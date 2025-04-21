Model portfolios

Custom model portfolios

Turn our expertise into your edge with co-branded, co-developed customizable model portfolios.

Custom models, built your way

Invesco’s custom model portfolios put you in control of delivering investment solutions that help you grow your practice. We co-develop model portfolios according to your parameters — your preferred managers, product types, and asset allocation approach.

  • Your brand is emphasized: You choose the naming convention of your custom model portfolios and your brand/logo will appear on all materials, reinforcing your identity with clients.
  • Hands-on advisor support: Our team works directly with you to implement and optimize portfolios, making sure they align with your strategy and client goals.
  • Your team is expanded: Deliver custom portfolios leveraging our expansive resources in asset allocation and manager research.
  • Flexible implementation: Trade your custom models your way — whether executing trades yourself or outsourcing to a third-party platform, subject to custodian and platform availability.

Smarter growth through better portfolio solutions

These real-world examples show how we’ve helped firms optimize their investment processes and enhance client outcomes.

Case study
RIA team seeking scalability

The team needed an efficient way to scale investment management while maintaining customization.

Case study
Advisor team switching model providers

Frustrated with a competitor’s service, an advisory firm sought better execution and reporting.

Case study
Promotion of model adoption

A large hybrid advisor network needed cost effective portfolio suites to help increase model adoption.

Frequently asked questions

Invesco custom model portfolios provide professionally managed investment allocations tailored to specific client needs. These solutions optimize diversification, risk management, and tax efficiency, while reducing your portfolio management workload.

In contrast to providers that limit flexibility and only use their own funds, Invesco offers best-in-class open architecture, third-party integration, and true customization — so you can stay in control.

We provide transparent minimums after understanding your portfolio preferences and anticipated funding to ensure a cost-effective solution tailored to your needs.

Invesco provides comprehensive support through dedicated investment specialists, direct client-facing resources and seamless platform integration. Additionally, our Invesco Global Consulting team helps you redeploy the time saved from using models into accelerating new business development, enhancing client service, and focusing on strategic growth initiatives.

Start the conversation

Contact us as at models@invesco.com or provide your information and we’ll reach out to you to discuss your custom model portfolio needs.

