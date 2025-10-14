Alternatives

Listed Real Assets

Providing access to high value physical assets that may offer competitive income, portfolio diversification and the potential to hedge inflation.

$14.7B listed AUM

We manage more than $14.7 billion in global client assets across listed real assets sectors.1

19 investment professionals

Our team of 19 professionals is one of the largest investment teams in the industry.1

22 yrs industry experience

Team members average more than 22 years of experience navigating market cycles.1

Why Invesco for Listed Real Assets?

Real assets have outperformed other asset classes over full market cycles while delivering a competitive level of income, portfolio diversification, and a potential to hedge inflation.2 These companies are often characterized by ownership of high value physical assets which generate stable and predictable cash flows, relatively inelastic demand, and contractual or regulated revenues.

  • Global presence, local expertise - Investors can potentially benefit from our well-resourced global investment platform with local expertise spanning geographies, asset classes, and capital structure.
  • High conviction, results-oriented approach - Our team’s time tested and differentiated investment process is focused on delivering long-term investment excellence.
  • Information advantage - We leverage real time insights from our public and private investment teams across the globe, providing a potential advantage versus securities only firms.

Featured products

The Invesco Listed Real Asset platform offers investors an extensive menu of real asset strategies and opportunities to fit their personal goals. Our capabilities extend across geographies, capital structures, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) attributes, and investment objectives.

Ticker Fund Name Vehicle Category Download
IARAX Invesco Real Estate Fund Mutual Fund Real estate Fact sheet
ASRAX Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund Mutual Fund Real estate Fact sheet
PSR Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund ETF ETF Real estate Fact sheet
MLPDX Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Mutual Fund Energy infrastructure Fact sheet
MLPFX Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Mutual Fund Energy infrastructure Fact sheet
MLPAX Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Mutual Fund Energy infrastructure Fact sheet
PIPE Invesco SteelPath MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF ETF Energy infrastructure N/A
Frequently asked questions

Real assets are defined as tangible assets that have intrinsic value due to their physical properties and typically share several key characteristics including:

  • Ownership of high value physical assets that generate stable and predictable cash flows
  • Relatively inelastic demand for the goods and services these assets provide
  • Quasi-monopolistic business models that often benefit from incumbency and high barriers to entry
  • Contractual or regulated revenues often linked to inflation
  • Attractive yields

Real assets include sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, midstream energy, natural resources, commodities, agriculture, and timber. They can provide exposure to durable macroeconomic trends such as population growth, urbanization, expansion of the industrial and digital economies, and the green transition.

Real assets have been among the better performing asset classes over full market cycles, often outperforming traditional stocks and bonds while delivering a higher level of income and offering sustained purchasing power.2 They can offer a combination of attractive total and risk-adjusted returns, diversification, inflation mitigation and yield.2

The Invesco Listed Real Asset platform offers investors an extensive menu of real asset strategies and opportunities to fit their personal goals. Our capabilities, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts, extend across geographies, capital structure, ESG attributes and investment objective.

Invesco’s Listed Real Assets platform is one of the largest and most experienced in the space, operating since 1988 and currently managing $15B in AUM with 20 investment professionals managing products for institutional and retail investors. The real estate and global infrastructure investment team builds high-conviction portfolios by leveraging real-time insights from Invesco Real Estate’s direct real estate property portfolio and global platform. The SteelPath energy infrastructure team are entrepreneurs in the sector launching the first ever open-end c-corp MLP mutual fund in 2010 and are one of the leaders in the Morningstar category by AUM.

 

  • 1

    Invesco as of 12/31/2024
  • 2

    For the 20-year period ending 12/31/2024, Real Assets, Global Equities and Global Bonds have returned 7.62%, 7.97% and 1.86% respectively. Global Bonds represented by Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index. Global Equities represented by MSCI World Index. Global Real Assets is represented by the S&P Real Assets Equity Index from May 2005 – present. An equal weight custom index was used prior to the inception and the S&P Real Assets Equity index in May 2005. The custom equal weight Global Real Assets Index is made up of Real Estate, Commodities, Infrastructure and Natural Resource equities. Global Real Estate represented by the FTSE Nareit Equity REIT Index. Commodities represented by the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return Index. Infrastructure represented by 50% Alerian MLP Index and 50% Dow Jones World Utilities Index. Natural Resource Equities represented by 50% Dow World Oil & Gas & 50% Dow World Basic Materials Index.