CUSTOM SMAS BY INVESCO

Separately Managed Accounts

Tax-smart, customizable solutions for your unique goals.

Talk to our SMA experts
image
icon-certification

Customized solutions

Tailor your portfolio to express your views, values, tax situation, and liquidity needs.

icon-savings

Tax-smart portfolios

Keep more of what you earn by using tax-loss harvesting and other tax-optimization techniques.

icon-advisory

Investment access

Benefit from the investment ideas and strategies of one of the world’s largest asset managers.

Unlock the power of personalization

Learn more about the benefits of Custom SMAs and see how your financial professional and you can use them to build tax-smart portfolios that align with your values and unique needs. 

  • Comparison:%20SMAs,%20mutual%20funds%20and%20ETFs

    Comparison: SMAs, mutual funds and ETFs

    Explore various investment vehicles that may help you meet your investment objectives.

  • Don%27t%20just%20manage%20taxes;%20optimize%20them

    Don't just manage taxes; optimize them

    Learn about three key ways to potentially enhance your after-tax returns.

  • Tax%20alpha:%20Seek%20to%20boost%20your%20wealth%20with%20a%20tax-smart%20portfolio

    Tax alpha: Seek to boost your wealth with a tax-smart portfolio

    See the potential benefits of tax alpha over time.

Who we are

Our veteran team of portfolio managers, traders, analysts, and client service representatives are committed to helping you unlock the power of personalization. Meet the team

 

$24.3B

SMA assets under management across all strategies as of June 30, 2024.

28.9K

Unique separately managed accounts as of June 30, 2024.

30+yrs

Experience as an established provider in the SMA business, with 15+ years experience in custom,
tax-optimized investing.

Explore solutions

Whether you’re looking for active or passive, fixed income or equities, Custom SMAs by Invesco let your financial professional and you create customized, tax-smart portfolios for any goal.

FIXED INCOME SMAS Build customized bond portfolios

Create tax-smart, diversified fixed income portfolios that align with your values and cash-flow goals.

Explore our fixed income SMAs

EQUITY SMAS Bring customization to your equity portfolios

Bring the power of personalization to your equity portfolio across investment styles, sectors, and regions.

Explore our equity SMAs

success failure

Start the conversation

Talk to our SMA specialists about how to bring Custom SMAs to your portfolio. Call us at (866) 769-2773 or provide your contact information and we'll reach out to you.

Start the conversation

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.