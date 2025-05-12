An innovative way to hedge exposure to the Nasdaq-100

Important information:

NA4466242

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 80,000, 100,000 or 150,000 Shares.

Fund Risks

Securities held by the Fund are subject to market fluctuations. You should anticipate that the value of the Shares will decline, more or less, in correlation with any decline in value of the securities in the Fund’s portfolio. Additionally, natural or environmental disasters, widespread disease or other public health issues, war, military conflicts, acts of terrorism, economic crises or other events could result in increased premiums or discounts to the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”)

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

While the Fund is actively managed, a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio is designed to track the performance of the Index. In managing this portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the portfolio managers will not generally buy or sell a security unless that security is added or removed, respectively, from the Index, regardless of the performance of that security. If a specific security is removed from the Index, the Fund may be forced to sell such security at an inopportune time or for a price lower than the security’s current market value

In general, equity values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

Investments focused in a particular industry are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Information Technology Sector Concentration - Investments focused in a particular sector, such as information technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Derivatives - Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

The put/collar strategy used to seek to protect the Fund against a decline in value may not work as intended.

A decision as to whether, when and how to use options involves the exercise of skill and judgment and even a well conceived option transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. The prices of options can be highly volatile and the use of options can lower total returns.

Short sales may cause an investor to repurchase a security at a higher price, causing a loss. As there is no limit on how much the price of the security can increase, exposure to potential loss is unlimited.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

The Fund is subject to numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market, losses from trading in secondary markets, and disruption in the creation/redemption process. During stressed market conditions, Shares may become less liquid as result of deteriorating liquidity which could lead to differences in the market price and the underlying value of those Shares.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the fund(s), investors should ask their financial professional for a prospectus/summary prospectus or visit Invesco.com.