Alternatives

Real Estate

Creating innovative investment strategies and performance driven capabilities to uncover opportunities across the real estate investment spectrum.

Explore capabilities
view of city buildings at dusk

$91B+ AUM

Our team manages over $91 billion real estate assets globally across the public and private sectors1

40+ yrs of investing experience

Invesco Real Estate (IRE) has over four decades of experience in real estate investing1

586+ dedicated professionals

IRE has over 586 real estate professionals across 21 global offices in competitive local markets1

Data-driven ideas powered by experience

Navigating the risks and opportunities of a diverse and nuanced asset class requires deep and varied experience through multiple market cycles. IRE has more than 40 years of expertise building data-driven global real estate investment programs and funds that may benefit investors.

  • Diversification – US private real estate markets have historically been uncorrelated with US stocks and bonds.2
  • Inflation hedge – Income generated by real estate has generally risen along with inflation.3
  • Tax advantages – Investing in real estate may benefit investors through tax efficiencies.4

Investing pioneers

We have led the market expanding into new sectors and geographies, launched new vehicles to meet investors’ evolving needs, and strategically expanded our global team. Our focus has always been rooted in our ability to illuminate opportunities for our clients by identifying emerging themes, seeking strong risk-adjusted returns, and provide differentiated portfolio exposure.

1983

Established North America Direct Business

Transcript

1988

Public REITs investment began

Transcript

2001

Established European Direct Business

Transcript

2003

$10B AUM - US Value-Add / Opportunistic strategy launched

Transcript

2008

$30B AUM - IRE’s Green Program Launched -  European Core and Asia Value-Add

Transcript

2012

$40B AUM - Established Asia Direct Business

Transcript

2013

US Debt strategy launched

Transcript

2014

Asia Core strategy launched - Public Japanese REIT launched

Transcript

2015

$60B AUM - European Value-Add / Opportunistic Strategy

Transcript

2019

$80B AUM - Merged with Oppenheimer/ SteelPath

Transcript

2020

Non-listed REIT strategy launched

Transcript

2022

$90B AUM - European Debt strategy launched

Transcript

2023

Launched Private Debt REIT strategy

Transcript

  • For illustrative purposes only. Not all strategies or capabilities available in all jurisdictions or to all investors. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments, nor should it be considered a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Real estate capabilities

We constantly leverage proprietary data and analytics to identify emerging themes, risks and ideas across the global opportunity set that requires viewing the asset class from every possible angle. Our multi-dimensional view of real estate across the capital structure, sectors and regions helps us create innovative solutions across the risk-return spectrum.

Direct real estate

Investing in physical properties—across traditional and nontraditional sectors—may allow investors to generate income and build wealth. Invesco Real Estate can help diversify client portfolios.

Core real estate refers to high-quality, low-risk investment properties, typically located in prime locations with stable cash flows and long-term lease agreements. Our flagship core strategies are market-leading throughout the US, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Globally, we offer diversified portfolios of high-quality assets, with a focus on potential durable, growing income and strong appreciation characteristics over time.

A value-add strategy in real estate involves acquiring properties that are believed to have untapped potential and making improvements designed to enhance their value and income-generating capabilities. This can include a range of actions, from cosmetic upgrades to significant renovations or repurposing underutilized spaces.

Opportunistic investing in real estate is a strategy that focuses on acquiring properties with significant potential for value enhancement, often involving higher risks and the possibility of substantial returns. This approach typically targets distressed or underperforming assets that require substantial renovations, repositioning, or redevelopment.

Real estate credit refers to investments in debt instruments secured by real estate assets. This strategy involves providing capital to real estate sponsors or operators, typically in the form of loans, to finance property acquisitions, developments, or renovations.

Listed Real Assets

Providing investors access to high value physical assets that may offer competitive income, portfolio diversification and the potential to hedge inflation.
 

US Real Estate
Global Real Estate
Global Real Estate Income
North American Energy Infrastructure
Real Assets

Learn more

Meet the Invesco Real Estate team

Innovation has defined our approach to building portfolios—and our business. We are continuously identifying emerging sectors and launching new fund structures to meet the needs of our investors. Our global senior team has 15 years average tenure and 27 years industry experience.1 From core real estate to lending to opportunistic investing, we have expertise throughout the capital stack.6

Featured properties

Our market-leading approach to lending and opportunistic investing strengthens our ability to provide attractive investment opportunities. Our investment process leverages advanced analytics and proprietary data to help us invest in the right markets at the right time and to uncover unique insights for investors.5

Shoppes at Crystals

Las Vegas, NV Shoppes at Crystals

Retail

The Quad

Boston, MA The Quad

Life Science

StorMor

Fort Collins, CO StorMor

Self-storage

PRCBrox

Bronx, NY PRCBrox

Affordable housing

Centura

Castle rock, CO Centura

Medical

Music Lane

Austin, TX Music Lane

Multi/Retail/Office

Everly Roseland

Livingston, NJ Everly Roseland

Apartment

Carmin

Tempe, AZ Carmin

Student Housing

Frequently asked questions

Real estate investing is the purchase of real estate with the goal of making a profit. It can involve managing, renting, or selling the property. Real estate investments can be short-term or long-term, and can be made by individuals, groups, or corporations.

