shares with their free cashflow began to raise their dividends too. We look at it as we're back to the simpler days. Capital spending has really come in. We don't need thousands of miles of new pipelines. There's stuff being built, but it's not these huge, huge multi-year-

Brian Levitt

We like simple days.

Brian Watson

We do, yeah.

Brian Levitt

We do.

Jodi Phillips

It's refreshing. Yes.

Brian Levitt

It's nice to be back to simpler days. Brian, I want to talk. Jodi and I were thinking about some of the structural tailwinds that might exist for the master limited partnership energy infrastructure market, and so we want to talk about each of them. Before we even do that, when you say the infrastructure is built out, does that apply to a lot of the structural tailwinds that we're considering? You heard us mention AI in the intro and we want to dig deeper into that, but are we in a place now as a country where the infrastructure's in place and these companies don't have to commit additional capital for all of these structural tailwinds?

Brian Watson

Yeah, I don't want to say that on an absolute basis, but these thousands of miles, these huge, huge multi-state pipes are pretty much built. You'll continue to de-bottleneck. In West Texas, natural gas production continues to rise with crude oil production. And as most every field ages, crude oil field ages, the amount of gas coming out of the ground per barrel usually trickles up. Your gas growth is usually better than your crude growth in an oil field like that, so we'll continue to de-bottleneck, but you're talking about an interstate system, additions on interstate pipes that are much easier, cheaper to complete than something that stretches across six or seven states.

Now, Haynesville which I can probably get into it a little bit more, but is almost certainly going to be called on to grow significantly in the next five, six years. That'll need some more pipes. But again, these will be pipes taking something within the state of Louisiana or perhaps Texas to Louisiana. They're just very manageable projects.

Brian Levitt

Jodi, these are all the states you vacation in, you get in the RV with your husband and you drive across.

Jodi Phillips

Yep.

Brian Levitt

These are the states that I probably still have some touring left to do.

Jodi Phillips

Yeah, get in the RV, cross these really massive states like Texas. We're doing our part for energy consumption, I can tell you that much. Brian, you mentioned at the top of the show that mentioning AI gets ratings. Let's try to boost our AI mentions here.

Brian Watson

Let's do it, yeah.

Jodi Phillips

In terms of these structural forces Brian was talking about, let's just start there. What, in your mind, is the potential impact? I don't know how much energy companies are talking about this on their earnings call and whatnot, but what are you hearing?

Brian Watson

AI has become a hot topic amongst the energy companies as well. They try to say AI as many times as they can. Say AI one more time, data center-

Jodi Phillips

They all got the same memo.

Brian Watson

I don't know if the people want data center or AI, but yeah, so for midstream energy generally, AI is just additional tailwind. If you think about the drivers mostly for natural gas consumption going forward, first is LNG, which is just enormous. We export about 11/12 BCF per day of LNG today, and we're in the process between now and 2030 of doubling that. It's just a huge amount. We produce about 100 BCF That's in context.

AI, everybody's trying to wrap their hands around it, but obviously, these are massive users of energy power generation. We've looked at a bunch of different research reports. We've got a block coming out here shortly and we used some Goldman data because it seemed in the middle, and conservative, and thought out. Goldman is estimating 47 gigawatts of new power demand between now and 2030, taking the total power grid draw for data centers from three to eight percent, which is obviously a massive increase.

Then you're trying to wrap your head around what's that mean for natural gas demand? They've estimated somewhere in the three and a half to six BCF per day range. It's very significant, less than LNG, but still very significant. That takes the total increase between now and 2030 to somewhere in that 14 to 18 BCF per day increase in demand.

Brian Levitt

Is that enough-

Brian Watson

And it's...

Brian Levitt

Is that enough to fuel the DeLorean, the time machine?

Brian Watson

I think it's just shy.

Brian Levitt

Just shy.

Brian Watson

In a lightning bolt.

Brian Levitt

That was 1.21, I think?

