Capabilities

Multi-Asset Solutions

By incorporating equities, fixed income, cash, and alternative asset classes, our multi-asset solutions are designed to solve the most complex challenges.

$175B AUM

Our multi-asset solutions team manages or advises $175 billion in global assets.1

165+ Professionals

We have a deep and experienced team of more than 165 dedicated professionals.1

20+ Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.1

Solutions for a range of targeted outcomes

Invesco delivers multi-asset strategies and expertise to help empower financial professionals to navigate market shifts, manage risk, uncover opportunities, and build sophisticated portfolios for their clients.

  • Differentiated strategies: We seek to deliver distinctive, time-tested strategies to help complement and complete portfolios.
  • Transparency and quantitative rigor: Our transparent investment process is supported by proprietary analytical tools and tailored reporting capabilities.
  • Customized solutions: Our comprehensive suite of services – from customized models to total portfolio advice – leverages the best ideas from across Invesco. 
Custom model portfolios

Turn our expertise into your edge with co-branded, co-developed customizable model portfolios supported by an ongoing, full-service partnership.
Prebuilt model portfolios

Whether you’re seeking to build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or complement your core with specific exposures, we offer a range of solutions.
Portfolio consultations

Elevate your investment process and partner with Invesco’s Portfolio Advisory Team to access industry-leading analytics for a portfolio consultation.
Invesco’s models and portfolio consultation services are overseen by the Invesco Solutions team. The team is a part of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities.

Multi-asset products

Ticker

Fund name

Vehicle

Category

Download

ABRYX

Invesco Balanced Risk Allocation Fund

Mutual fund

Risk-balanced

Fact sheet

ACETX

Invesco Equity and Income Fund

Mutual fund

US balanced

Fact sheet

ALAYX

Invesco Income Allocation Fund

Mutual fund

Global balanced

Fact sheet

PIYFX

Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund

Mutual fund

Global balanced

Fact sheet

QOPYX

Invesco Multi-Strategy Fund

Mutual fund

Multi-alternative

Fact sheet

QGRYX

Invesco Global Allocation Fund

Mutual fund

Global macro

Fact sheet

OAAYX

Invesco Active Allocation Fund

Mutual fund

Target risk

Fact sheet

OYCIX

Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund

Mutual fund

Target risk

Fact sheet

CAAYX

Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund

Mutual fund

Target risk

Fact sheet
OYMIX

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund

Mutual fund

Target risk

Fact sheet

AADYX

Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund

Mutual fund

Target risk

Fact sheet

OYAIX

Invesco Select Risk: High Growth Investor Fund

Mutual fund

Target risk

Fact sheet

CVY

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income Fund

ETF

Target risk

Fact sheet

Frequently asked questions

Multi-asset funds provide exposure to a diverse mix of asset classes – including stocks, bonds, cash, and alternatives – in a single investment portfolio. Managers often target specific outcomes or goals such as a particular level of return, less volatility, less risk, income, or more diversification.

Diversification is one of the key benefits of multi-asset funds. When a portfolio is exclusively invested in one asset class, it becomes vulnerable to downturns affecting that asset class. Multi-asset funds seek to increase portfolio diversification by allocating investments among several classes. This may help reduce risk and volatility compared to single asset class options. 

Financial professionals may choose multi-asset funds for their clients for a variety of reasons. Accessing multiple asset classes through one fund can be more efficient, simpler, and more likely to avoid overlapping exposures than accessing the same collection of asset classes through separate investments.

Investors can access multi-asset strategies through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and model portfolios.

Portfolio construction insights

  • 1

    As of Dec. 31, 2024