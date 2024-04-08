Retirement Plan Manager
It's fast, secure, simple, and always open. Retirement Plan Manager (RPM) provides plan sponsors and administrators with the tools to manage retirement plans more efficiently. RPM offers instant access to plan information and multiple online resources, including submission of payroll contributions and access to plan summary reporting.
Get started
Existing plans at Invesco
Submit the Retirement Plan Manager Application to Invesco. Each authorized user will receive an email with their user name, password, and additional instructions to get started.
Please contact your financial professional for the appropriate retirement plan application. The application will include authorization for access to RPM.
RPM features
- Consolidated plan information, including real-time plan summary information
- Year-to-date contributions
- Total plan assets by investment and contribution type
- Ability to view total plan assets on a quarterly basis
- Reporting for plan and participant level information
- Standard reports: Roster turnaround, loan amortization, and plan contribution confirmation
- Contribution processing
- Contribution transmission with funding by automated clearing house (ACH) and check
Save, copy, and edit payroll contribution files for subsequent manual processing.
- Reporting
- Capability to download trust reports
- View participant information
- Account balances by investment and contribution type
- Transaction history and future investment allocations
- Assets at the end of each quarter
- Census information
- Update future investment elections for participants
RPM demo
User name: aimrpm
Password: test123
Frequently asked questions
New contributions can be created under the payroll section of the Plan Administration tab.
You can fund your contributions via check or automated clearing house (ACH). Only ACH will allow you to have the contribution post to your participant's account with the same trade date of when you submit the request. Checks will post to accounts when the payment is received by Invesco. To begin ACH funding, the plan sponsor or trustee should fill out the Retirement Plan Manager Application. It must be signed by all parties who have the authority to transact on the bank account, as well as the signature(s) of the Plan Sponsor(s). After the banking instructions are added to the plan by Invesco, the user can enter ACH contributions after the one-business-day pre-note period. Funding RPM ACH contributions with multiple bank accounts is not allowed.
Note: You can only use checking or savings account information. We are unable to utilize money market accounts.
The contribution type you select must match the type designated by each participant. Salary Reduction is the same as Employee Contribution, and Roth Elective Deferral is the same as Employee Roth Contribution.
Important: If you choose Roth Elective Deferral, review your Plan Document to ensure your plan allows this type of contribution. Invesco does not monitor the contribution types submitted; this responsibility falls on the employer or RPM user. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has established a correction program for retirement plan mistakes, including incorrect contributions, called the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS), and provides applicable guidance to employer plan sponsors on the IRS website.
In your Payroll list, any In Progress contribution, or contributions transmitted within the last 90 days will appear. The status listed with each contribution determines what maintenance can be performed on it.
The statuses are:
In Progress – A saved contribution that has not been transmitted.
Held- A transmitted contribution is waiting processing.
Pending- Invesco is currently processing the contribution.
Confirmed- The contribution has completed processing and has been posted to participant’s accounts.
Confirmed Cancel- Invesco was unable to fully process the contribution. If this occurs, please contact Invesco at 800.241.9799.
If your payroll contributions always stay the same, you may duplicate any prior contributions in your contribution list without having to manually input the information again. You also have the option of setting up a systematic payroll contribution.
You can duplicate a contribution by clicking on the drop-down list and selecting "Copy" next to the word "Actions" on a roster you previously processed. This in turn will create a new contribution containing the same participant allocation amounts. The RPM user will then need to complete the Payroll Date field and transmit the contribution, as with any other RPM contribution.
“Held” status indicates your contribution has not been processed yet and changes can still be made. Possible reasons the contribution is in “held” status include a contribution being funded, via check, or a contribution set up for a future contribution date.
There are two forms of confirmations you can choose from:
- You can select for a notification to be directly emailed to you.
- Or, once you submit the contribution, you can print the "Confirmation of Transmit Contribution" page by clicking on the "Print This Page" button located on that same screen page.
If you receive the message that "Warnings were found in the contribution during transmission," click on the "Warnings" and read the specific information regarding the warnings. Verify the payroll date and total dollar amount of the contributions, and if ACH is selected, verify the bank information. Most of the warning messages are soft edit messages, which mean they will not prevent you from transmitting a contribution. The most common warning message indicates a participant is using default fund allocations. This happens when fund allocations were not previously indicated or the participant's fund selection is 100% of the default fund. Usually the RPM user can transmit past these warnings. If you have any questions or the warning prevents you from transmitting a contribution, please call Invesco at 1-866-690-0193, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST.