Real estate investments can occur in four different forms: private equity (direct ownership), publicly traded equity (indirect ownership claim), private debt (direct mortgage lending), and publicly traded debt (securitized mortgages). 

There are multiple potential benefits to investing in real estate such as: tax benefits, portfolio diversification, creative financing, and leverage.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs): Invest in and manage income-producing real estate properties, such as apartments, office buildings and shopping centers. REITs offer investors exposure to real estate assets and typically pay out a significant portion of their income as dividends.

Invesco offers a unique view on real estate investments through both direct and listed real estate capabilities.

We invest throughout the capital stack and across the risk/return spectrum to create a robust picture of each investment opportunity. We offer both listed and direct real estate capabilities. We invest across core real estate, both debt and equity income, listed real assets, as well as value add and opportunistic.

Invesco Real Estate (IRE) has a decades-long track record of building global real estate investment programs and funds that is designed to benefit investors. With over 40 years of investing experience, our established track record and diversified strategies enable us to be an exceptional partner.

Related insights

  • Private credit
    Opportunity%20in%20real%20estate%20credit
    Private credit

    Opportunity in real estate credit

    By Mike Sobolik

    Higher interest rates, reduced basis, and tighter bank regulations are potential positives for commercial real estate (CRE) credit and why we see opportunity.

    November 14, 2024
  • Alternatives
    Photo%20of%20a%20generic%20office%20building
    Alternatives

    US and global commercial real estate outlook — looking beyond 2024

    By Mike Sobolik, Mike Bessell

    A US and global real estate recovery with transaction activity re-accelerating and the start of a new real estate value cycle is close in our view.

    September 5, 2024
  • Real Estate
    Real%20estate%20pricing:%20Short-term%20view%20needs%20long-term%20perspective
    Real Estate

    Real estate pricing: Short-term view needs long-term perspective

    To determine what current pricing, expected fundamentals, and capital spending mean for future returns, the long view on real estate cap rates provides perspective.

    February 21, 2024

Discover more from Invesco

  • 1

    As of Dec. 31, 2024
  • 2

    Diversification: Source: Invesco Real Estate with data sourced from Bloomberg L.P. and Morningstar for a 20-year period ended in December 31, 2024. Correlation is a statistical measure of how two assets move in relation to each other. The higher the coefficient (1.00 is the maximum and would indicate perfect correlation), the greater the correlation between the two assets. Using the NCREIF Property index US real estate has a correlation coefficient of 1.00, US stocks has a correlation of 0.05, and US bonds a correlation of -.19. US private real estate is represented by NCREIF Property Index. US bonds is represented by Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. US stocks is represented by the Russell 3000 Index. There is no guarantee that private real estate will provide diversification. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
  • 3

    Green Street Advisors, Bureau of Labor Statistics as of December 31, 2024. Net operating income (NOI) growth is the average NOI growth by year across the major property sectors in North America: apartment, industrial, mall, office and strip retail. NOI growth equals all revenue from a property minus all reasonably necessary operating expenses. NOI growth may not be correlated to or continue to keep pace with inflation.
  • 4

    Tax advantages: The information on tax advantages does not constitute tax advice. Because each investor’s tax position is different, the benefits listed above may not be realized. A change in US tax laws could also have impact on the benefits of investing in real estate. Investors should always consult with a tax professional before making any investment decisions. Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax professional for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
  • 5

    Photos are for illustrative purposes only. There is no guarantee that future investments will have the same or similar characteristics. It should not be assumed that the investment properties identified were or will be profitable. Property pictures shown are provided as an example of each type of property that Invesco Real Estate owns in various sectors. Performance was not a criteria for selection.
  • 6

    A capital stack refers to the structure of funding for a project or investment, outlining the different types of capital (debt and equity) and their repayment priorities, with debt typically having higher priority than equity.

  • The NCREIF Property Index is a quarterly index that tracks the performance of core institutional property markets in the US. NCREIF data reflects the returns of a blended portfolio of institutional quality real estate and does not reflect the use of leverage or the impact of management and advisory fee.

    The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US investment-grade, fixed-rate bond market.

    The Russell 3000® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market. The Russell 3000 Index is a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co. Russell® is a trademark of the Frank Russell Co.

NA4482305
NA4360496

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

About Risk
Investments in real-estate related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small and mid-cap companies, and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.

Investing in commercial real estate assets involves certain risks, including but not limited to: tenants' inability to pay rent; increases in interest rates and lack of availability of financing; tenant turnover and vacancies; and changes in supply of or demand for similar property types in a given market.

Alternative investment products, including hedge funds and private equity, involve a high degree of risk, often engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, are not required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds, often charge high fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for hedge funds and private equity, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in such investments.