Contact us

Your questions, comments, and feedback are important to us. Please contact us using the information below. We look forward to hearing from you.

By phone

US (800) 959-4246

Outside US  (713) 626-1919

Invesco investor line  (800) 246-5463

Closed-end funds  (800) 341-2929

Hours of service

Invesco
Monday - Friday, 7:00am-6:00pm, CT.

Hours of Service are subject to change due to NYSE holidays or early market change.

By mail

Direct Mail

Invesco Investment Services, Inc.
P.O.Box. 219078
Kansas City, MO 64121-9078

Overnight Mail

Invesco Investment Services, Inc.
801 Pennsylvania Ave
Suite 219078
Kansas City, MO 64105-1307

Exchange-Traded Funds

Invesco Capital Management, LLC
3500 Lacey Road, Suite 700
Downers Grove, IL 60515