You can find additional information about contribution statuses in the user guide, located on the RPM login page of our website. In the user guide, go to "Payroll List" sub section 3.21, located under the "Managing Your Plan" section.
No, loan repayments are not eligible to be made via RPM.
You may only delete a contribution if it is in “work-in-progress” or “held” status. Those in “pending” or “confirmed” status cannot be deleted. However, if a change or deletion is needed to be made to a pending contribution and it is before the market closes, the RPM user can call the RPM team at 1-866-690-0193 to change the status so as not to draft that evening.
Note: The RPM team can only change the status from “pending” to “held,” but not to the submitted contribution itself. The RPM user will need to go online and make the necessary corrections.
You can edit any contribution if it is in “work-in-progress” or “held” status only. You cannot make changes to contributions in “pending” or “completed” status. However, if a change or deletion is needed to be made to a pending contribution and it is before the market closes, the RPM user can call the RPM team at 1-866-690-0193 to change the status so as not to draft that evening.
Note: The RPM team can only change the status from “pending” to “held,” but not to the submitted contribution itself. The RPM user will need to go online and make the necessary corrections.
Yes, you are able to process a contribution with a future payroll date. Transmitting a contribution with a future payroll date will result in your contributions being placed in “held” status until that date. Except for weekends and holidays, where it would be processed the next business day, that contribution will be processed on the specific date selected. Invesco will not begin drafting your bank account until the date of the contribution.
Your contributions will be processed the same day if it transmitted via ACH, or the investment check is received by Invesco during the hours of the customary trading session of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in good order (usually prior to 3:00 p.m. CST).
Contributions transmitted on weekends or any NYSE holiday will be processed the next business day.
It is always recommended to only submit a contribution if you are absolutely certain the information is in good order. If you are not certain, save it by clicking on the "Save and Continue Later" option located at the bottom right corner of the roster you are processing. This will put the roster into an "in progress" status and it will stay on your payroll until you are ready to make changes. Saving a contribution allows you to make changes to a contribution without having to worry about periodic system uploads.
If you are working on a large payroll contribution or to avoid systematic delays, periodically save your contributions by clicking on the "Save and Continue Later" box. The contribution will remain saved even after you log off, and it will remain in the system indefinitely until transmitted or deleted.
You can verify your bank instructions on the verification page if ACH is selected when processing your payroll contributions. Please contact Invesco at (800) 241-9799 if your banking instructions are not correct.
To change the bank account information on file, the plan sponsor should provide Invesco with an Retirement Plan Manager Application, signed by all parties who have authority to transact on the bank account and the plan.
No. Invesco must receive your request five (5) business days prior to the date you wish to make an ACH contribution. Once the new bank information is added, there is a one (1)-business-day pre-note period in which no new contributions can be submitted via ACH through Invesco RPM.
The following individuals of plan(s) may have access to RPM if requested:
- Plan sponsor
- Third-party administrator (TPA)
- Trustee(s)
- Plan administrator
- Employer
- Financial Professionals who are functioning as a TPA for the plan
Important: If a financial professional is not playing a dual role in a plan, then the financial professional has the option of signing up for DST Vision to access client account information.
Please contact Invesco at (800) 241-9799 for more information regarding who may have access to RPM.
Account types eligible for RPM include Simple IRA, SEP IRA, Solo 401(k), 403(b), 401(k), money purchase plans, and the profit sharing plans. Note: A plan eligible for RPM will have a Plan ID.
In order to add an additional plan to your RPM access, complete the Retirement Plan Manager Application. On the form, reference your current user name in Section 2 in the Existing RPM User ID field.
Deleting a participant from a contribution list only deletes them from that contribution list and not the entire plan.
To view a participant’s future allocations, access the participant info page and select the participant you would like to view. Then choose “Change investment name.” Note: You can also update the participant’s future allocations.
To update a participant’s future allocations, access the participant info page and select the participant you would like to view. Then choose “Change investment name.” Note: You can also view the current future allocation settings.
To change the bank account information on file, the plan sponsor should provide Invesco with an Retirement Plan Manager Application, signed by all parties who have authority to transact on the bank account and the plan.
Complete the Retirement Plan Manager Application located on the “Get Started” tab and mail the form to Invesco.
Call (800) 241-9799 and an Invesco representative can provide your user name.
No, you are not able to change your user name.
If your RPM access has been locked, call (800) 241-9799 and an Invesco representative can reset your account.
