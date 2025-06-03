MODEL PORTFOLIOS

Prebuilt model portfolios

Whether you’re seeking to build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or complement your core with specific exposures, we offer a range of efficient, rigorously crafted solutions for a multitude of objectives.

Scale your team

Model adoption allows you to free up capacity to grow your practice while spending your valuable time deepening client relationships.

Tap our expertise

Deploy strategies built by our portfolio construction and manager selection experts.

Access our insights

Gain capital market perspectives and practice management tips with support from our team of consultants.

Explore our models

These core solutions are designed for investors seeking diversified portfolios that aim to outperform benchmarks throughout a full market cycle. Each target risk model offers broad diversification across investment styles and asset classes, providing cost-efficient solutions. Using the same portfolio construction techniques as those used for our most sophisticated institutional investors, these models cater to various risk profiles and return objectives within established target risk levels.1

Model series

Underlying funds²

# of risk levels¹

Expense ratio range³

Investment
style⁴

Special
objectives⁵

Inception
date⁶

Dynamic Active/Passive

ETF and mutual fund

5

0.26 – 0.38%

Passive, Active, Factor

10/1/2018
Dynamic ETF

ETF

 11 0.18 – 0.25% Passive, Active, Factor 10/1/2017
Strategic ETF ETF

11

 0.17 – 0.26% Passive, Active, Factor 10/1/2017
Strategic ETF Tax-Aware ETF 9 0.14 – 0.27% Passive, Active, Factor Tax aware 10/1/2017
Strategic Focused ETF ETF 4 0.27 – 0.29% Passive, Active, Factor 10/1/2017

Strategic Active

Mutual fund

5

0.58 – 0.75%

Active

10/1/2018
Strategic Active/Passive Tax-Aware ETF and mutual fund 5 0.39 – 0.63% Passive, Active, Factor Tax aware 10/1/2017

  • 1

    Risk level: Each target-risk model series includes between four and 11 levels of risk and is tailored for a specific objective, from capital preservation and income to aggressive growth.
  • 2

    Underlying funds: Our models use mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or a combination (hybrid). We determine the most efficient mix of fund types for each objective.
  • 3

    Weighted average expenses: This is the range of operational expenses of the underlying holdings for each of the model series, as of March 31, 2025.
  • 4

    Investment style: Our models use funds that seek to match the benchmark returns (passive), beat the benchmark (active), or provide exposure to smart beta or other factors — or a combination of these investment styles.
  • 5

    Special objectives: Several of our models are tailored for specific objectives, such as favoring companies with higher environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scores or seeking to minimize capital gains and other taxable income.
  • 6

    Inception date: This is the starting date for the model series and its performance.

These models are designed for investors seeking to complement their existing core portfolio by adding specific exposures that are crafted for precise objectives.

Model series

Description

Underlying funds¹

# of maturity bands/ styles²

Expense ratio range³

Investment style⁴

Asset class exposure⁵

Inception date⁶

BulletShares Corporate

Laddered bond models that seek to generate income and manage interest rate risk.

ETF

4

0.10%

Passive

Laddered corporate bond ETFs

1/1/2020
Bulletshares High Yield Corporate Laddered high yield bond models that seek to generate income and manage interest rate risk. ETF 3 0.41% Passive Laddered high yield corporate bond ETFs  6/28/2024

BulletShares Municipal

Laddered bond models that seek to generate tax-free income.

ETF

4

0.18%

Passive

Laddered municipal bond ETFs

1/1/2020

International Diversification

Designed to help offset US home-country bias.

ETF and mutual fund

2

0.59 – 0.62%

Active, Passive

Developed non-US and emerging markets

5/1/2018

Dynamic U.S. Factor Rotation

Seeks to outperform by dynamically allocating to various factors depending on the market regime.

ETF

1

0.18%

Factor

US equity factors

2/28/2018

  • 1

    Underlying funds: Our models use mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or a combination (hybrid). We determine the most efficient mix of fund types for each objective.
  • 2

    Maturity band/style: Each completion models series includes between one and four maturity bands or styles. BulletShares series are based on the maturity dates 0-3 years, 0-5 years, 0-7 years and 0-10 years. The International Diversification and the Dynamic U.S. Factor Rotation series are managed according to specific investment styles.
  • 3

    Weighted average expenses: This is the range of operational expenses of the underlying holdings for each of the model series, as of 12/31/24.
  • 4

    Investment style: Our models use funds that seek to match the benchmark returns (passive), beat the benchmark (active), or provide exposure to smart beta or other factors — or a combination of these investment styles.
  • 5

    Asset class exposure: These are the asset classes or types of investments used in each series to meet its specific objective.
  • 6

    Inception date: This is the starting date for the model series and its performance.

Explore more from Invesco

