Client Conversations
Connect with your clients by sharing conversations that help them adopt sound investing principles, navigate markets, and stick with investment plans.
Investing principles
Don’t get distracted by news headlines
It’s natural to want to do something to protect our portfolios from loss. However, we need to view the current crises through the lens of history.
Transcript
Investing principles
Timing the market rarely works
Investors acting out of fear or greed have tended to make bad decisions at inopportune times. Having a plan and sticking to it has tended to be better.
Transcript
Investing principles
Following the herd can be a bad investment strategy
The herd is often wrong. From the tech boom to the so-called fear trade to the COVID-19 outbreak, following the herd would’ve led to suboptimal results.
Transcript
Investing principles
Market highs are nothing to fear
Stock market indexes have tended to advance over long periods. If you believe the world will continue to improve, you should expect markets to trend upward.
Transcript
Investing principles
There’s never been a bad time to invest for the long term
It’s hard to always get the market entry point right, but long-term investors have often been rewarded for putting money to work.
Transcript
Investing principles
Hot investment tips should be taken with a grain of salt
The market comes with few guarantees. Investing in something simply because someone else recently made money in it often leads to a bad outcome.
Transcript
Financial literacy
Market drawdowns only equal a loss if you sell
Stocks have built wealth over time, but broad market corrections often happen. Volatility is a cost of participating in the market’s long-term advance.
Transcript
Financial literacy
Compound interest is a powerful force
Money can make money. Compounding is earning interest on interest already paid. For an investment portfolio, compounding is generating returns on returns.
Transcript
Financial literacy
Long-term investors are more likely to be rewarded
Investing comes with volatility. Historically, to reap market returns, investors have had to be willing to ride out the inevitable down markets.
Transcript
Financial literacy
Every dollar spent has an opportunity cost
Once you spend your money, you can’t use it for something else. When considering a purchase, recognize that you’re giving up the chance for that money to grow.
Transcript
Financial literacy
The time value of money makes it worth more now than later
Money can grow through investing. Delaying an investment is losing an opportunity for that money to grow.
Transcript
Financial literacy
Bad debt is expensive and can affect your credit score
Compound interest can work against you. A credit card purchase is a loan with interest and penalties that can add up if not paid back in full.
Transcript
Trending topics
Tariffs may hurt economic outcomes and lead to bear market
New tariffs on foreign goods could spark lasting inflation and dampen economic activity.
Transcript
Trending topics
What Republican control of government may mean for markets
Markets have performed well under single-party rule — including under the Republican party. Those who remained invested have often reaped the rewards.
Transcript
Trending topics
Recessions aren’t ideal, but their market impact has been mixed
A connection exists between the stock market and recessions, but predicting market performance during the next recession can be difficult.
Transcript
Trending topics
A government shutdown may not affect long-term investors
Long periods of policy uncertainty can make markets more volatile, but past shutdowns have generally resolved quickly with little market impact.
Transcript
Trending topics
Military conflicts tend to not derail the market
Military conflicts will test investors’ resolve to stick to their investment plan. But history suggests they haven’t derailed the market's long-term advance.
Transcript
Trending topics
Elections don’t matter for markets as much as you may think
Investors may think the stock market does better under a certain party. But presidential elections haven’t historically affected the market over the long term.
Transcript
Private markets
How private markets differ from public markets
While private markets share some similarities with public markets, there are important differences to understand before adding them to your portfolio.
Transcript
Private markets
The evolution of private markets
A wider range of investors are exploring private markets as the barriers to entry fall.
Transcript
Private markets
The common types of private markets
Private markets — similar to public markets — include asset classes such as debt, equity, and real assets.
Transcript
Private markets
Why private markets may be right for investors
There are many reasons for investors to consider private markets, including enhanced returns, improved income, and diversification.
Transcript
Options
Options can help generate income
Many investors use options — a financial instrument that conveys the right to buy or sell an asset — for the potential benefits they bring a portfolio.
Transcript
Trending topics
Tariffs may lead to stagflaton
Tariffs can create an environment of uncertainty where the conditions are right for stagflation.
Transcript
Investing principles
Discuss universal principles such as consistency, courage, and balance.
Don’t get distracted by news headlines
It’s natural to want to do something to protect our portfolios from loss. However, we need to view the current crises through the lens of history.
