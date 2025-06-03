Prebuilt model portfolios

Model portfolios
Invesco model portfolios are crafted to support your practice and enhance client outcomes, whether you prefer a standardized or customized approach.
Model adoption allows you to free up capacity to grow your practice while spending your valuable time deepening client relationships.
Deploy strategies built by our portfolio construction and manager selection experts.
Gain capital market perspectives and practice management tips with support from our team of consultants.
These core solutions are designed for investors seeking diversified portfolios that aim to outperform benchmarks throughout a full market cycle. Each target risk model offers broad diversification across investment styles and asset classes, providing cost-efficient solutions. Using the same portfolio construction techniques as those used for our most sophisticated institutional investors, these models cater to various risk profiles and return objectives within established target risk levels.1
|
Model series
|
Underlying funds²
|
# of risk levels¹
|
Expense ratio range³
|
Investment
|
Special
|
Inception
|
ETF and mutual fund
|
5
|
0.26 – 0.38%
|
Passive, Active, Factor
|
—
|
10/1/2018
|Dynamic ETF
|
ETF
|11
|0.18 – 0.25%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|—
|10/1/2017
|Strategic ETF
|ETF
|
11
|0.17 – 0.26%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|—
|10/1/2017
|Strategic ETF Tax-Aware
|ETF
|9
|0.14 – 0.27%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|Tax aware
|10/1/2017
|Strategic Focused ETF
|ETF
|4
|0.27 – 0.29%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|—
|10/1/2017
|
Mutual fund
|
5
|
0.58 – 0.75%
|
Active
|
—
|
10/1/2018
|Strategic Active/Passive Tax-Aware
|ETF and mutual fund
|5
|0.39 – 0.63%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|Tax aware
|10/1/2017
These models are designed for investors seeking to complement their existing core portfolio by adding specific exposures that are crafted for precise objectives.
|
Model series
|
Description
|
Underlying funds¹
|
# of maturity bands/ styles²
|
Expense ratio range³
|
Investment style⁴
|
Asset class exposure⁵
|
Inception date⁶
|
Laddered bond models that seek to generate income and manage interest rate risk.
|
ETF
|
4
|
0.10%
|
Passive
|
Laddered corporate bond ETFs
|
1/1/2020
|Bulletshares High Yield Corporate
|Laddered high yield bond models that seek to generate income and manage interest rate risk.
|ETF
|3
|0.41%
|Passive
|Laddered high yield corporate bond ETFs
|6/28/2024
|
Laddered bond models that seek to generate tax-free income.
|
ETF
|
4
|
0.18%
|
Passive
|
Laddered municipal bond ETFs
|
1/1/2020
|
Designed to help offset US home-country bias.
|
ETF and mutual fund
|
2
|
0.59 – 0.62%
|
Active, Passive
|
Developed non-US and emerging markets
|
5/1/2018
|
Seeks to outperform by dynamically allocating to various factors depending on the market regime.
|
ETF
|
1
|
0.18%
|
Factor
|
US equity factors
|
2/28/2018
