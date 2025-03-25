Invesco Total CX

Client Conversations

Connect with your clients by sharing conversations that help them adopt sound investing principles, navigate markets, and stick with investment plans.

Investing principles

Discuss universal principles such as consistency, courage, and balance.

Don’t get distracted by news headlines

It’s natural to want to do something to protect our portfolios from loss. However, we need to view the current crises through the lens of history.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Timing the market rarely works

Investors acting out of fear or greed have tended to make bad decisions at inopportune times. Having a plan and sticking to it has tended to be better.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Following the herd can be a bad investment strategy

The herd is often wrong. From the tech boom to the so-called fear trade to the COVID-19 outbreak, following the herd would’ve led to suboptimal results.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Market highs are nothing to fear

Stock market indexes have tended to advance over long periods. If you believe the world will continue to improve, you should expect markets to trend upward.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

There’s never been a bad time to invest for the long term

It’s hard to always get the market entry point right, but long-term investors have often been rewarded for putting money to work.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Hot investment tips should be taken with a grain of salt

The market comes with few guarantees. Investing in something simply because someone else recently made money in it often leads to a bad outcome.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Financial literacy

Explain the basics of accumulating, protecting, and distributing wealth.

Market drawdowns only equal a loss if you sell

Stocks have built wealth over time, but broad market corrections often happen. Volatility is a cost of participating in the market’s long-term advance.

View conversation

Transcript

Compound interest is a powerful force

Money can make money. Compounding is earning interest on interest already paid. For an investment portfolio, compounding is generating returns on returns.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Long-term investors are more likely to be rewarded

Investing comes with volatility. Historically, to reap market returns, investors have had to be willing to ride out the inevitable down markets.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Every dollar spent has an opportunity cost

Once you spend your money, you can’t use it for something else. When considering a purchase, recognize that you’re giving up the chance for that money to grow.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

The time value of money makes it worth more now than later

Money can grow through investing. Delaying an investment is losing an opportunity for that money to grow.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Bad debt is expensive and can affect your credit score

Compound interest can work against you. A credit card purchase is a loan with interest and penalties that can add up if not paid back in full.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

More time can give an investor an advantage

Start investing at a young age. History suggests that the longer you have your money invested, the less you’ll need to contribute later.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Trending topics

Defuse concerns about current events impacting the markets.

Tariffs may lead to stagflaton

Tariffs can create an environment of uncertainty where the conditions are right for stagflation. 

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Tariffs may hurt economic outcomes and lead to bear market

New tariffs on foreign goods could spark lasting inflation and dampen economic activity.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

What Republican control of government may mean for markets

Markets have performed well under single-party rule — including under the Republican party. Those who remained invested have often reaped the rewards.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Recessions aren’t ideal, but their market impact has been mixed

A connection exists between the stock market and recessions, but predicting market performance during the next recession can be difficult.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

A government shutdown may not affect long-term investors

Long periods of policy uncertainty can make markets more volatile, but past shutdowns have generally resolved quickly with little market impact.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Military conflicts tend to not derail the market

Military conflicts will test investors’ resolve to stick to their investment plan. But history suggests they haven’t derailed the market's long-term advance.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Elections don’t matter for markets as much as you may think

Investors may think the stock market does better under a certain party. But presidential elections haven’t historically affected the market over the long term.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Private markets

Examine the unique opportunities in this growing investment category.

How private markets differ from public markets

While private markets share some similarities with public markets, there are important differences to understand before adding them to your portfolio.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

The evolution of private markets

A wider range of investors are exploring private markets as the barriers to entry fall.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

The common types of private markets

Private markets — similar to public markets — include asset classes such as debt, equity, and real assets.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Why private markets may be right for investors

There are many reasons for investors to consider private markets, including enhanced returns, improved income, and diversification.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Options

Consider the potential benefits of these popular financial tools.

Options can help generate income

Many investors use options — a financial instrument that conveys the right to buy or sell an asset — for the potential benefits they bring a portfolio.

View conversation (PDF)

Transcript

Important information

Options: An investment in options involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Private markets: Investments in Private Market Funds involve high risks, including uncertain distributions, illiquidity, and potential total loss of investment. These funds are not suitable for all investors.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by the Characteristics & Risks of Standardized Options Document. To obtain a copy, go to: OCC - Options Disclosure Document (theocc.com)