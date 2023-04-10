Invesco ETFs
Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can be cost-eﬀective, tax-efficient tools for maximizing investments and building long-term wealth.
BulletShares ETFs are a suite of fixed-term exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that enable investors to build customized portfolios tailored to specific maturity profiles, risk preferences, and investment goals.
BulletShares ETF provide targeted exposure to investment grade and high yield corporate bonds as well as municipal bonds.
|MATURITY YEAR
|INVESTMENT GRADE
Total expense ratio: 0.10%
|HIGH YIELD
Total expense ratio: 0.42%
|MUNICIPAL
Total expense ratio: 0.18%
|2025
|BSCP
|BSJP
|BSMP
|2026
|BSCQ
|BSJQ
|BSMQ
|2027
|BSCR
|BSJR
|BSMR
|2028
|BSCS
|BSJS
|BSMS
|2029
|BSCT
|BSJT
|BSMT
|2030
|BSCU
|BSJU
|BSMU
|2031
|BSCV
|BSJV
|BSMV
|2032
|BSCW
|BSJW
|BSMW
|2033
|BSCX
|N/A
|BSSX
|2034
|BSCY
|N/A
|BSMY
BulletShares corporate bond ETFs, high yield corporate bond ETFs, and municipal bond ETFs — each with a designated year of maturity ranging from 2025 through 2034 — seek investment results that generally correspond to the performance (before the funds’ fees and expenses) of the corresponding BulletShares USD Corporate Bond Indexes, BulletShares USD High Yield Corporate Bond Indexes, and Invesco BulletShares USD Municipal Bond Indexes.
Title: Why build a bond ladder with BulletShares ETFs
Description: Our BulletShares ETFs offer a flexible and cost-effective solution to help you achieve your income goals now and — and in the future. Our Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Product Strategy Jason Bloom explains why.
Hello, I’m Jason Bloom head of the Fixed Income ETF Product Strategy team.
Having a flexible and resilient income strategy is crucial because markets are everchanging. Bond ladders are a solution and our BulletShares ETFs offer a convenient and cost-effective solution to implement a ladder to help you achieve your income objectives now — and in the future.
Here’s how.
Think of a bond ladder as a series of bonds on rungs on a ladder with each bond maturing at a different time. As each bond matures, you can use the proceeds to either meet specific financial needs — such as college tuition or an upcoming tax bill — or reinvest the proceeds into new bonds with longer maturities and maintain the ladder.
There are two key reasons why bond ladders can be advantageous:
First, they can provide a predictable and steady income.
Second, you have the flexibility to tailor your portfolio’s maturity and duration profiles and adjust for interest rate changes. If interest rates increase, you can reinvest any proceeds from maturing bonds at higher future interest rates. If interest rates decrease, only a segment of your laddered portfolio has to be reinvested during the low-rate period.
BulletShares ETFs can help make building bond ladders easier and more efficient. They have designated maturity years and cover a range of bond types, including investment-grade corporate, high-yield corporate, and municipal bonds. This allows you to build a bond ladder that matches with your financial goals.
They also combine the best of both worlds — the benefits of individual bonds and the advantages of exchange-traded funds.
Like individual bonds, BulletShares offer the potential for monthly income and a final distribution at maturity. You choose your portfolio’s maturity, yield, and credit quality.
As ETFs, BulletShares provide enhanced diversification, liquidity, transparency, convenience, and cost-effectiveness.
Whether you’re looking to generate steady income, customize your portfolio, or insulate against interest rate fluctuations, BulletShares ETFs provide a robust and versatile tool for building bond ladders.
Let’s build a stronger financial future together.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800-983-0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.
Important Information
Not a Deposit Not FDIC Insured Not Guaranteed by the Bank May Lose Value Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Most ETFs disclose their portfolio holdings daily.
Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
An issuer may be unable or unwilling to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Income generated from the funds is based primarily on prevailing interest rates, which can vary widely over the short- and long-term. If interest rates drop, the funds’ income may drop as well. During periods of rising interest rates, an issuer may exercise its right to pay principal on an obligation later than expected, resulting in a decrease in the value of the obligation and in a decline in the funds’ income.
