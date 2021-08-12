$127B In DC plan assets
$554B In institutional assets
$1.59T In assets globally*
*includes all Invesco Ltd. assets under advisement. Distributed and overseen as of December 31, 2023.
Partner with a DC leader
Differentiate your practice with our actionable insights on plan design, participant engagement, investment menu design and plan governance. Our extensive business-building programs and tools can help you further demonstrate your value to plan sponsors and their participants.
DC Times
Participant outcomes are driven by four key tenets of DC plan management: Plan design, participant engagement, plan governance, and investment strategy.
Transcript
Participant research
Our ReDefined Contribution Plans Research Series explores topics ranging from how participants make investment decisions to the language we use to communicate retirement plan benefits.
Transcript
Tools for more informed decision making
Our benchmarking and investment analytics tools can help support your due diligence needs.
To access these tools, contact your Invesco Senior Retirement Consultant.
Optimizing your investment menu
We offer a wide range of investment menu options, available in multiple vehicles, to help meet plan sponsor objectives.