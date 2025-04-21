Model portfolios
Invesco model portfolios are crafted to support your practice and enhance client outcomes, whether you prefer a standardized or customized approach.
Invesco’s custom model portfolios put you in control of delivering investment solutions that help you grow your practice. We co-develop model portfolios according to your parameters — your preferred managers, product types, and asset allocation approach.
These real-world examples show how we’ve helped firms optimize their investment processes and enhance client outcomes.
The team needed an efficient way to scale investment management while maintaining customization.
Frustrated with a competitor’s service, an advisory firm sought better execution and reporting.
A large hybrid advisor network needed cost effective portfolio suites to help increase model adoption.
Invesco custom model portfolios provide professionally managed investment allocations tailored to specific client needs. These solutions optimize diversification, risk management, and tax efficiency, while reducing your portfolio management workload.
In contrast to providers that limit flexibility and only use their own funds, Invesco offers best-in-class open architecture, third-party integration, and true customization — so you can stay in control.
We provide transparent minimums after understanding your portfolio preferences and anticipated funding to ensure a cost-effective solution tailored to your needs.
Invesco provides comprehensive support through dedicated investment specialists, direct client-facing resources and seamless platform integration. Additionally, our Invesco Global Consulting team helps you redeploy the time saved from using models into accelerating new business development, enhancing client service, and focusing on strategic growth initiatives.
Whether you’re seeking to build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or complement your core with specific exposures, we offer a range of solutions.
Elevate your investment process and partner with Invesco’s Portfolio Advisory Team to access industry-leading analytics for a portfolio consultation.
Contact us as at models@invesco.com or provide your information and we’ll reach out to you to discuss your custom model portfolio needs.
Challenge and parameters
An RIA team sought an efficient method to scale investment management while preserving customization. They requested a multi-manager, all-ETF approach, and wanted to exclude certain asset managers, keep costs low, and use their own portfolio naming convention.
Solution
Invesco developed all-ETF taxable and tax-aware portfolio suites with various risk levels, maintaining costs below 25 bps. They featured the client’s naming convention and logo on all marketing materials.
Outcome
Advisors enjoyed significant time savings on portfolio management and improved client engagement. They were able to spend that newfound time deepening existing client relationships and building new ones.
Challenge and parameters
Frustrated with a competitor’s service, an advisory firm sought better execution and reporting. They needed three suites of multi-asset portfolios covering a broad range of risk levels. They wanted the portfolios to include buffered ETFs, adhere to their firm’s no-transaction-fee list, and include representation from two specific asset managers.
Solution
Invesco co-created a suite of state-specific tax-aware portfolios and a suite of taxable portfolios. They then facilitated a seamless transition with prompt and transparent trade execution and co-branded trade rationales.
Outcome
Advisors gained greater transparency and materials to share with their clients, leading to greater client retention and improved advisor confidence.
Challenge and parameters
A large hybrid advisor network needed affordable model portfolio suites to boost adoption among their advisors. The portfolios needed to be built exclusively with ETFs from their no-transaction-fee (NTF) list.
Solution
Invesco collaborated to develop a suite of cost-efficient ETF portfolios, both qualified and non-qualified, aligned with the network's NTF list. Additionally, they introduced prebuilt BulletShares portfolios that met the specified criteria.
Outcome
The network experienced a 25% advisor adoption rate in the first year.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations.
Invesco model portfolios are overseen by the Invesco Solutions team. The team is a part of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
NA4525817
