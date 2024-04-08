You can fund your contributions via check or automated clearing house (ACH). Only ACH will allow you to have the contribution post to your participant's account with the same trade date of when you submit the request. Checks will post to accounts when the payment is received by Invesco. To begin ACH funding, the plan sponsor or trustee should fill out the Retirement Plan Manager Application. It must be signed by all parties who have the authority to transact on the bank account, as well as the signature(s) of the Plan Sponsor(s). After the banking instructions are added to the plan by Invesco, the user can enter ACH contributions after the one-business-day pre-note period. Funding RPM ACH contributions with multiple bank accounts is not allowed.

Note: You can only use checking or savings account information. We are unable to utilize money market accounts.