Create reliable income

Invesco ETFs
Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can be cost-effective and tax-efficient for maximizing your investments and building long-term wealth.
Our stock, bank loan, and preferred equity ETFs can potentially provide reliable income as the monthly 30-day SEC yield shows.
|Fund
|Ticker
|Description
|Asset class
|Learn more
|Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
|QQA
|Like QQQ, QQA tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential — all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Hedged equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF
|RSPA
|Like RSP, RSPA tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential —all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Hedged equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco Senior Loan ETF
|BKLN
|Exposure to interest-paying, senior loans issued by banks or other lending institutions to corporations, partnerships, or other entities.
|Bank Loans
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF
|VRP
|Exposure to floating and variable rate US preferred stock and certain types of hybrid debt that offer relatively high yields distributed as qualified dividend income, typically taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income.
|US Equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco Preferred ETF
|PGX
|Fixed rate US dollar-denominated preferred securities issued in the US domestic market.
|US Equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF
|EFAA
|Exposure to developed market equities outside of North America, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential — all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Hedged equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
No matter what you’re looking to achieve financially, our ETFs can help you invest with confidence.
Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can be cost-effective and tax-efficient for maximizing your investments and building long-term wealth.
Access our latest insights on investment opportunities and ways to use ETFs in your portfolio.
Learn how ETFs work and why they can be cost-effective, tax-efficient tools for pursuing your investing goals.
While changes in market prices get most of the attention, don’t overlook the potential to generate income. Building a portfolio that can provide income through interest payments and dividends helps to:
Our ETFs can help you build an income strategy that’s tailored to your goals by capturing diverse income streams, from investments such as stocks, bonds, and bank loans. If you are focused on enhancing your after-tax income, our municipal bond ETFs may provide tax-free income depending on where you live.
NA4298539
Similar to traditional equity securities, many preferred issuers pay qualified dividend income (QDI), which is taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income. The after-tax coupon is therefore higher than an investment that doesn’t qualify pay QDI.
Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
The SEC 30-day yield is based on a 30-day period and is computed by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period.
Common stocks do not assure dividend payments and the amount of a dividend if any, may vary over time. There can be no guarantee or assurance that companies will declare dividends in the future of that if declared, they will remain at current levels or increase over time.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.