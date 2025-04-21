Custom model portfolios

Challenge and parameters

An RIA team sought an efficient method to scale investment management while preserving customization. They requested a multi-manager, all-ETF approach, and wanted to exclude certain asset managers, keep costs low, and use their own portfolio naming convention.

Solution

Invesco developed all-ETF taxable and tax-aware portfolio suites with various risk levels, maintaining costs below 25 bps. They featured the client’s naming convention and logo on all marketing materials.

Outcome

Advisors enjoyed significant time savings on portfolio management and improved client engagement. They were able to spend that newfound time deepening existing client relationships and building new ones.