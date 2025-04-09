Diversify your portfolio

Invesco ETFs

Diversifying across different types of investments, such as stocks and bonds — and then within each type — can help reduce risk.

Why diversify investments

Diversifying your investments across many different types and geographies is a way to control risk. It can help smooth out the ups and downs of financial markets. So even if a portion of your portfolio is declining, the rest may be growing, or at least not declining as much.

Fund Ticker Description Asset class Learn more
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP Equal weight exposure to the largest 500 companies in the US as defined by S&P. US Equity

 Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF SPHQ Access to stocks within the S&P 500 Index that demonstrate the greatest quality characteristics. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco Senior Loan ETF BKLN Exposure to interest-paying, senior loans issued by banks or other lending institutions to corporations, partnerships, or other entities. Bank loans Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF PDBC Access to commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide economic exposure to a diverse group of the world's most heavily traded commodities. Commodities Fact sheet

  • Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

Similar to traditional equity securities, many preferred issuers pay qualified dividend income (QDI), which is taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income. The after-tax coupon is therefore higher than an investment that doesn’t qualify pay QDI.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.