An issuer’s ability to prepay principal prior to maturity can limit the funds’ potential gains. Prepayments may require the funds to replace the loan or debt security with a lower yielding security, adversely affecting the funds’ yield.
The funds currently intend to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the funds’ investments. As such, investments in the funds may be less tax-efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.
Unlike a direct investment in bonds, the funds’ income distributions will vary over time and the breakdown of returns between fund distributions and liquidation proceeds are not predictable at the time of investment. For example, at times the funds may make distributions at a greater (or lesser) rate than the coupon payments received, which will result in the funds returning a lesser (or greater) amount on liquidation than would otherwise be the case. The rate of fund distribution payments may affect the tax characterization of returns, and the amount received as liquidation proceeds upon fund termination may result in a gain or loss for tax purposes.
During periods of reduced market liquidity or in the absence of readily available market quotations for the holdings of the fund, the ability of the fund to value its holdings becomes more difficult and the judgment of the sub-adviser may play a greater role in the valuation of the fund’s holdings due to reduced availability of reliable objective pricing data.
The funds’ use of a representative sampling approach will result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the underlying Index, and may be subject to greater volatility.
The Fund may invest in privately issued securities, including 144A securities which are restricted (i.e. not publicly traded). The liquidity market for Rule 144A securities may vary, as a result, delay or difficulty in selling such securities may result in a loss to the Fund.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, or 150,000 Shares.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. 3/25 NA 4341248
BulletShares ETFs are a suite of defined-maturity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that enable investors and financial professionals to build customized portfolios tailored to specific maturity profiles, risk preferences, and investment goals. BulletShares are designed to combine the precision of individual bonds that have specific maturity dates with the potential advantages of ETFs such as diversification and transparency. BulletShares ETFs typically pay monthly distributions.
A bond ladder is built with individual bonds of varying maturities. As the bonds mature, the anticipated proceeds can be used for income needs or reinvested in new bonds that mature in subsequent years. Investors may use bond ladders to help create some predictability and stability regardless of market volatility and interest rate environments. Since they have specific maturity dates, investors can use BulletShares ETFs to build bond ladders without the time and expense of using individual bonds.
BulletShares ETFs can provide investors with an efficient way to establish potential protection from rising rates because the duration of the fund slowly rolls down to zero over the life of the ETF. Most traditional fixed income mutual funds and ETFs typically have a perpetual duration target, making them more sensitive to rising interest rates. Investors using BulletShares ETFs in bond ladders can also take advantage of rising interest rates by reinvesting the proceeds at maturity into BulletShares ETFs that mature in subsequent years and invest in bonds with higher interest rates.
BulletShares ETFs provide targeted exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and municipal bonds.
BulletShares ETFs have defined maturities to simulate the investor experience of buying and holding individual bonds to maturity for use in bond ladders and other strategies. BulletShares ETFs have designated years of maturities that are included in the ETF’s name. Each BulletShares ETF is designed to terminate in December of the designated year and make a final distribution at maturity. At each fund’s expected termination, the net asset value (NAV) of the ETF’s assets is distributed to investors without any action on their part.
As BulletShares ETFs approach maturity, their durations decrease. In the last six months of the ETF’s maturity year, it is anticipated that the bonds in the portfolio will either mature or be called. Proceeds for these events will then be held either in cash or in cash equivalents such as US Treasury bills or commercial paper.
As your BulletShares ETFs mature, you may want to consult with an investment professional and explore having the distribution proceeds invested in a BulletShares ETF in a subsequent maturity year.
Important Information
BulletShares® ETFs and bonds generally present less short-term risk and volatility than stocks, the bond market is volatile and investing in bonds involves interest rate risk; as interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. Bonds also entail issuer and counterparty credit risk, and the risk of default. Additionally, bonds generally involve greater inflation risk than stocks. Unlike individual bonds, BulletShares® ETFs have fees and expenses and most bond funds do not have a maturity date, so holding them until maturity to avoid losses caused by price volatility is not possible. Investors should talk with their financial professionals regarding their situation before investing.
1 Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
2 ETFs disclosure their portfolio holdings daily.
3 The funds do not seek a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be worth more or less than the original investment. In contrast, when an individual bond matures, an investor typically receives the bonds par (or face value).
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
