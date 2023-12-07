DST Vision

Representative



Provides access to individual accounts for which you are the representative of record. Each representative must complete his or her own enrollment. Certain across management company aggregation and portfolio management tools are only available at this level.

Branch

Provides access to all accounts assigned to your branch office. Branch level is appropriate for branch managers. Certain across management company aggregation and portfolio management tools are only available at the Representative level. If the goal is to view your personal book of business, we recommend enrolling at the Representative level.

Dealer

Provides access to all accounts assigned to your Broker/Dealer firm. Dealer level is appropriate for Broker/Dealer home offices.

Tax ID

Provides access to accounts grouped under a single tax identification number. Tax ID access may be appropriate for trust companies and banking institutions. Tax ID access is not available at the shareowner Social Security level.

Trust

Provides access to all accounts grouped under a single trust identification number. Trust level is appropriate for banks or state-regulated trust company that establishes or holds trust accounts. This level allows limited functionality.

TPA

Provides access to all accounts grouped under a single Third Party Administrator (TPA) identification number. TPA level is appropriate for an outside individual or company contracted by a plan administrator to handle all or a portion of the duties assigned to the plan administrator. TPA access is not available for market timers. This level allows limited functionality.

Important: This FAQ provides general guidelines and features of Vision. Your access level determines what options are available to you.nt number affiliated with each rep number.