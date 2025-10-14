SteelPath commentary on the midstream energy infrastructure industry
Get monthly insight from the Invesco SteelPath team on midstream industry happenings, including performance, news, and a chart of the month.
We manage more than $14.7 billion in global client assets across listed real assets sectors.1
Our team of 19 professionals is one of the largest investment teams in the industry.1
Team members average more than 22 years of experience navigating market cycles.1
Real assets have outperformed other asset classes over full market cycles while delivering a competitive level of income, portfolio diversification, and a potential to hedge inflation.2 These companies are often characterized by ownership of high value physical assets which generate stable and predictable cash flows, relatively inelastic demand, and contractual or regulated revenues.
The Invesco Listed Real Asset platform offers investors an extensive menu of real asset strategies and opportunities to fit their personal goals. Our capabilities extend across geographies, capital structures, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) attributes, and investment objectives.
|Ticker
|Fund Name
|Vehicle
|Category
|Download
|IARAX
|Invesco Real Estate Fund
|Mutual Fund
|Real estate
|Fact sheet
|ASRAX
|Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund
|Mutual Fund
|Real estate
|Fact sheet
|PSR
|Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund ETF
|ETF
|Real estate
|Fact sheet
|MLPDX
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund
|Mutual Fund
|Energy infrastructure
|Fact sheet
|MLPFX
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund
|Mutual Fund
|Energy infrastructure
|Fact sheet
|MLPAX
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund
|Mutual Fund
|Energy infrastructure
|Fact sheet
|PIPE
|Invesco SteelPath MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
|ETF
|Energy infrastructure
|N/A
Real assets are defined as tangible assets that have intrinsic value due to their physical properties and typically share several key characteristics including:
Real assets include sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, midstream energy, natural resources, commodities, agriculture, and timber. They can provide exposure to durable macroeconomic trends such as population growth, urbanization, expansion of the industrial and digital economies, and the green transition.
Real assets have been among the better performing asset classes over full market cycles, often outperforming traditional stocks and bonds while delivering a higher level of income and offering sustained purchasing power.2 They can offer a combination of attractive total and risk-adjusted returns, diversification, inflation mitigation and yield.2
The Invesco Listed Real Asset platform offers investors an extensive menu of real asset strategies and opportunities to fit their personal goals. Our capabilities, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts, extend across geographies, capital structure, ESG attributes and investment objective.
Invesco’s Listed Real Assets platform is one of the largest and most experienced in the space, operating since 1988 and currently managing $15B in AUM with 20 investment professionals managing products for institutional and retail investors. The real estate and global infrastructure investment team builds high-conviction portfolios by leveraging real-time insights from Invesco Real Estate’s direct real estate property portfolio and global platform. The SteelPath energy infrastructure team are entrepreneurs in the sector launching the first ever open-end c-corp MLP mutual fund in 2010 and are one of the leaders in the Morningstar category by AUM.