Transcript
Timing the market rarely works
Investors acting out of fear or greed have tended to make bad decisions at inopportune times. Having a plan and sticking to it has tended to be better.
Transcript
Following the herd can be a bad investment strategy
The herd is often wrong. From the tech boom to the so-called fear trade to the COVID-19 outbreak, following the herd would’ve led to suboptimal results.
Transcript
Market highs are nothing to fear
Stock market indexes have tended to advance over long periods. If you believe the world will continue to improve, you should expect markets to trend upward.
Transcript
There’s never been a bad time to invest for the long term
It’s hard to always get the market entry point right, but long-term investors have often been rewarded for putting money to work.
Transcript
Hot investment tips should be taken with a grain of salt
The market comes with few guarantees. Investing in something simply because someone else recently made money in it often leads to a bad outcome.
Transcript
Financial literacy
Explain the basics of accumulating, protecting, and distributing wealth.
Market drawdowns only equal a loss if you sell
Stocks have built wealth over time, but broad market corrections often happen. Volatility is a cost of participating in the market’s long-term advance.
Transcript
Compound interest is a powerful force
Money can make money. Compounding is earning interest on interest already paid. For an investment portfolio, compounding is generating returns on returns.
Transcript
Long-term investors are more likely to be rewarded
Investing comes with volatility. Historically, to reap market returns, investors have had to be willing to ride out the inevitable down markets.
Transcript
Every dollar spent has an opportunity cost
Once you spend your money, you can’t use it for something else. When considering a purchase, recognize that you’re giving up the chance for that money to grow.
Transcript
The time value of money makes it worth more now than later
Money can grow through investing. Delaying an investment is losing an opportunity for that money to grow.
Transcript
Bad debt is expensive and can affect your credit score
Compound interest can work against you. A credit card purchase is a loan with interest and penalties that can add up if not paid back in full.
Transcript
More time can give an investor an advantage
Start investing at a young age. History suggests that the longer you have your money invested, the less you’ll need to contribute later.
Transcript
Trending topics
Defuse concerns about current events impacting the markets.
Tariffs may lead to stagflaton
Tariffs can create an environment of uncertainty where the conditions are right for stagflation.
Transcript
Tariffs may hurt economic outcomes and lead to bear market
New tariffs on foreign goods could spark lasting inflation and dampen economic activity.
Transcript
What Republican control of government may mean for markets
Markets have performed well under single-party rule — including under the Republican party. Those who remained invested have often reaped the rewards.
Transcript
Recessions aren’t ideal, but their market impact has been mixed
A connection exists between the stock market and recessions, but predicting market performance during the next recession can be difficult.
Transcript
A government shutdown may not affect long-term investors
Long periods of policy uncertainty can make markets more volatile, but past shutdowns have generally resolved quickly with little market impact.
Transcript
Military conflicts tend to not derail the market
Military conflicts will test investors’ resolve to stick to their investment plan. But history suggests they haven’t derailed the market's long-term advance.
Transcript
Elections don’t matter for markets as much as you may think
Investors may think the stock market does better under a certain party. But presidential elections haven’t historically affected the market over the long term.
Transcript
Private markets
Examine the unique opportunities in this growing investment category.
How private markets differ from public markets
While private markets share some similarities with public markets, there are important differences to understand before adding them to your portfolio.
Transcript
The evolution of private markets
A wider range of investors are exploring private markets as the barriers to entry fall.
Transcript
The common types of private markets
Private markets — similar to public markets — include asset classes such as debt, equity, and real assets.
Transcript
Why private markets may be right for investors
There are many reasons for investors to consider private markets, including enhanced returns, improved income, and diversification.
Transcript
Options
Consider the potential benefits of these popular financial tools.
Options can help generate income
Many investors use options — a financial instrument that conveys the right to buy or sell an asset — for the potential benefits they bring a portfolio.
Transcript
Important information
NA3909141
Options: An investment in options involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Private markets: Investments in Private Market Funds involve high risks, including uncertain distributions, illiquidity, and potential total loss of investment. These funds are not suitable for all investors.
This material must be preceded or accompanied by the Characteristics & Risks of Standardized Options Document. To obtain a copy, go to: OCC - Options Disclosure Document (theocc.com)