Invesco ETFs

Create reliable income

Get the income you need through our suite of income ETFs, which have the potential to provide regular income and dividends and return too.

Woman on her phone
QQA

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

RSPA

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF

BKLN

Invesco Senior Loan ETF

VRP

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

PGX

Invesco Preferred ETF

Pursue attractive income with our ETFs

Our stock, bank loan, and preferred equity ETFs can potentially provide reliable income as the monthly 30-day SEC yield shows.

Learn more

  • Source: Invesco and Morningstar Direct as of Apr. 10, 2025.

    Past performance is not a guarantee of future results; current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. See invesco.com to find the most recent month-end performance numbers. Market returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4 p.m. ET and do not represent the returns an investor would receive if shares were traded at other times. Fund performance reflects fee waivers, absent which performance data quoted would have been lower. An investment cannot be made directly into an index. Index returns do not represent fund returns. For standardized performance click here.

Explore ETFs for income potential

Fund Ticker Description Asset class Learn more
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF QQA Like QQQ, QQA tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential — all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation. Hedged equity Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF RSPA Like RSP, RSPA tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential —all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation. Hedged equity Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
Invesco Senior Loan ETF BKLN Exposure to interest-paying, senior loans issued by banks or other lending institutions to corporations, partnerships, or other entities. Bank Loans Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF VRP Exposure to floating and variable rate US preferred stock and certain types of hybrid debt that offer relatively high yields distributed as qualified dividend income, typically taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income. US Equity Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
Invesco Preferred ETF PGX Fixed rate US dollar-denominated preferred securities issued in the US domestic market. US Equity Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF EFAA Exposure to developed market equities outside of North America, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential — all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation. Hedged equity Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?

Find the right ETFs for your investing goals

No matter what you’re looking to achieve financially, our ETFs can help you invest with confidence.

ETF Search Component

NA4298539

Similar to traditional equity securities, many preferred issuers pay qualified dividend income (QDI), which is taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income. The after-tax coupon is therefore higher than an investment that doesn’t qualify pay QDI.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

The SEC 30-day yield is based on a 30-day period and is computed by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period.

Common stocks do not assure dividend payments and the amount of a dividend if any, may vary over time. There can be no guarantee or assurance that companies will declare dividends in the future of that if declared, they will remain at current levels or increase over time.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.