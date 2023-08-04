ETF education

Thinking about investing in an exchange-traded fund or ETF? Let's take a closer look at five potential ETF benefits that may help you decide. First, ETF's tend to cost less than other funds. In 2021 the average ETF cost less than 1/2 of the cost of a comparable mutual fund. Those savings can really add up overtime. ETF's are also easy to buy and sell. Just like stocks, you can trade them on a number of exchanges whenever markets are open and they're transparent. You can see the prices of ETF's in real time and know exactly what securities they're holding on a daily basis. ETFs can give you control over which sectors you invest in so your portfolio reflects what's most important to you. And most ETF's are tax- efficient, many ETF's do not have annual capital gains distributions and typically defer capital gains until you sell your shares. Want to learn more? Check out our other videos.

Before investing consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Visit invesco.com for a prospectus with this information. Read it carefully before investing.