Listed Real Assets

Real assets are defined as tangible assets that have intrinsic value due to their physical properties and typically share several key characteristics including:

Ownership of high value physical assets that generate stable and predictable cash flows

Relatively inelastic demand for the goods and services these assets provide

Quasi-monopolistic business models that often benefit from incumbency and high barriers to entry

Contractual or regulated revenues often linked to inflation

Attractive yields

Real assets include sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, midstream energy, natural resources, commodities, agriculture, and timber. They can provide exposure to durable macroeconomic trends such as population growth, urbanization, expansion of the industrial and digital economies, and the green transition.