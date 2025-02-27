NA4457978

Class Y shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your own tax professional for information regarding your personal tax situation.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's income will be exempt from federal and state income taxes.

Fixed income products are subject to risk, including credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates.

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. Investments concentrated in a comparatively narrow market sector can be more volatile than non-concentrated investments.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index–based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index–based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risk similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. Please be aware that the mutual funds and ETFs listed may be subject to certain additional risks. See the prospectus for complete details about the risks associated with each fund.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed income investment to a change in interest rates. Duration is expressed as a number of years.

The yield curve plots interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates to project future interest rate changes and economic activity.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25 000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

Effective on February 24, 2025, The Invesco Strategic Municipal Income Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in low-to medium-quality municipal securities. The Fund’s name changed to “Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF.” As a result of this change, the Fund changed its ticker to “IROC.”

A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments or other debts.

Source: Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund’s monthly performance, placing more emphasis on the downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Ratings are calculated for funds with at least a three-year history. The overall rating is derived from a weighted average of three-, five- and 10-year rating metrics, as applicable, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the Morningstar rating would have been lower. Morningstar ratings are as of December 31, 2024, the most recent data available and are subject to change every month. The top 10% of funds in a category receive five stars, the next 22.5% four stars, the next 35% three stars, the next 22.5% two stars and the bottom 10% one star. Ratings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics.

©2025 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance cannot guarantee comparable future results.

Spread represents the difference between two values or asset returns.