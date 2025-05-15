Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Important Information

NA4473098

The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US investment-grade, fixed-rate bond market. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Mortgage- and asset-backed securities, which are subject to call (prepayment) risk, reinvestment risk and extension risk. These securities are also susceptible to an unexpectedly high rate of defaults on the mortgages held by a mortgage pool, which may adversely affect their value. The risk of such defaults depends on the quality of the mortgages underlying such security, the credit quality of its issuer or guarantor, and the nature and structure of its credit support.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Because the Fund may invest in other investment companies, it's subject to the risks associated with the investment company and its investment performance may depend on the underlying investment company's performance. Moreover, the Fund and its shareholders will incur its pro rata share of the underlying investment companies’ expenses, which will reduce the Fund’s performance, and the purchase of shares of some investment companies.

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

The Fund may invest in privately issued securities, including 144A securities which are restricted (i.e. not publicly traded). The liquidity market for Rule 144A securities may vary, as a result, delay or difficulty in selling such securities may result in a loss to the Fund.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally inkind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.

The credit research process utilized by the Fund to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective considers factors that include, but are not limited to, an issuer's operations, capital structure and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations. Credit quality analysis therefore may consider whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to an issuer.

Risks of collateralized loan obligations include the possibility that distributions from collateral securities will not be adequate to make interest or other payments, the quality of the collateral may decline in value or default, these obligations may be subordinate to other classes, values may be volatile, and disputes with the issuer may produce unexpected investment results.

Investments in loans involve special types of risks, including credit risk, interest rate risk, counterparty risk and prepayment risk. Loans may offer a fixed or floating interest rate, generally below investment grade and may be unrated. Loans can be difficult to value accurately and may be more susceptible to liquidity risk than other fixed-income securities. The value of the loan's collateral may be insufficient to cover the borrowers obligations should the borrower fail to make payments or become insolvent.

The Fund’s income may decline when interest rates fall if it holds a significant portion of short duration securities and/or securities with floating or variable interest rates. If the Fund invests in lower yielding bonds, as the bond’s portfolio mature; the Fund will need to purchase additional bonds, thereby reducing its income.

The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.



The Investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

As with any comparison, investors should be aware of the material differences between active and passive strategies. Unlike passive strategies, active strategies have the ability to react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Other differences include, but are not limited to, expenses, management style and liquidity. Investors should consult their financial professional before investing.

Performance is listed as NAV

