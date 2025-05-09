Capabilities

Invesco Fixed Income

Combining global scale with specialized knowledge to create a full range of fixed income strategies for our clients' diverse needs.

$491B in client assets

Our global fixed income platform manages $491 billion in client assets.1

182 fixed income professionals

We have a deep and experienced team of 182 fixed income investment professionals.1

18 yrs of average experience

Our investment professionals have an average 18 years of industry experience.1

Fixed income for every possibility

From taxable bonds to tax-free municipals, mutual funds to ETFs and SMAs, we have a wide range of strategies to help you optimize your portfolios. Explore our fixed income investment capabilities below.

Municipal bonds

Municipal bonds

From short-term, high-grade portfolios to long-term, high-yield strategies, we offer potential tax-exempt solutions for a broad range of needs.

Investment grade bonds

Investment grade bonds

We bring the vast resources of a global asset manager with the agility to add potential value through security selection

Money market and short-term

Money market and short-term

Offering a wide range of strategies across the money market and short-duration spectrum that target liquidity, principal preservation, and a competitive yield.

Fixed income ETFs

Fixed income ETFs

An expansive suite of index-based and actively managed ETFs that can help clients reach their investing goals.

Customizable SMAs

Customizable SMAs

Build customized tax-smart fixed income portfolios that align with your unique goals.

BulletShares

BulletShares

BulletShares ETFs provide targeted exposure to investment grade and high yield corporate bonds as well as municipal bonds.

Fixed income: Expect the expected

When unprecedented is the new precedent, peace of mind may be your best asset. Our municipal bond and investment grade strategies can help.

Featured products

Taxable bond strategies

Our exchange-traded funds offer exposure to diverse fixed income sectors through active and index-based management styles, while our mutual funds are powered by a rigorous, repeatable process that consistently identifies new themes and opportunities.

Fund

 Ticker

Duration

Vehicle

Invesco Conservative Income Fund  ICIVX Ultrashort      Mutual Fund

Invesco Core Bond Fund OPIGX Intermediate  Mutual Fund

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund ACPSX Intermediate 
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY

Ultrashort

ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF VRP

Short

ETF

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF GTO

Intermediate

ETF

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF PGF

Long

ETF

Invesco Preferred ETF PGX

Long

ETF

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF BAB

Long

ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF VRIG Ultrashort ETF Fact sheet

Municipal bond strategies

We use our experience and relationships across the municipal market to uncover and capitalize on relative value opportunities. Our municipal offerings provide enhanced levels of tax-free income and can offer competitive monthly distribution yields.

Fund

 Ticker

Duration

Vehicle

Invesco Short Term Municipal Fund  ORSTX Ultrashort Mutual Fund Fact sheet

Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income Fund 

 ATFAX

Short

Mutual Fund

Invesco Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund

 ISHAX

Short

Mutual Fund

Invesco Intermediate Term Municipal Income Fund VKLMX

Intermediate

Mutual Fund

Invesco Rochester® Municipal Opportunities Fund

 ORNAX

Long

Mutual Fund

Invesco High Yield Municipal Fund ACTHX

Long

Mutual Fund

Invesco AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund OPTAX Long

Mutual Fund

Invesco Municipal Income Fund VKMMX Long Mutual Fund Fact sheet
Invesco National AMT- Free Municipal Bond ETF PZA Long ETF Fact sheet

More income options

Looking for income opportunities beyond traditional fixed income offerings? Explore these alternatives.

  • REAL ESTATE
    REAL ESTATE

    Invesco Real Estate

    Invesco Real Estate invests in direct property and publicly traded real estate securities on behalf of investors around the world. Our global strength is complemented by the expertise of our on-the-ground specialists who live and breathe their local markets.

  • Bank Loans
    Bank Loans

    Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

    This Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in floating rate note securities issued by collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are rated AAA or equivalent by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs).

  • Bank Loans
    Bank Loans

    Invesco Senior Loan ETF

    The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (Fund) is based on the Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index (Index). This fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities that comprise the Index.

  • BANK LOANS
    BANK LOANS

    Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund

    This fund targets floating-rate high-yield returns by investing in the senior, private debt of large companies. Floating-rate loans can mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. The fund is managed to a higher standard for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk.

  • BANK LOANS
    BANK LOANS

    Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund

    This fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and capital appreciation by dynamically allocating capital across private credit asset classes: Direct Lending, Syndicated Loans, Distressed Credit & Special Situations, and Collateralized Loan Obligations.

Related insights

  • Money market and liquidity
    Money market and liquidity

    The Fed Minute video series

    By Laurie Brignac

    Laurie Brignac, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Invesco Global Liquidity, offers her short take on the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting and what it may mean for liquidity investors looking ahead.

    May 9, 2025
  • Fixed Income
    Fixed Income

    Bond bites: Ideas and insights in under three minutes

    By Invesco Fixed Income

    Repealing the muni tax exemption and increasing the SALT deduction are being discussed again. Mark Paris, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies, explains potential outcomes.

    April 21, 2025
  • Investment grade
    Investment grade

    What’s going on with Treasury rates?

    By Matthew Brill , Todd Schomberg

    Longer-term Treasury yields are higher than they were before the “Liberation Day” tariffs. Why are rates behaving this way, and what does this mean for investment grade bond investors?

    April 17, 2025
  • Investment grade
    Investment grade

    What’s driving investment grade and where might it be headed?

    By Matthew Brill , Todd Schomberg, Craig Altholz

    Investment grade bonds have had solid performance this year. Get insights about various market drivers, and where we think they may be headed.

    April 2, 2025
  • Municipals
    Municipals

    US municipal bond quarterly market recap and outlook

    By Mark Paris, Tim Spitz

    Get an update from the Invesco Municipal Bond team on the muni bond market and their outlook on what may be ahead.

    March 31, 2025

  • 1

    As of December 31, 2024.

Fixed income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

ETF Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, or 150,000 Shares.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding theNOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NO BANK GUARANTEE

