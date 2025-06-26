Midstream energy infrastructure overview and benefits

MLPZX
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund
Midstream energy infrastructure companies are engaged in the transportation, storage, gathering, processing, and distribution of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and other hydrocarbons. Midstream assets, situated between the well head and end consumer, represent a “must-run” link and earn a fee or fee-like margin based on volume rather than commodity price.
We believe that energy infrastructure investments offer an attractive risk/reward proposition with potential increasing distribution growth and attractive current income supported by healthy fundamentals. In our view, these companies are positioned to continue to benefit from structural tailwinds as demand expectations for natural gas increase.
Learn more with Invesco’s SteelPath energy infrastructure team in this video series.
The Invesco SteelPath team provides a monthly update for the midstream sector including performance, news and a “Chart of the Month”. Read our current commentary in “SteelPath commentary on the midstream energy infrastructure industry.”
Overall, midstream energy infrastructure may be a compelling investment option for those looking for attractive income and growth potential, while also considering the sector-specific risks.
MLPZX
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund
MLPTX
Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund
MLPOX
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund
MLPNX
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund
PIPE
Invesco SteelPath MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
Get monthly insight from the Invesco SteelPath team on midstream industry happenings, including performance, news, and a chart of the month.
Learn more about the reasons to invest in private markets.
Learn more about how investing in private markets has evolved.
NA4609789
Important information
All data sourced from Bloomberg L.P. unless otherwise stated.
Midstream equities are represented by the Alerian MLP Index.
An investment cannot be made into an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author. These comments should not be construed as recommendations but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. The opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. They may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Most MLPs operate in the energy sector and are subject to the risks generally applicable to companies in that sector, including commodity pricing risk, supply and demand risk, depletion risk and exploration risk. MLPs are also subject to the risk that regulatory or legislative changes could eliminate the tax benefits enjoyed by MLPs, which could have a negative impact on the after-tax income available for distribution by the MLPs and/or the value of the portfolio’s investments. Although the characteristics of MLPs closely resemble a traditional limited partnership, a major difference is that MLPs may trade on a public exchange or in the over-the-counter market. Although this provides a certain amount of liquidity, MLP interests may be less liquid and subject to more abrupt or erratic price movements than conventional publicly traded securities. The risks of investing in an MLP are similar to those of investing in a partnership and include more flexible governance structures, which could result in less protection for investors than investments in a corporation. MLPs are generally considered interest-rate-sensitive investments. During periods of interest rate volatility, these investments may not provide attractive returns.
Energy infrastructure MLPs are subject to a variety of industry-specific risk factors that may adversely affect their business or operations, including those due to commodity production, volumes, commodity prices, weather conditions, terrorist attacks, etc. They are also subject to significant federal, state and local government regulation.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.