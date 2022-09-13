Comparison: SMAs, mutual funds and ETFs
Explore various investment vehicles that may help you meet your investment objectives.
Learn more about the benefits of Custom SMAs and see how your financial professional and you can use them to build tax-smart portfolios that align with your values and unique needs.
Don't just manage taxes; optimize them
Learn about three key ways to potentially enhance your after-tax returns.
Tax alpha: Seek to boost your wealth with a tax-smart portfolio
See the potential benefits of tax alpha over time.
Our veteran team of portfolio managers, traders, analysts, and client service representatives are committed to helping you unlock the power of personalization. Meet the team
SMA assets under management across all strategies as of June 30, 2024.
Unique separately managed accounts as of June 30, 2024.
Experience as an established provider in the SMA business, with 15+ years experience in custom,
tax-optimized investing.
Whether you’re looking for active or passive, fixed income or equities, Custom SMAs by Invesco let your financial professional and you create customized, tax-smart portfolios for any goal.
Create tax-smart, diversified fixed income portfolios that align with your values and cash-flow goals.
Bring the power of personalization to your equity portfolio across investment styles, sectors, and regions.
Separately managed accounts have evolved to become easier to use, more powerful tools for customization and tax optimization.
|Then
|Now
|Details
|Account set-up
|Paper-intensive
|E-sign
|Advisors and their clients can now create new SMAs and transfer accounts without printing and signing mountains of paperwork.
|Asset allocation
|Generic
|Precise
|A broader range of investments and better construction
techniques mean advisors and their clients can build
portfolios to exacting specifcations.
|Personalization
|Limited
|Extensive
|New screening tools give advisors and their clients the
ability to customize portfolios to express unique
objectives and personal values.
|Tax management
|Periodic
|Continuous
|Sophisticated techniques and software make it possible to
continuously monitor portfolios for opportunities to
generate meaningful tax-alpha.
|Visibility
|Low
|High
|Advisors and their clients have 24/7 online access to
portfolios through dashboards and portals, as well as
access to trade rationales and other investment
intelligence.
|Fees
|Premium
|Competitive
|Efficiencies from digitization and rising competition
continue to drive SMA fees lower, making SMAs
increasingly affordable for a wide range of clients.