Brian Watson

I think that's right.

Brian Levitt

88 miles an hour.

Brian Watson

Yeah. Yeah, I think that's correct.

Brian Levitt

AI, Jodi from now on, it stands to us, always incorporate into our conversation.

Jodi Phillips

Always incorporate. All right, understood.

Brian Levitt

These ideas, so AI is going to use as much energy as small countries that maybe is already doing. Brian, that probably concerns some people, right and you see it more as an opportunity? Is there a way to square that?

Brian Watson

Well, I guess obviously, on Goldman's analysis anyway, they assume 60%. For the three and a half they use 60% net gas and 40% other, which is potentially wind and solar. It would possibly be the non-retirement of coal, which is not probably what someone worried about that wants to hear.

The good news is natural gas is significantly less CO2 intensive than coal, something on the order of 60% less CO2 The molecule, the bolt is fungible. If you look at AI data centers, these must run 24/7. They don't really lend themselves directly to wind and solar because the intermittency. If you are running Bitcoin or something in West Texas, which is a fairly healthy draw of our power generation, when the price moves up and down with the wind blowing or the sun shining, and that's impact on inner day power pricing, they can throttle back and forth. They can make the most money they can. That's just not an option for AI data centers. I do think this demand growth is a little bit easier to meet with a fuel like natural gas.

Jodi Phillips

Brian, we got the other keyword in, Bitcoin.

Brian Watson

There you go, yeah.

Jodi Phillips

We just put that in there. But yeah, no, for sure. AI is obviously, not the only innovation. Electric vehicle, just the continued electrification of the economy. I don't think I got that word out, but you know what I mean. More things we’re plugging into the wall. Can you talk about that a little bit, just the impact of those trends as well?

Brian Watson

Yeah, they're all power hungry trends. There's not a lot of non-power hungry trends occurring currently. If you think about EVs, it's hard to guesstimate the penetration rate, just like it's hard to guesstimate AI's penetration. But again, most people are going to charge at night most likely, and that's what the data has shown. It's probably going to be a fuel works at night.

The flip side of this is that you can add wind and solar, and it can provide power during the day, and so offset that daily use. It's not all bad news for generation coming from wind and solar. It's just not going to be the same generative megawatt. It's going to be coming. You're not going to get it from both sources, which is something we've been saying for a while. I think you go back a couple of years ago, there was a lot of expectations that wind and solar plus batteries would allow the retirement of natural gas generation. I think more and more that's just proving not to be a very realistic option, just from the budgetary premise alone.

I don't know if we're supposed to say individual research providers, but we use a group that's very thoughtful on the topic and they recently looked at a scenario where a wind turbine field is backed up by a natural gas power plant. Over the first part of the year, I think there was several periods where the wind didn't blow enough for three to four days in a row where the natural gas power plant had to operate to provide battery backup that would've lasted that long, would've required a $12 billion install of batteries, which is just... A power plant that size would've been $500, $600 million. In this case, I think it was just a plant that was already there.

It just gives you a sense for how challenging really handling the intermittency of wind and solar is. Natural gas is just, again, a much better choice than coal from an emissions perspective, but really just the only logical choice in many cases.

Brian Levitt

Brian, let's go to conflict in the world. We'll talk about more things that seem to get ratings. When Russia initially went into Ukraine in February 2022, I think there was a perception that Europe would struggle mightily and that the world would really be challenged to diversify the energy mix away from Russia. It appears as if the world has largely come through that without significant incident. I'd love to hear a little bit of how that was possible and then what does that suggest going forward for US exports?

Brian Watson

Yeah, I think one thing that happened was that Russia and exports did not... Oil did not really get pulled back as much as originally thought, that they found ways around it. You look at, there's a lot of data providers for exports by country and their exports really didn't go down that much.

