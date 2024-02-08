Client accounts overview

All your client account portals and fraud prevention resources in one convenient location.

Invesco Client Account Access

Invesco Client Account Access is a mobile-friendly site that provides financial professionals with a single view into retirement and non-retirement accounts.

Retirement Plan Manager

Retirement Plan Manager offers tools to help plan sponsors and administrators access plan information, submit payroll contributions, and more. 

Invesco Contribution Manager

Invesco Contribution Manager helps retirement plan sponsors and administrators submit plan contributions, access recent contributions, and fund transactions online.

CollegeBound 529

Our CollegeBound 529 portal allows you to contribute, open, manage, and withdraw from your 529 college savings account.

DST Vision

DST Vision lets broker/dealers and financial professionals view information on funds, shareowner accounts, and dealers for accounts held at Invesco and at other firms.

Fraud Prevention Resources

All investors, including mutual fund shareholders, are potential targets for financial fraud account takeover occurs when a fraudster gains access to a mutual fund or other financial services account, changes information and then makes unauthorized transactions in that account. Watch this video to learn more about protecting your account.

