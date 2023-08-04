ETF education

0:49
What is an ETF?
Learn about the basics of ETFs and how they work.
Get answers to common ETF questions.
ETFs are created and redeemed “in-kind” by financial institutions and market makers called authorized participants (APs), typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 shares known as creation units, based on supply and demand. The use of in-kind transactions rather than the cash transactions used by mutual funds is the key to ETFs’ tax efficiency.
ETFs provide exposure to almost any asset class, including stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, sectors, private equity, and real estate.
ETFs let investors get exposure to many geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
There are ETFs covering the major economic sectors, including financials, industrials, technology, utilities, and health care. There are also industry-based ETFs that are more narrowly focused on subsectors such as banks, pharmaceuticals, energy exploration, and semiconductors. Finally, thematic ETFs are designed to target major economic themes such as clean energy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and fintech.
With over $440 billion in AUM and a global presence, we are an established provider in the ETF market.8
We have a diverse selection of forward-thinking ETFs with a history of first to market in smart beta.9
We are committed to helping clients learn how to use ETFs effectively as they pursue their financial goals.
NA3966916
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
A decision as to whether, when and how to use options involves the exercise of skill and judgment and even a well conceived option transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. The prices of options can be highly volatile and the use of options can lower total returns. Options are not suitable for all investors.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.