On the natural gas side, Europe used significantly less natural gas and benefited from a not so cold winter. And so initially, they were bidding away LNG from the rest of the world essentially, and skyrocketed LNG prices, which LNG is liquified natural gas. When natural gas is traded amongst countries, they have to freeze it, put it on a ships, and that's called LNG. They were able to fill up their storage pretty well. What happens if this winter is particularly cold or next summer is particularly hot? We'll have to wait and find out, but that's how they got through it.

Of course, we're talking about this 12 BCF per day of new US LNG exports that are coming due. There was a rash of new LNG contracts signed in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the world's natural gas consumers quickly realized that they needed to de-risk their supply. Some of that LNG we're talking about came through. It is coming about because of actions taken post the Russian invasion and we certainly might see more. As you know, the current administration paused new LNG licenses by the DOE. There was recently a court case that stayed that pause, but it's unlikely to make a big difference. What we do think is going to happen, is probably those new LNG licenses will begin to be issued again at some point.

We talked about 12 BCF. Most likely, that continues to grow after 2030. We talked about the three to six BCF related to AI data centers, AI data centers, AI data. That's probably going to keep growing. It's a decent place to be for midstream or US energy producers because there's just a very healthy tailwind. If you think about historically natural gas demand has come... It goes up and down with the weather. It's hard to predict. In this case, we have some demand drivers that are fairly easy to predict. They're going to complete LNG facilities and they're going to run.

Brian Levitt

Jodi, have you been adding that up on your calculator?

Jodi Phillips

Well, you know what, I've been trying to add it up in my head, which was my first mistake. But BCF here, BCF there, what is the total? At least for the US, what is the demand total that we're looking at right now, just to put all of these different pieces into context?

Brian Watson

Yeah, so it's 15 to 18, based on what we see between now and 2030, and likely keeps going relative to base of about 100 BCFs.

Jodi Phillips

Okay.

Brian Watson

Percentages are easy there, but it's good. If you think about a midstream operator, the most profitable thing that can happen to you, is have more volume flow through a pipe that's already been built. There's no capital spending. You got to use some fuels for increasing the flow or the pressure in the pipe, that kind of thing. But it's an incredibly profitable thing just to move more volume. When you have what seems to be lying in front of us as a very predictable and meaningful increase in natural gas demand, we suspect the beneficiaries would be manyfold. You'll have the pipes feeding the power generation directly and the pipes and the other facilities feeding the LNG facilities directly. Obviously, that's good for them, but that gas has to come through the whole system. If you're in the fields and West Texas and the Marcellus, as we talked about briefly earlier, the Haynesville, which is very near much of this LNG export capacity, likely really begins to grow in fairly short order.

Brian Levitt

I want to get to a little lightning round for investors, so I'm going to ask three questions one at a time. What type of yields are available now broadly on MLPs?

Brian Watson

Yeah, I think the average yield today is right around seven percent for the asset class, maybe a little bit above.1

Brian Levitt

Yeah. Are you at all concerned about valuations given the run-up that we talked about in MLPs?

Brian Watson

No. We will look at our internal models, which are valuing the companies bottoms up. But even if you look at broader multiples our enterprise is right around eight and a half. It's almost two turns below the historical average. Which we have made this comment before, people in the recent past, and it seems confusing that we'll be trading relatively healthily despite this great run in the last couple of years. I think what's missed is how great the denominator has been doing. EBITDA's been growing high single digits, close to double digits for the last several years. Even though the sector's done pretty well price performance, the valuations have remained pretty reasonable. We think we're on deck for some more pretty healthy cashflow growth. And notably, this growth the asset class is benefiting from today is not being funded by accruing tons of new shares like it was in previous growth phases. On a per share basis, it's a great way to grow because there's not really dilution occurring. It's flowing through to the same number of shareholders.

Brian Levitt

And I said I had three of them, Jodi, so I'll go one more. Are you worried at all about an economic soft patch in here, or are you looking forward to a fed easing cycle, or anything on the macro horizon that you consider?

