Diversify your portfolio

Diversifying investments across asset classes can help to protect your wealth, reduce risk, and potentially give you the confidence to stay invested across market cycles. Reason being is that certain types of investments, like stocks, may perform differently than others, such as commodities, in certain circumstances.



Our broad lineup of ETFs includes:

157 stock ETFs, 57 bond ETFs, and 28 ETFs in other asset classes, including real estate, commodities, and alternatives1

Across asset classes, we offer ETFs that attempt to mirror the returns of broad market indexes, such as the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index , as well as actively managed ETFs that seek to outperform the market. Our ETFs also provide exposure to domestic and international markets.