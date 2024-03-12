Model Portfolios

Invesco Strategic ETF

These diversified portfolios target specific levels of risk and return using ETFs.

Risk-adjusted returns

Seeks to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns while maintaining target risk levels. 

Diversified

Broad exposure across asset classes, factors, and managers.

Tax efficiency

An all ETF portfolio with less frequent rebalancing.

Target your optimal risk level

The Invesco Strategic ETF series offers core ETF portfolios designed using strategic long-term asset class allocations based on our long-term capital market assumptions. The lineup includes a range of potential solutions to suit an investor’s risk profile and return objective. See the holdings overview of the entire series' lineup or access the fact sheet for each individual portfolio:

Model name Equity holding Fixed income holding Documents
Invesco Strategic ETF 0/100 Portfolio 0% 100% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 10/90 Portfolio 10% 90% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 20/80 Portfolio 20% 80% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 30/70 Portfolio 30% 70% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 40/60 Portfolio 40% 60% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 50/50 Portfolio 50% 50% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 60/40 Portfolio 60% 40% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 70/30 Portfolio 70% 30% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 80/20 Portfolio 80% 20% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 90/10 Portfolio 90% 10% Fact sheet
Invesco Strategic ETF 100/0 Portfolio 100% 0% Fact sheet

