Multi-Asset Solutions

Invesco delivers multi-asset strategies and expertise to help empower financial professionals to navigate market shifts, manage risk, uncover opportunities, and build sophisticated portfolios for their clients.
Invesco’s models and portfolio consultation services are overseen by the Invesco Solutions team. The team is a part of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities.
Multi-asset funds provide exposure to a diverse mix of asset classes – including stocks, bonds, cash, and alternatives – in a single investment portfolio. Managers often target specific outcomes or goals such as a particular level of return, less volatility, less risk, income, or more diversification.
Diversification is one of the key benefits of multi-asset funds. When a portfolio is exclusively invested in one asset class, it becomes vulnerable to downturns affecting that asset class. Multi-asset funds seek to increase portfolio diversification by allocating investments among several classes. This may help reduce risk and volatility compared to single asset class options.
Financial professionals may choose multi-asset funds for their clients for a variety of reasons. Accessing multiple asset classes through one fund can be more efficient, simpler, and more likely to avoid overlapping exposures than accessing the same collection of asset classes through separate investments.
Investors can access multi-asset strategies through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and model portfolios.
Invesco's capital market assumptions offer a comprehensive long-term view on asset class returns, risks, and correlations, informing investment decisions.
Stocks have been resilient, but tariffs are clouding the outlook. In June, we're still defensive, favoring bonds and quality US stocks, but reducing international exposure.
