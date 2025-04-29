What are bonds, and how can they help an investment portfolio?

Corporations and governments borrow money for all kinds of reasons. When they do, they often sell bonds to raise the money they need — and investors can buy those bonds for their financial portfolios. Investment in bonds can be a good way to diversify a portfolio, balance risk, and likely earn a steady income. What is a bond? What types of bonds are out there? And what possible benefits do bonds offer?

What is a bond?

A bond is an investment that represents a loan to a corporation or government and generates interest payments for its owner. At the end of a set time period, the principal is refunded.

Here's a hypothetical example. Suppose a company is raising money to build a new factory. It’s offering bonds with a $1,000 face value and a coupon rate (interest rate) of 5% that matures in five years. An investor who purchases and holds the bond will receive $50 each year for five years. After five years, the investor receives back their initial $1,000 investment. They will have earned $250 in interest.

What types of bonds are there?

Bonds can be categorized in multiple ways, depending on:

Who issues the bond

How risky it is

The terms of its interest payments

Who issues the bond?

Corporate bonds

Companies may issue corporate bonds to raise money for various needs, like expanding their business or paying off other debts. Both US and global companies issue corporate bonds.

Municipal bonds

In the US, state and local governments may issue municipal bonds (munis) to fund public projects such as schools, highways, and water systems. Interest from municipal bonds is often exempt from federal income taxes and possibly state and local taxes as well. Some munis are backed by the full faith and credit of the issuing government, while others are tied to tolls, utility fees, or some other specific revenue source.

Government bonds

The US government sometimes issues bonds to pay for infrastructure, social programs, military operations, and more. Treasury bonds, notes, and bills are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government. Their income is generally subject to federal income tax but exempt from state and local taxes.

International governments also issue bonds, such as gilts in the UK, bunds in Germany, Japanese government bonds, and Government of Canada bonds.

Agency bonds

Organizations affiliated with the government or agencies of the government may issue agency bonds to support their sector of the economy. Bonds from government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae are not directly backed by the government, while bonds from government agencies like the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) are guaranteed by the government.

How risky is the bond?

Bonds are rated for their risk level on a scale from D (lowest) to AAA (highest). That risk is determined by credit ratings agencies, such as Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch, which assess the creditworthiness of the entities issuing the debt. Bonds generally fall into one of two categories: investment grade and high yield.

Investment grade

Investment grade bonds generally range from BBB- to AAA. Some corporate, municipal, government, and agency bonds may be considered investment grade, which means their risk of default is low. Entities issuing these bonds — established corporations and governments — have a lower risk of default.

High yield

High yield bonds are rated below BBB-, and this designation can apply to corporate, municipal, government, and agency bonds. Entities issuing bonds in this category have a higher risk of default. In exchange for taking on more risk, these bonds pay investors higher yields than investment grade bonds.

How are bond yield payments structured?

The yield payments for bonds can be structured in many ways depending on market conditions, investor preferences, and issuer goals. Fixed rate and floating rate are the two most common approaches.

Fixed rate

A fixed rate bond is essentially a loan to the issuer in exchange for regular interest payments. The amount of these coupon payments remains the same for the life of the bond, after which the principal is returned. Fixed rate bonds may pay a reliable income, but those payments will lose purchasing power with inflation.

Floating rate

A floating rate bond is also a loan to the issuer in exchange for regular interest payments. However, the interest rate may change periodically based on a benchmark interest rate such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. Floating rate bonds adjust with the market, acting as a hedge against rising interest rates. But this variability makes income less predictable.

What are the potential benefits of bonds?

Predictable income

Fixed rate bonds may offer an investor a steady income stream in the form of interest payments. Fixed payments are contractually obligated and typically made annually or semi-annually, providing a predictable and reliable source of income. Regularity can help you plan your finances and create peace of mind in uncertain times.

Capital preservation

A bond investor is promised the return of their investment in full upon maturity. The value of that investment doesn’t fluctuate as an investment in stocks might. This feature offers a level of security that can be reassuring, particularly if the money is earmarked for a certain purpose down the road.

Potentially reduced portfolio risk

Bonds are generally considered safer than many other asset classes, and their lower risk can help stabilize an investment portfolio. Offsetting exposure with bonds may provide a buffer against a volatile stock market. When stock values fluctuate, bonds may still deliver a steady return. They may also be an effective hedge against more specific risks, such as interest rate changes.

What are the risks of bonds?

Interest rate risk

When interest rates rise, new bonds are issued with higher coupons. Older bonds with lower coupons become less attractive, and their prices generally fall. Selling an older bond before it matures can lead to a loss of principal if buyers can find a higher-paying bond elsewhere.

Credit risk

Bonds come with the possibility that the issuer fails to make interest payments or pay back the principal. This credit risk (or default risk) is generally higher for corporate bonds than for government bonds and rises for bonds from companies with lower credit ratings. Agencies like Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch rate the creditworthiness of entities issuing debt.

Inflation risk

Returns from bonds may not keep pace with inflation. The risk is that inflation can erode the real value of fixed interest payments and principal over time leading to less purchasing power. Long-term bonds are particularly susceptible.

Liquidity risk

A bondholder may not wish to hold a bond until its term ends, creating the possibility that an investor can’t sell it quickly or at a fair price. This liquidity risk is lower for government bonds and highly rated corporate bonds, which have active secondary markets. However, it’s higher for lower-rated and less commonly traded bonds.

Call risk

A bond issuer may decide to repay the principal ahead of a bond’s maturity date. A fall in interest rates is one possible reason for a bond to be called. An investor may then be unable to reinvest the principal for the same coupon, reducing their expected income.

Currency risk

Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates can impact investors of international bonds.

Common bond terms

Benchmark rate

A bond’s benchmark rate is the interest rate that determines its variable interest payments. It adjusts periodically so that the bond’s yield reflects current market conditions and protects investors against interest rate changes.

Coupon

A bond’s coupon is the interest payment received from the investment expressed as a percentage of the bond’s face value. These payments tend to be fixed amounts issued annually or semi-annually.

Duration

A bond’s duration measures its sensitivity to interest rate changes. A longer duration suggests more price volatility when interest rates change.

Face value

A bond’s face value (or par value) is the amount it will be worth at maturity and the amount the issuer pays back. It tends to be fixed at $1000.

Maturity date

A bond’s maturity date is when the issuer will return the face value to the investor. Maturities can be short-term (less than 3 years), medium-term (3-10 years), or long-term (more than 10 years).

Price

A bond’s price is how much it costs on the open market. It can move up and down according to interest rates, the company’s credit rating, and market demand.

Spread

A spread is the fixed percentage added to the benchmark to determine the total interest rate, or coupon, of a floating rate bond. It’s payment for the additional credit risk an investor takes on when buying a bond from that issuer.

Yield

A bond’s yield is the overall return on the investment and can vary based on the current market price. If the price goes up, the yield goes down. If the price goes down, the yield goes up.

Why should bonds be considered now?

Bonds aren’t just for conservative investors. They can help diversify a portfolio to balance out risk and earn a steady income. The potentially reliable benefits of fixed income matter more in an uncertain market. With economic turbulence set to continue, bonds offer investors growth and a little peace of mind.

