Invesco ETFs

Investing with our QQQ Innovation Suite

Invesco and Nasdaq have a long-standing relationship supporting investors in gaining access to companies at the forefront of innovation and technology.

View funds
Solar panels

Be at the forefront

The evolution of the Nasdaq-100 Index and QQQ over the last 25 years demonstrates the progression of innovation and technology to create a competitive edge in the market.

Reach attractive values

Innovation Suite launched as a cost-effective option to complement the investment objectives of investors who want access to innovative companies across the Nasdaq composite.

Diversify your portfolio

Investors have the opportunity to potentially enhance their portfolio allocation and build an innovative portfolio with our suite, offering access to forward-thinking companies across the market-cap spectrum.

Transcript: Show transcript

Hi, I’m Ryan McCormack, Invesco Senior Factor & Core Equity Strategist, here to discuss Invesco’s QQQ Innovation Suite.

You may be familiar with Invesco QQQ, which is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that tracks the Nasdaq-100 and provides exposure to companies at the forefront of innovation across a diverse range of sectors.

QQQ ETF launched in 1999, establishing the standard for investing in innovation, making this year the 25th Anniversary.

The Nasdaq 100 Index is made up of the 100 largest companies listed on the Nasdaq Exchange, ex-Financials.

And though many of the companies are technology-focused, the Nasdaq-100 encompasses many different industries, including big names you may know with products you use every day.

Invesco’s QQQ Innovation Suite, offers investors access to groundbreaking companies on the Nasdaq Indices, at an attractive value.

Whether you are seeking an allocation to the largest Nasdaq companies, or the next tier in terms of size, Innovation Suite offers potential solutions and optionality across: Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF, QQQM, Invesco Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF, QQQJ, and Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF, QQQS.

Rethink possibility and explore potential ways to implement innovation and growth into your portfolio.

Consider (1) enhancing your core exposure within large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap growth equity investments, (2) complementing your value equity strategies, or (3) replacing high-fee, underperforming active strategies to maximize replacement potential.

Find the right solution for your portfolio with Invesco’s QQQ Innovation Suite.

Building innovation into your portfolio

Innovation Suite gives investors access to the most groundbreaking companies within the Nasdaq indices as they pursue financial growth. Potential ways to implement include enhancing core exposure within growth equity investments, complementing value equity strategies, and replacing high fee, underperforming active strategies to maximize replacement potential.

Explore our QQQ Innovation Suite

Ticker Fund name Expense ratio Underlying index Why this fund Download
QQQ Invesco QQQ 0.20% Nasdaq 100 Index Fund benefits Invest in QQQ
Fact sheet
QQQM Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF 0.15% Nasdaq 100 Index Fund benefits Invest in QQQM
Fact sheet
QQA  Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF 0.00%4 Nasdaq 100 Index Fund benefits Invest in QQA
Fact sheet
QBIG  Invesco Top QQQ ETF 0.29% Nasdaq 100 Index Fund benefits Invest in QBIG
N/A
QQLV  Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF 0.25% Nasdaq 100 Index Fund benefits Invest in QQLV
 N/A
QQHG  Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF 0.45% Nasdaq 100 Index Fund benefits Invest in QQHG
N/A
IVNQX Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index Fund¹ 0.30%* Nasdaq 100 Index Fund benefits Invest in IVNQX
Fact sheet
QQMG Invesco ESG Nasdaq 100 ETF 0.20% Nasdaq 100 ESG Index Fund benefits Invest in QQMG
Fact sheet
QQQJ Invesco Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF 0.15% Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index Fund benefits Invest in QQQJ
Fact sheet
QQJG Invesco ESG Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF 0.20% Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index Fund benefits Invest in QQJG
Fact sheet
QQQS Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF 0.20% Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap Index Fund benefits Invest in QQQS
Fact sheet

* Gross Expense Ratio 5.31%

Seek strong performance

The Nasdaq-100 Index has provided investors with decades of strong large-cap performance. The chart below shows the total cumulative returns from March 10, 1999–Dec. 31, 2023.

Source: Bloomberg L.P. Data is for total returns from March 10, 1999–December 31, 2023. The above chart is presented for the purpose of illustrating the long-term performance of large-cap growth markets versus the broader market over time. The starting time period was selected based on the inception of the oldest product in the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite. QQQ has an existing performance record, which can be found here. Index performance is not indicative of Fund performance, nor is it an indication of how a Fund could or will perform. An investment cannot be made directly into an Index. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Frequently asked questions

The index includes the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. It rebalances quarterly and is reconstituted annually in early December.

QQQM can be used for US large-cap growth equity exposure in portfolios by accessing innovative companies with sound fundamentals that help drive global growth. 

QQQJ provides exposure to growth-focused, Nasdaq-listed companies that may be earlier in their growth cycles than larger companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQS can be used as a small-cap core holding that focuses on firms with growth potential as measured by the value of their patents. 

Investors can get ETF exposure to some of the world’s most innovative companies across the market-cap spectrum with no overlap between strategies. ETFs in our Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite can be used to complement each other. 

  1. Start with innovation: The foundation of these products is the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index, respectively, which provide access to innovative companies.
  2. Exclude non-ESG activities: Companies are removed whose business activities are incompatible with ESG principles, such as contentious weapons or tobacco products.
  3. Remove controversial companies: Each company must be ranked by a Category 4 or lower on a five-point Controversy Rating scale (lower is better).2
  4. Screen for risk: Each company must be ranked lower than 40 on a 100-point ESG risk rating score (lower is better).3
  5. Adjust company weights: Company weights are tilted toward companies with more attractive ESG scores
  6. Seek innovation with ESG criteria: The result is two indexes that our products track: The Nasdaq-100 ESG Index and the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index.

Learn more

Related insights

  • ETF
    An%20innovative%20way%20to%20hedge%20exposure%20to%20the%20Nasdaq-100
    ETF

    An innovative way to hedge exposure to the Nasdaq-100

    By Invesco

    Hedged equity strategies seek to mitigate market risk while participating in gains by combining long equity positions with hedging instruments such as options.

    May 12, 2025

Discover more from Invesco

  • 1

    There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.
  • 2

    Controversy Rating score: The rating ranges from Category 1 (low impact) to Category 5 (severe impact), depending on the reputation risk to the company and potential impact on stakeholders. Sustainalytics, a globally recognized independent provider of ESG research, ratings, and data, will identify incidents and events via a daily monitoring system and will give a Controversy Rating score.
  • 3

    The ESG Risk Rating score- It’s provided by Sustainalytics and is designed to measure the magnitude of a company’s unmanaged ESG risk. Companies are assigned risk scores ranging from 0 (indicating that ESG risks have been fully managed) to 100 (indicating the highest level of unmanaged ESG risk), and the index provider excludes companies with an ESG Risk Rating of 40 or higher (i.e., a “severe risk” rating) from the underlying index.
  • 4

    Effective July 17, 2024 through December 31, 2024, Invesco Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”) will voluntarily waive 100% of its management fee. The Total Expense Ratio for QQA is 0.29%. The Net Expense Ratio for the funds through December 31, 2024 is 0.00%.