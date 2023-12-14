Investment strategy Is your fixed income diversified? Rethinking your DC menu with core plus
Explore how an active core plus strategy can help enhance a DC plan in today's evolving investment landscape with the fixed income options.
In our latest DC participant survey, we explored how they think about plan investments, their savings behavior, language preferences, personalized plan features, and what they want from their employers.
Find out ways a Roth option in your DC plan helps participants diversify their future tax liability.
Plan sponsors should consider keeping a close eye on how the outcome from Loper Bright may impact their retirement plans, participants, and compliance obligations. Download the full article to learn more.
Tackling taxes in retirement with designated Roth accounts
Tackling student loan debt
Employers can help their employees tackle student loan debt by implementing a direct payment program or a SECURE 2.0 student loan retirement matching program.
How Los Angeles County adapted its participant communications strategy during the pandemic
Read how Los Angeles County adapted to virtual communications during the pandemic, and the approach they take to encourage employees to stay in the DC plan(s) post retirement.
Is your fixed income diversified? Rethinking your DC menu with core plus
Five Key Reasons to Consider Invesco Stable Value
Invesco’s stable value investment process is focused on managing risk and providing an extremely stable investment experience for participants across a full range of market climates.
Mind the gap
Mid-cap equities offer a compelling yet often overlooked opportunity for defined contribution (DC) plans.
Adding Value: Shining a spotlight on large-cap value strategies
Recent market volatility has refocused attention on large-cap value strategies to help broaden diversification and strengthen potential return outcomes for participants.
How investors can participate in the AI boom
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming entire industries and creating opportunities for investors
25 years in large value equity
Kevin Holt has been managing large value equity portfolios for 25 years. He reviews what has changed since he started, the current environment, and what’s ahead for large value equity portfolios.
DC plan sponsors and their advisors may want to reexamine their mid-cap offerings to help expand on the full potential the asset class offers.
The new cyber reality: Tips to help participants protect their retirement assets
Learn what steps plan sponsors can take to help participants combat cybercrime and protect their retirement plan savings.
Loper Bright ruling: Impact on DC plan litigation in a post-Chevron world
The impact of Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and the potential implications on DC plan litigation in a post-Chevron world.
ERISA litigation playbook part 1: DC plan governance best practices
DC plan committees can help reduce litigation risk by establishing and following proper plan governance policies and procedures.
Making retirement income work part 1: Making decisions
Fred Reish discusses three steps committees should take when adding retirement income options to their DC plans.
Making retirement income work part 2: Following a fiduciary process
Fred Reish covers the fiduciary process and best practices around in-plan retirement income solutions.
ERISA Litigation Playbook – The best defense is a good offense
Will the Employee Retirement Income Security Act court cases ever slow down? This actionable checklist can help advisors become more aware of emerging issues.
Managed accounts: Best practices and fiduciary issues
What are the best practices for managed accounts for participants and fiduciary issues?
The value of fiduciary liability insurance
DC plan fiduciaries should take three steps to protect themselves from the high cost of litigation, including obtaining valuable fiduciary liability insurance.
Making retirement income work part 4: Providing education and advice
Fred Reish shares his views ways plan sponsors can help participants turn their DC plan savings into a stream of income in retirement.
What the latest DOL ESG proposal means for plan fiduciaries
Learn about the latest US Department of Labor (DOL) environmental, social and governance (ESG) proposed regulation that governs selection of plan investments.
Across the generations: Participant views on retirement income
How plan sponsors can help every generation create a more secure retirement.
Retirement contribution limits and deadlines
Find important retirement contribution limits and deadlines for small business retirement plans and individual retirement accounts.
Three reasons for retirees to stay in an employer plan
There are three compelling reasons why retirees may want to consider staying in their employers' plans instead of rolling their assets into an IRA.
Spring 2025 Defined Contribution Participant Pulse Survey
We explored how participants think and feel about various aspects of their DC plans, including what keeps them up at night, drivers of investing and savings behavior, language preferences, and retirement income.
2024 Defined Contribution Participant Pulse Survey
We explored how participants think and feel about various aspects of their DC plans, including what keeps them up at night, drivers of investing and savings behavior, language preferences, and retirement income.
Jumpstart the retirement income conversation
In our research, we found three-quarters of plan participants wanted their plan sponsors to start the retirement income conversation earlier.
Overcoming fear and inertia
In our research, we found that a primary financial goal for almost all participants’ DC plan savings was to maintain their pre-retirement lifestyle.
Give me reliability and flexibility
In our research, we found plan participants wanted the feeling of control with the ability to choose from a range of retirement income solutions.
Bridging the (income) gap
In our research, we better understand how much money plan participants actually need at and later in retirement to achieve their retirement goals.
Show me the income: Executive Summary
Our retirement income study highlights key findings on the evolving industry as participants seek guidance turning their DC plan savings into income.
Connecting savings with income
In our research, we found plan sponsors have a significant opportunity to help participants connect savings to retirement income.
Our ReDefined Contribution Plans Research Series explores topics ranging from how participants make investment decisions to the language we use to communicate retirement plan benefits.