Brian Watson

Yeah, you always think about crude, and gas prices, and the impact on drilling. That's never going to go away. If you'd had a real sharp pullback, you'd have a slow-down in volume expectations, which would be a slow-down in EBITDA growth expectations. I will say that you've just seen a very significant change in producer behavior. Since that incredible period of energy market volatility that started in 2014, producers just aren't getting over their skis. If you look at the producer community, capital discipline is number one goal.

We've seen crude prices and gas prices go up pretty healthily and down pretty healthily over the last several years, and you just, we haven't seen in rig counts or activity changed that radically with these price moves, which in previous pre 14, they would have. When crude went above 100 and post Russian invasion of Ukraine, if that was pre 2014, we would've seen rig counts spike with it, and then we would've seen production expectations explode, and then we would've seen the price come down more radically and we would've seen rig counts come down more radically, and they're just not behaving that way anymore.

And so it's softened the impact of economy that's going great, or bad, or food prices are going skyrocketing, or coming in. We're just not seeing the volatility that we used to see, which is good for midstream. Not only does that remove some of that worry from investors' minds, that volatility, but it's from a very real perspective, midstream companies aren't being asked then to build this brand new pipe, or this new processing plant, or whatever during that high price environment where producers think they're going to be producing 10% more on exterior, only to have that expectation be disrupted by a pullback. The deployment of midstream is also being very steady and measured. That's good. That's good for midstream. It keeps their capital demands in check.

Jodi Phillips

All right, Brian, so at the risk of killing the ratings that we worked so hard to build up in the first part of this podcast, I'm going to ask you quickly about politics. Just curious-

Brian Levitt

Are we going to ask about religion after? Or just stick with politics?

Jodi Phillips

No, that's for the outtakes.

Brian Levitt

Okay.

Jodi Phillips

Politics, how much do you focus on the election? I think that the instinct of at least some investors is that a Republican Trump administration would be better for the energy patch, but we kept talking about the last four years and this growth, and clearly that's been under a Democratic administration. Does it matter?

Brian Watson

Yeah, I don't know that it matters as much as people think. Certainly, maybe from a sentiment perspective it's helpful. From the LNG perspective, I think it's assumed if the Trump administration would stop the pause on LNG export licensing, it probably, as I mentioned earlier, it probably goes away anyway eventually. Perhaps you could achieve... There's been some federal lease hold back from the current administration on providing the ability to operate on federal lands. That probably loosens up. It's not a game changer, but a producer might be able to then produce in a region with better economics. They have more freedom of choice there.

All in all, it's not bad. But you think about some of the biggest roadblocks to building midstream has really come from the state level and the local level, not so much the federal level. And as we talked about, we don't really need to build a whole bunch of new thousand mile pipelines that go across multiple states. There's just the opportunity for friction due to politics has decreased with the maturation of the infrastructure in the country.

Brian Levitt

You had me at it doesn't matter much.

Jodi Phillips

That's the theme for Brian, for sure.

Brian Levitt

You also complete me. Thank you so much for joining us. Really appreciate the opportunity to speak with you. We know that you sounded very similar messages when we talked to you in 2022, and it's nice to have seen them in hindsight play out in most of the ways that you suggested it would play out. Thank you for being with us.

Jodi Phillips

It was two years ago. Oh my gosh. I can't believe it.

Brian Watson

That's wild.

Jodi Phillips

Well, if you want to hear about the MLP industry more often than that, Brian does write a monthly commentary on MLPs that you can find on our website. Just head over to invesco.com/us. Click on that insights tab at the top and head over to Investment Insights to get monthly insights into the MLP industry and much more. And so, Brian Levitt, how about you? Where do we find more from you?

Brian Levitt

Yeah, if you want to follow the other Brian on this call, visit invesco.com/brianlevitt to read my latest commentaries and of course, you can always follow me on LinkedIn and on X at BrianLevitt.

Jodi Phillips

Sounds good. Thanks for listening.

Brian Watson

Thank you.

