Accounts overview

All your account portals in one convenient location

Individual Investor and Retirement Plan Account

Access your individual, joint, IRA, SEP, and employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Sign in

Transcript

Retirement Plan Manager

Retirement Plan Manager offers tools to help plan sponsors and administrators access plan information, submit payroll contributions, and more. 

Sign in  |  Learn more

Access Portal

Transcript

Invesco Contribution Manager

Invesco Contribution Manager helps retirement plan sponsors and administrators submit plan contributions, access recent contributions, and fund transactions online.

Sign in  |  Learn more

Transcript

CollegeBound 529

Our CollegeBound 529 portal allows you to contribute, open, manage, and withdraw from your 529 college savings account.

Sign in  |  Learn more

Transcript

Closed-end Accounts

Securely access your closed-end fund accounts through Computershare, our closed-end fund transfer agency.

Sign in

Transcript