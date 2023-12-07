Invesco Contribution Manager
It's fast, secure, simple, and always open. Invesco Contribution Manager (ICM) provides employers with retirement programs like Payroll Deduction IRAs with the tools to manage their employee’s retirement accounts more efficiently. ICM offers instant access to employer information such as company name, contacts and bank information. ICM also offers features such as online submission of contributions and access to recent contributions.
Get started
Access for a new payroll deduction arrangement on an Invesco Traditional or Roth IRA
Submit a Payroll Deduction IRA Employer Application to establish a payroll deduction arrangement for an Invesco Traditional or Roth IRA. Each authorized user will receive an email with their user ID, password, and additional instructions to get started.
Access for other retirement accounts at Invesco
Submit the Invesco Contribution Manager Access form to request access to ICM for other retirement accounts at Invesco except Traditional or Roth IRA. Include a letter of instruction with a list of employee names and accounts numbers that should be connected to the employer group, or an applicable account application if the account does not already exist. Each authorized user will receive an email with their user ID, password, and additional instructions to get started.
Update existing employer or plan access
Submit the Invesco Contribution Manager form to request an update to user access in ICM or to update the bank instructions associated with an existing ICM group.
To access required forms above, please visit Download Forms (invesco.com)
ICM features
- Group ID
- Group name
- Group sponsor e-mail
- Number of shareholders
- Contribution type
- Company name
- Company address
- Company phone
- Company fax
- Group sponsor contact
The following bank information for the employer can be viewed in ICM, if provided on the Invesco Contribution Manager form, and allows for contributions to be funded by Automated Clearing House (ACH):
- Bank Name
- Bank Address
- Bank Account Number
- Name(s) on Bank Account
- Bank Routing Number
- Bank Account Type
The Shareholders section provides a list of each of the employees within the employer’s or plan’s group. Clicking on the shareholder’s name will provide their existing fund allocations and allow authorized user to add a new fund and modify the allocation percentages.
ICM makes completing contributions to employee accounts simple. The contribution information is added in ICM and can be funded in one of two ways. The most efficient way to fund your employee contributions is by adding bank instructions when establishing ICM access and sending the money through the automated clearing house (ACH). However, you may also complete the contributions in ICM and send the money to Invesco by check.
ICM also allows you to save, copy, and edit payroll contribution files for easy completion of subsequent contribution processing.
ICM demo
Frequently asked questions
ICM is intended for use by the employer, plan sponsor, plan administrator, or third-party administrator (TPA). An authorized ICM user will permit them access to company and plan information, a list of participants in the group, submit contributions via the internet, and modify future participant investment elections.
ICM is not intended for participant use. Participants can continue to access their accounts online at www.invesco.com/us
ICM access should only be granted to third parties, including financial advisors, if they are functioning as the TPA.
More than one authorized user per employer or plan can be granted access to ICM. Each user will have a unique ICM user ID and password.
The following contribution options are available for you when processing contributions in ICM:
|
Plan type
|
Default money type
|
SIMPLE IRA
|
Salary reduction
|
SARSEP IRA
|
Salary reduction
|
SEP IRA
|
Employer
|
401(k)
|
Salary reduction
|
Money purchase Plan
|
Purchase
|
Profit sharing plan
|
Purchase
|
Traditional/Roth IRA
|
IRA Current Year Contribution
Note: Money type coding elections will be based on existing participant allocations. For example, if your plan is a SIMPLE IRA and your participants only have existing allocations to salary reduction, then when you establish a new roster/payroll, this will be the only money type displayed. In order to have other eligible money types displayed in a new roster, participant allocations to each eligible money type must be added.
Once Invesco receives your request for ICM access in good order, we will email the authorized users with their ICM user ID and a temporary password. You will have seven (7) calendar days to login and establish a new password. You may begin using ICM after that process is complete.
To access ICM, visit www.invesco.com/us. Choose the “Account Access & Forms” option and then select the “Invesco Contribution Manager Overview” under Access. Alternatively, you can save the following URL as a favorite:
https://fanplan.ssnc.cloud/tf/FANPlan?tx=login.Login&cz=708132104180214
In addition to allowing for plan contributions to be submitted online, ICM will provide access to recent contributions. ICM also provides current bank account information, plan contact information, and company name. If you would like to add or update bank information to allow you to remit contributions online via ACH, you will need to submit the Invesco Contribution Manager form or Payroll Deduction IRA Employer Application with Section 4 (Bank Account Information for Contribution Funding) completed.
You can fund your contributions via automated clearing house (ACH) or check. If you intend to use ACH to fund future contributions, please note that the bank account must be a checking account. We are unable to utilize savings and/or money market accounts. If you would like to add or update bank information to allow you to remit contributions online via ACH, you will need to submit an Invesco Contribution Manager form or Payroll Deduction IRA Employer Application with Section 4 (Bank Account Information for Contribution Funding) completed.
If contributions are being remitted by check, the check must be received by Invesco before the contribution will be processed. Make sure to reference the Group ID and Confirm Number in the memo field of the check. For contributions remitted via check, the trade date will be the date Invesco receives the payment in good order.
If you’re submitting contribution by check, use the following mailing addresses:
(Direct mail)
Invesco Investment Services, Inc.
P.O. Box 219078
Kansas City, MO 64121-9078
(Overnight mail)
Invesco Investment Services, Inc.
c/o DST Systems, Inc.
430 W. 7th Street
Kansas City, MO 64105-1407
Contributions submitted through ICM via ACH prior to 3:00 p.m. CST will receive the current day’s trade date. Contributions submitted via ACH after 3:00 p.m. CST will receive the next business day’s trade date. For check payments, the trade date will be the date that Invesco receives the check in good order.
Currently, ICM will allow a maximum of 10 Work-In-Progress rosters.
ICM is the most efficient method of completing contributions, but current contribution remittance methods are still available for you. Contributions submitted directly to Invesco with a completed Retirement Plan Transmittal form to one of the addresses referenced above will continue to be accepted. You may obtain a copy of the Retirement Plan Transmittal form by visiting www.invesco.com/us.
You will be able to see the shareholder to add to a roster once Invesco receives and processes the new account application for the participant. New account applications will be processed within three (3) business days of receipt. If you are still unable to see the participant, please contact an Invesco Client Services representative at 1-800-959-4246, Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. CST.
Quick links
Tax center
Access tax information and extensive tax guides for your Invesco investments to help you prepare your next tax return.
Transcript
General and retirement forms
Find all relevant forms from Invesco including general and retirement.
Transcript
Retirement Plan Manager
Access plan information, submit payroll contributions, and more.